Investment thesis

In Q3 2022, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) net sales increased 5.86% with domestic commercial sales rising 26%. This is the result of AZO’s continuous effort to increase commercial sales through multiple initiatives such as leveraging the strength of the Duralast brand in the commercial market, improving delivery times, and enhancing sales force effectiveness. In the recent quarter, domestic commercial sales represented ~30% of the domestic auto part sales compared to ~24.8% in the same quarter a year ago. The company is also planning to increase its Mega-Hubs facility in order to improve inventory availability and attract new DIFM customers. These Mega-Hubs also operate as fulfilment centers for other nearby stores which will allow the smaller stores to quickly replenish the high in-demand products, thereby, offering the right products as per customer requirements. Moreover, expanding the international business in Mexico and Brazil could be a significant contributor to incremental revenues. The company plans to grow its international store count in the coming years. The recent announcement to invest in a new distribution center in Mexico further supports the international growth strategy.

However, the looming headwinds related to increasing oil prices and gross margin pressure due to a change in sales mix towards DIFM products should negatively impact the company. Additionally, the investments in Mega-Hubs and distribution centers are likely to increase SG&A expenses which should negatively impact the operating margin. Although the company’s long-term narrative looks promising, near-term headwinds warrant investor caution. Also, the stock is trading at a P/E valuation of ~17.86x compared to its 5-year historical average of ~15.94x. Given the near-term macro-economic headwinds, operating margin pressure, and premium valuation, I would prefer to be on the sidelines despite long-term growth prospects.

Q3 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. posted the Q3 results with revenue of ~$3.9 billion beating the consensus estimate of ~$3.71 billion and growing ~5.86% Y/Y. Same-store sales increased ~2.6%Y/Y while adjusted EPS increased ~9.62% to $29.03 versus the consensus estimate of $26.05. The gross profit margin decreased 54 basis points to ~51.91% primarily driven by accelerated growth in lower margin Commercial business. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 31.58% in Q3 2022 versus 30.44% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, was driven by wage inflation and IT investments. Operating income decreased ~2.2% to ~$785.7 million compared to ~$803.5 million in Q3 2021. Net income for the third quarter decreased ~0.6% to ~$592.6 million from ~$596.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Expanding commercial business

In Q3 2022, the DIFM sales increased 26% to over 1 billion and were up 70.4% on a 2-year basis. This is a result of the company’s efforts to expand commercial sales through multiple initiatives including improved delivery times, enhancing sales force effectiveness, and leveraging the strength of the Duralast brand in the commercial market. The growth exceeded the management’s expectations as both national and local accounts performed well. The company set a record in average weekly sales per program (stores that provide DIFM services) for any quarter at $16600 versus $13500 last year. Currently, commercial programs are in approximately 86% of the domestic stores. This quarter, the company opened 43 net new programs, finishing with 5,276 total programs.

AutoZone's total sales growth vs domestic commercial sales growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

AutoZone's Domestic Commercial Sales as a % of total sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Additionally, the company is also leveraging its Mega-Hubs and other regular Hubs to attract commercial players through its wide range of assortment. These Mega-Hubs stores typically carry over 100,000 SKUs which helps to drive incremental sales and serve as expanded assortment sources for other stores. This allows the smaller stores to quickly replenish the high in-demand products, thereby, offering the right products as per the customer’s requirement. The Mega-Hub's ability to store additional inventories supports the growth in both retail and commercial businesses. During the Q3 2022 conference call, management mentioned that these Mega-Hubs averaged significantly higher sales and are growing much faster than the balance of the commercial footprint. As the strategy is working, the company is doubling its target from 110 to 200 Mega-Hubs, supplemented by the goal of operating 300 regular Hubs. The company is in progress with this strategy and plans to open 11 Mega-Hubs in the next quarter.

Expanding international business

AutoZone is looking forward to strengthening its international business. During the quarter, AZO opened 4 new stores in Mexico and finished with 673 stores in the country and 3 new stores in Brazil, ending with 58. The company reported higher sales growth in both countries in comparison to the U.S. Management believes expansion in the international market will be a significant contributor to AutoZone’s future growth and, looking forward, the company is expected to accelerate its store growth in these countries. The company also plans to open a new distribution center in Mexico which will help improve product availability and increase sales.

Macro-economic and company-specific headwinds

Inflation is on the rise and oil prices have breached the $100 mark. To curb the impact of inflation, the Fed has been proactive in hiking interest rates. Usually, interest rate hikes reduce the discretionary spending by consumers and this has started impacting the U.S. retail sector. Although auto parts replacement is more of a need-based spend, the increasing oil prices should discourage people from travelling. This may negatively impact miles driven and the need for auto parts replacement.

Moreover, the company’s strategic move to increase commercial sales comes along with a trade-off for gross margins. For Q3, 2022, the gross margin was down 54 basis points which is attributable to accelerated growth in commercial business. The company’s sales mix leaning towards DIFM should impact the gross margins moving forward. On the SG&A front, the company’s investment plans in new Mega-Hubs and distribution centers should result in elevated SG&A expenses. I believe, gross margin pressure, increased investments in growth and sales-related headwinds should impact the operating margins in the near term.

Valuation and conclusion

The stock is trading at ~17.86 times fiscal 2022 consensus EPS estimates versus its five-year average adjusted P/E (FWD) of ~15.94x. Given the expansion in commercial business as well as international growth opportunities, AZO’s future prospects look good. However, the headwinds related to increasing oil prices and a possible deterioration in operating margin could be detrimental to the company in the near term. I believe risk-rewards are balanced at the current valuations and hence prefer to be on the sidelines. So, I have a neutral rating on the stock.