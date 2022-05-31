Meredith Heil/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) is an under-the-radar, family-controlled, well-run regional chain of food stores that I first recommended to subscribers in March 2018. Today, it remains part of the Expanded Portfolio in the Quality + Value Strategies Marketplace service. WMK has outperformed the S&P 500 by 5,060 basis points or 50.60 percentage points during this holding period.

To be sure, Weis sits in the crowded food retailer industry, which awakens my bias toward wider economic moats. Nevertheless, I am attracted to its self-reliance on product sourcing, no debt structure, a reasonable stock price, and average downside risks despite an adverse market sentiment based on short interest.

Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch is famous for saying, "Buy what you know." So, as part of my due diligence, I visited Weis Market locations in south-central Pennsylvania and found them convenient, clean, fresh, friendly, and competitively priced.

In this updated research report on Weis Markets, I put the company and its common shares through my market-beating, data-driven investment research checklist of the value proposition, shareholder yields, fundamentals, valuation, and downside risk.

The resulting investment thesis:

Weis Markets is a quality, self-reliant, regional grocery operator, whose stock is trading at a reasonable price in a market starving for defensive holdings. My current view on WMK: Buy.

Unless noted, all data presented is sourced from Seeking Alpha Premium and YCharts as of the market close on May 27, 2022, and intended for illustration only.

Self-Distributor Supports Local Farmers

Weis Markets is a dividend-paying small-cap stock in the consumer staples sector's food retail industry. The company engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of 197 supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Operating its stores primarily under the Weis Markets name, it was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, USA.

The chart below illustrates the WMK outperformance since March 2018 against the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLP) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSE:SPY). Ultimately, investing in individual common stocks should aim to beat the benchmark indices over time. For example, WMK's total return has trounced its sector and market benchmarks, particularly spiking YTD as investors flee to defensive non-cyclical stocks.

My value proposition elevator pitch for Weis Markets:

Weis Markets processes its own milk and popular ice cream, and supports local farmers. By utilizing its own centrally-located distribution centers and transportation fleet, the company self-distributes approximately 67% of the products sold in its stores. (Source: Form 10-K Annual Report, fiscal year ending December 25, 2021).

My value proposition rating for WMK: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

A Safe, Well-Covered Dividend

As part of my due diligence, I average the total shareholder yields on earnings, free cash flow, and dividends to measure how a targeted stock compares to the prevailing yield on the 10-Year Treasury benchmark note.

In other words, what is the equity bond rate of the common shares?

I target an earnings yield greater than 6 percent or the equivalent price to earnings multiple below 17 times. As demonstrated in the chart below, at 5.82%, WMK was just under the floor.

I target a free cash flow yield of 7 percent and higher or the equivalent of fewer than 15 times the inverted price-to-free cash flow multiple. At 5.70%, WMK was under the threshold.

Although not a dividend investor by definition, I prefer dividend-paying stocks for compensation in the short term while waiting for capital gains to compound over time. Weis Markets had a modest dividend yield of 1.72%, supported by a conservative payout ratio of 30.89%, below my 60% payout ratio ceiling, indicating a safe, well-covered dividend with room for rate increases.

I am not a fan of high yield dividend investing unless it's coming from the yield on a share cost basis. With an adjusted March 22, 2018, stock price cost basis of $35.60 and an annual dividend payout of $1.28 a share, WMK yielded 3.60% on cost.

Next, I take the average of the three shareholder yields to measure how the stock compares to the prevailing yield of 2.74% on the 10-Year Treasury benchmark note. The average shareholder yield for WMK was 4.41% or 167 basis points above the 10-Year. Arguably, equities are deemed riskier than US bonds. Nonetheless, securities, such as WMK, that reward shareholders at higher yields than the government benchmark favor the stock over the bond.

Remember that earnings and free cash flow yields are inverses of valuation multiples and suggest WMK as a fairly valued stock relative to earnings per share and free cash flow. I'll further explore valuation later in this report.

My shareholder yields rating for WMK: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

Competent Legacy Management

Next, I'll explore the fundamentals of Weis Markets, uncovering the performance strength of its senior management.

When analyzing a business, I am biased toward established growth instead of executive guidance and sell-side analyst projections. For example, per the chart below, Weis Markets had three-year revenue growth of 9.71%, just below the consumer staples sector median of 10.63%. The July 2020 revenue spike appears to have resulted from an incremental improvement in grocery sales at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weis Markets had a trailing three-year pre-tax net profit margin of 2.68%, half the sector's 5.28% median margin, but in line with the low margins of its grocery peers. I screen for profitable companies to avoid unnecessary speculation. If choosing to invest in money-losing companies, we shouldn't be surprised when the stock goes south.

Return on equity or ROE reveals how much profit a company generates from shareholder investment in the stock. I target an ROE of 15 percent or higher to discover shareholder-friendly management. At 9.65%, Weis Markets was underperforming the trailing three-year median returns on equity of 12.61% for the sector.

I target a return on invested capital or ROIC above 12%. Weis Markets' three-year trailing ROIC of 9.65% was below the threshold but above the sector median of 6.52%, indicating that its senior executives are efficient, if not superior, capital allocators. Return on invested capital measures how well a company invests its resources to generate excess returns.

ROIC needs to exceed the weighted average cost of capital or WACC by a comfortable margin, affirming management's ability to outperform its capital costs. For example, Weis Markets had a trailing WACC of 4.83% (Source: GuruFocus). The spreads between ROIC and WACC combined with competitive net profit margins and adequate equity and capital returns for a grocer indicates competent management performance.

My fundamentals rating for Weis Markets: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

A Reasonably-Priced Stock

I rely on four valuation multiples to estimate the intrinsic value of a targeted quality enterprise's stock price. The model reflects market sentiment proximate to the financial vertical of trailing sales, earnings, cash flow, and enterprise value.

The price-to-sales ratio or P/S measures the stock price relative to revenues. I target fewer than 2.0 times, and WMK was trading at 0.46. Moreover, the trailing median P/S ratio was 1.23 for the consumer staples sector and 3.04 for the S&P 500. Thus, the weighting of the sector and market ratios suggests that WMK is undervalued relative to the company's topline.

Although often a hit or miss multiple, I target price-to-trailing earnings or P/E multiples fewer than 17 times or below the target stock's sector averages. WMK had a price-to-earnings multiple of 17.17 against a sector median P/E of 19.28. Further, the stock was also trading below the S&P 500's recent overall P/E of 21.09, indicating that investor sentiment slightly discounts the stock price to its sector and market relative to earnings per share. (Source of S&P 500 P/E: Barron's)

I target single-digit price-to-operating cash flow multiples for the best value. At 8.05 times, WMK traded below my ceiling and the sector median of 13.82, indicating the market discounts the stock price relative to current cash flows.

Enterprise value to operating earnings or EV/EBIT measures whether a stock is overbought, a bearish signal, or oversold, a bullish signal, by the market. I target an EV/EBIT of fewer than 15 times, and Weis Markets traded at 10.71 times enterprise value to operating earnings. Based on the broader sector median of 17.53, WMK appears underbought by the market, a bullish signal.

The weighting of my preferred valuation multiples suggests that the market undervalues Weis Markets' stock price. Therefore, based on the fundamentals and valuation metrics uncovered in this report, risks and potential catalysts notwithstanding, I would call WMK the reasonably priced stock of a well-run food retailer.

My valuation multiples rating for WMK: Bullish.

Data by YCharts

Outstanding Debt Coverage

When assessing the downside risks of a company and its common shares, I focus on five metrics that, in my experience as an individual investor and market observer, often predict the potential risk/reward of the investment. Hence, I assign a downside risk-weighted rating of above average, average, below average, or low, biased toward below average and low-risk profiles.

Alpha-rich investors target companies with clear competitive advantages from their products or services. An investor or analyst can streamline the value proposition of an enterprise with an economic moat assignment of wide, narrow, or none.

Because it is a player in the crowded retail grocery space, I assign Weis Markets a moat rating of none.

The food retailing industry is highly competitive and fragmented. Due to capitalization barriers, new or acquired neighborhood locations from established local, national, and international grocers is imminent despite the unlikely threat from local start-ups. Thus, WMK shareholders cannot ignore the threats from Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN), Giant Food Stores (OTCQX:ADRNY), Lidl, and Aldi.

A favorite of the legendary value investor Benjamin Graham, long-term debt coverage demonstrates balance sheet liquidity or a company's capacity to pay down debt in a crisis. Generally, at least one-and-a-half times current assets to long-term debt is ideal. Notably, as reported on its December 2021 financial statements, Weis Markets has zero long-term debt. Thus, the company has more than ample liquidity to cover its longer-term leveraging needs.

Current liabilities coverage or current ratio measures the short-term liquidity of the balance sheet. I target higher than 1.00, and Weis Markets' short-term debt coverage was 2.06, providing double the liquid assets necessary to pay down its current liabilities such as accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes, and unearned revenue.

Another testament to Weis Markets' debt coverage is retailers tend to have current ratios below 1.00 because of the fast turnover of high inventories purchased by the business on credit but sold to the customer for cash, i.e., predominantly consumer credit from third-party issuers.

I use a two-year beta trend line and screen for stocks lower than 1.25 or no more than 125% volatility in the market. WMK's 24-month trailing beta was just 0.12, against the S&P 500 standard of 1.00. Thus, the stock trades as a low-volatility defensive holding.

The short interest percentage of the float for WMK was 10.99%, above my 10% ceiling. The near-sighted bears may view the stock as vulnerable because of the recent stock price run-up countered by headwinds of inflation and interest rate hikes coupled with Weis Markets' lack of an economic moat. However, as a consumer staple grocer with no debt, the shorts may be covering their borrowed WMK shares sooner than later.

Overall, Weis Markets is a fundamentally sound company with an unbalanced risk profile of excellent debt coverage countered by a lack of an economic moat and significant short interest.

My downside risk rating for Weis Markets: Average.

Underbought Long and Overborrowed Short

Catalysts accelerating or contradicting my overall bullish investment thesis on Weis Markets, Inc. and its common shares include, but are not limited to:

Confirmation - WMK continues to award shareholders during the endemic as an underfollowed defensive consumer staple. Plus, as the market navigates inflation and interest rates, grocers will pass on any increases to their customers.

Contradiction - the shorts are correct, and the stock retreats.

The Weis family currently owns approximately 65% of the company's outstanding shares. Jonathan H. Weis, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Weis Markets, is the grandson of co-founder Harry Weis. As a result, the family has the power to elect a majority of the company's directors and force any action requiring the shareholders' approval, including mergers or sales of substantially all of the company's assets.

Nonetheless, I like Weis Markets because it appears to be a self-reliant quality regional operator whose stock is trading at a reasonable price based on its sales and cash flow valuation multiples. Further, its EV to EBIT suggests the stock is underbought or oversold by the market.

Interested investors should adequately allocate their portfolios to defensive holdings such as WMK in a teetering bull market.