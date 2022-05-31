peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

(Note: The original article was written in the Marketplace newsletter on April 17, and has been updated as needed with current information.)

Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF), like so many other junior producers, had a conservative financial record going into the OPEC pricing war followed by the coronavirus demand destruction. But fiscal year 2020 and the recovery in fiscal year 2021 were far more challenging than anyone ever figured. Luckily for shareholders, fiscal year 2022 so far promises a second chance to straighten things out.

Management actually began the "fixing the balance sheet" task in fiscal year 2021. The first major acquisition for C$160 million used mostly shares while the assumption of debt was slightly less than 10% of the deal value. This began a typical pattern I have seen for quite some time throughout the industry. Management continued to make acquisitions to immediately lower that debt ratio while leading to accretive deals overall. Rising commodity prices have made all the deals look good currently.

But until the fiscal fourth quarter, it really was hard for the market to discern the progress made. Now higher prices to sell production will put a spotlight on that progress. Debt reduction will be a major priority going forward. The key here is when will the company have changed enough and when is the debt low enough for the stock to emerge from the market doghouse. That process usually requires patience. Sometimes it requires more patience than many would have when there are "one decision" stocks that are viewed as safe with superior returns. The end of the "one decision" cycle may change that thinking real fast though.

Many have argued that lower debt ratios currently are all that a lot of these companies need. However, the market has long wanted conservative debt ratios at considerably lower prices than is the case today. There is plenty of evidence that management will execute a plan along the desires of the market. So, the stock price is beginning to respond.

Surge Energy (Canada) Common Stock Price HIstory And Key Valuation Data (Seeking Alpha Website May 30, 2022)

The large jump in stock price is due to a reverse split back in August 2021. Shareholders received 1 share for every 8.5 that they owned. Any time a company issues a lot of shares, the market needs time to digest the additional liquidity. Therefore, the lag in participating in the industry recovery is not unexpected.

This stock really went nowhere for quite a while. A reverse split can cause a whole lot of investors to decide to get out at either breakeven or with a small gain. Therefore, it is not unusual for the stock to "stay put" or even lag after such an event.

But now that commodity prices are extremely strong, the stock price is just beginning to respond.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Expected)

Surge Energy Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Changes In Shares Outstanding (Surge Energy Fourth Quarter 2021, Financial Statements)

I deliberately kept this because most of "the action" happened in fiscal year 2021. The number of potential buyers is increasing with the profit increases reported. So how long this remains a buyers' market is going to be a big question going forward. There is still a lot of CEOs commenting about cheap valuations. That tells me this recovery has a ways to go even if oil prices pull back as is very likely.

The two acquisitions that are mentioned in the annual report were largely paid for using equity while assuming some debt. The debt assumed clearly was low enough to allow for some improvement of some key debt ratios.

The currently strong commodity prices have put an end to a need for more of these transactions. On the other hand, management will make more accretive transactions that become available because such transactions lower the leverage. Management has also reinstituted a dividend. The attempt by management to portray a return to normal is a rather thorough undertaking. Note that management now feels comfortable enough about the finances to redeem the convertible debentures for cash. That is a huge change from 2020.

In line with the shares issued above, the company recorded a gain on acquisition. These two things reveal a fairly high level of financial stress. Therefore, even though debt ratios appear to be okay at the present time, investors would need to keep monitoring the situation for significant debt progress in the near future.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Surge Energy 2022 Guidance And Sensitivity To Change In Pricing Benchmarks (Surge Energy First Quarter 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Surge Energy has a very profitable production mix. In addition, a lot of the Canadian producers, including this one, benefit from the ability to sell product using benchmarks that are related to the United States benchmarks. But the expenses are in the weaker Canadian dollars.

The current environment assures a blockbuster first quarter that no one saw coming. As hedges roll off, the cash flow picture could become better. The company does need time to reduce the debt load. Even with the fantastic debt ratio numbers shown above, lenders and the bond market want conservative debt numbers at considerably lower selling prices. No one wants to repeat an almost crisis that happened in fiscal year 2020 with a lot of previously believed to be conservative operators. But right now, it looks as though management will get that time to meet more conservative debt goals.

That attitude appears to be reflected in the recent rally of the stock price. The lagged because of all the shares issued as well as the finances behind that share issuance. Now it seems as though the current environment will allow for a balance sheet reset seldom seen in a business cycle.

The stock price action is likely to mirror the better known Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in that debt reduction will lead to a lower risk evaluation by the market (and hence higher stock pricing).

The only problem with the ability to delever is that there are a lot of investors that expect a levered investment to get this chance in the future. But it really does not work that way. The ability for a company to deleverage is seldom matched in the market cycle. Many times, I have followed companies to a dismal end because they either could not or did not deleverage the balance sheet. Most of those companies ended up reorganizing and that wiped-out the shareholders.

Surge Energy Oil Reserve Values At Different Pricing Points (Surge Energy First Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

-The key to any company realizing the values on the reserve report has to be the cost structure that would accommodate the ability to produce those reserves profitably. In this case, finding and development costs appear to back up the reserve values at far lower selling prices. That is a huge asset for the company when the next inevitable downturn begins.

The other consideration is that Surge Energy (like so many junior producers) was busy converting to an operating model from a lease acquisition and testing strategy when the challenges of fiscal year 2020 appeared. The acquisitions and combined company production may enable the company to reduce costs further just from the higher combined production volumes.

The Future

The stock of this company is likely to soar as debt reductions become apparent to the market. As many have noted, the currently high commodity prices allow a lot of companies that were financially stretched to proclaim that the financial issues are over. Oftentimes the lending market does not exactly agree with that.

The lending banks will likely require that the credit line be repaid using at least some of that cash flow. Management noted in the annual report that there is a fair chance of a credit line decrease in the current environment. A lot of lenders that never should have gotten into this industry were badly burned both in 2015 and 2019-2020. Those lenders are gone. What is left is the lenders that know the industry cycle and therefore will calculate the loan safety based upon far more conservative sales price assumptions.

It does appear that Surge Energy will have the cash flow to meet such a demand if the company needs either to completely repay the credit line or reduce debt substantially. However, the fact that management mentioned it (debt reduction) in the annual report does provide a risk that some competitors do not have. I think that risk will fade (if it is not already) as lenders realize that high commodity prices will be with us for a while.

The last two recoveries aborted quickly from too many inexperienced lenders and investors pouring money into the industry. Right now, the forward curve and past losses appear to be keeping that money away from the industry.

I like the chances of this management succeeding in improving the balance sheet. But until that effort is well underway in the eyes of the market, this is one very risky investment. The debt ratios have clearly improved. Now what is needed is a change in attitude from the debt market. That is likely to take some time. The debt market has a long memory about financial crisis even if the crisis was an event like 2020 that is unlikely to repeat.

The light oil production is a huge plus. That and the low costs give this company a big advantage over many others that need to pay down debt. But this issue is really not for the average investor at the current time.