AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

China Mobile (OTCPK:CHLKF) is an endurable, state-backed, heavy-moated, free cash flow dividend-oriented machine that is most likely fundamentally speaking the best telecom stock in the world. The intrinsic value of the company is currently being locked away behind the complexities of the US-China relationship, as is, unfortunately, the case with many China-based companies. However, unlike companies such as Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), or JD (JD), China Mobile does offer immediately accessible shareholders returns in the form of an immensely attractive 9-10% dividend yield and in that sense represents a possibly superior approach to China.

Overview of the company

China Mobile represents the leading telecommunications services provider in the mainland of China, as well as the largest communications provider in the world, as measured by customer base. The entire group has almost half a million employees that are enabling services to a total of 957 million mobile customers and 240 million wireline broadband customers, with its annual revenue totaling RMB848.3 billion ($133 billion).

The company dominates rivals such as China Telecom (OTCPK:CHJHF) and China Unicom (OTCPK:CHUFF) in terms of market share. China Mobile Limited was incorporated in Hong Kong back in 1997 and was subsequently listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October of the same year.

China Mobile Price Chart (TIKR Terminal)

In late 2020, as a result of an executive order barring Americans from investing in Chinese companies that pose a security risk signed by the then President Donald Trump, China Mobile alongside with two other major Chinese Telecoms was forced to delist from NYSE.

Today, the company's "H" shares remain listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while "A" shares are also available on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Interestingly enough, the delisting caused little trouble with investors as the shares of the telecom giant largely remained stable throughout the period.

The ownership structure

As is the case with most China-based companies, China Mobile comes with a relatively complex ownership structure as well.

The company's controlling shareholder is China Mobile Communications Group which indirectly through its investment arm holds approximately 72.72% of the total number of issued shares of the company. The rest of the float of approximately 27.28% remains available to public investors.

Organizational Structure (China Mobile)

However, unlike most of the currently popular Chinese companies, China Mobile as a state fully sanctioned listing avoids the unnecessary complexities of the problematic variable interest entity structure.

Top 20 Shareholders (TIKR Terminal)

Rock-solid fundamentals

The company does carry several risks given the complexity of the political situation in the world and the nature of the troublesome US-China relationship, however, fundamentally speaking China Mobile is tremendously attractive, especially when compared to other telecoms in the world. Last year alone the company had generated RMB848.25 billion ($133.47 billion) in revenues and RMB286.21 billion ($45.03 billion) in EBITDA.

China Mobile Financials (TIKR Terminal)

When analyzing telecommunication companies around the world, there usually comes a point where we would have to discuss the debt levels of the company which is usually quite high and how well is the telecom handling it. This is not the case when it comes to China Mobile.

One of the most interesting things about China Mobile is the fact that the company effectively does not carry any debt. As of 2021, China Mobile did have RMB56.98 billion ($8.55 billion) in total debt, but considering that the company has been sitting on RMB499.87 billion ($78.65 billion) in cash and equivalents, the Net Debt actually stands at a negative RMB442.89 billion. The Total Debt/EBITDA stands at 0.18x, while the EBITDA / Interest Expense is set at 124.41x. If one is able to disregard the political aspect of it, the financial position in which the company is finding itself is rather rock-solid.

Total and Net Debt (TIKR Terminal)

The company holds a very respectful credit rating. Currently, it holds an investment-grade rating by both Standard & Poor's and Moody's, holding an A+ and A1 rating respectively. China Mobile's corporate credit ratings are essentially equivalent to China's sovereign credit ratings.

Credit Ratings (Investor Relations)

Attractive shareholder returns

The Chinese-based telecom giant has created significant shareholder value through its dividend program in the past couple of decades since its inception. Shares of China Mobile are currently selling for RMB50.65 per share, meaning that the telecom is offering an 8.01% dividend yield.

Unlike in the case of their US-based counterparts who usually target a fixed dividend payout unrelated to earnings and free cash flow, China Mobile management has set a dividend policy of paying out 60% of net income attributable to shareholders. This resulted in a somewhat inconsistent payout history, but the dividend commitments, in general, have grown immensely since the company's inception. While China Mobile paid out RMB3.34 in dividends for 2021, the dividend program began in 2002 when the company only paid out RMB0.27 per share, meaning the dividend has grown at a roughly 15% CAGR.

Dividend History RMB (TIKR Terminal)

The Board recommends a cash dividend of 60% of the profit attributable to equity shareholders for the full year of 2021. It also recommends a final dividend payment of HK$2.43 per share6 for the year ended 31 December 2021, an increase of 38.0% year-on-year. Together with the interim dividend of HK$1.63 per share already paid, total dividend for the full year of 2021 amounted to HK$4.06 per share, an increase of 23.4% from that of 2020. To create higher returns for our shareholders and share the results of our operating gains, after giving full consideration to the Company's profitability, cash flow conditions and future development needs, in the three-year period from 2021, the profit to be distributed in cash for each year will gradually increase to 70% or above of the profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for that year. The Company will strive to create more value for shareholders. Yang Jie, Chairman - 2021 Annual Report

While the company is reaching a mature phase where dividend growth might significantly slow down, management has recently announced that they plan to begin distributing 70% in the three-year period from 2021. This in effect means we are expecting a significant dividend hike for the next year, with rising profits and rising payout rates, we could see a dividend yield of 9-10%.

In terms of dividend safety, the company has somewhat struggled with generating a strong enough free cash flow to cover the cost of the dividend throughout the years. However, the company was more financially disciplined in the latter years and one should not forget that the company is sitting on RMB499.87 billion ($78.65 billion) in cash and equivalents with almost no debt. In that sense, dividend safety is not in question, at least in a fundamental sense.

Free Cash Flow (TIKR Terminal)

China Mobile is operating a very lucrative dividend policy, however, it is worth noting that the nature of the ownership structure has limited the ability of the company management to generate value for its shareholders through share buy-backs, which remained largely off-limits for the government-owned entity.

So as a result, investors in the company would have to settle for the 9-10% dividend yield, given that significant share appreciation is unexpected, while share-buy backs remain off the table.

Shares Outstanding (TIKR Terminal)

Valuation and comparison

Trying to place a price tag on the Chinese state-owned telecom is a terribly difficult task. In the end, it all comes down to how one discounts the political risk behind the investment.

If we attempt to value China Mobile against the rest of its peers across the world, the company would seem tremendously undervalued at first glance, without pricing in the political factor. Placing aside the political risks associated with this investment, it is not very hard to conclude that China Mobile is most likely the best telecom investment opportunity in the world.

Valuation and Industry Peers (Author Spreadsheet)

When comparing China Mobile to its US-based peers such as AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS), we can conclude that the market would probably value it 3-5 times more than it does now if it was a US-based company. This is not anywhere near a fair comparison but speaks volumes of China Mobile's fundamental strengths. A far fairer approach would be to compare the company to other international telecoms such as Telus (TU), Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), Orange (ORAN), Telefonica (TEF), and others, where investors would probably value it 2 times more than they do now, to the point where we would be discussing north of a $200 billion market cap.

Final Thoughts and Conclusions

For many, the political risks associated with such an investment would vastly outweigh any potential gains, which is more than reasonable. This investment is definitely not for everyone. However, for more risk-averse investors who were looking for ways to diversify their dividend income and possibly tap into the China market, China Mobile might be the exact thing they were looking for.

Strictly fundamentally speaking, it is very hard not to conclude that China Mobile is most likely the best telecom investment in the world, however, the political risks weigh such an investment opportunity back. One might say that the value of China Mobile is currently being locked behind the complexities of the US-China relationship, to the point where a China Mobile investment would almost represent an arbitrage on how those relations are going to develop in the future.