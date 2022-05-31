The Week Ahead - The Bull Bounces Back

AdrianHillman/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks surged last week to break a seven-week losing streak for the S&P 500 and save the index from closing in bear-market territory. Uncertainty over the strength of the consumer after disappointing profit reports from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) was quelled by upside surprises from Macy’s (M), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Dollar General (DG), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), to name a few. Travel-related companies also performed exceedingly well, leading the consumer discretionary sector to be last week’s best performer. Furthermore, personal spending figures released on Friday revealed that purchases of goods and services in April, adjusted for price increases, rose 0.7%. That eased concerns that inflation and tightening financial conditions would snuff out consumer spending growth during the second quarter.

Edward Jones

The most encouraging news from my perspective is that we continue to see indications that the peak rate of inflation is behind us. The Fed’s preferred measure is the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE). The core rate, which excludes food and energy, rose 4.9% over the past year in April. That was down from 5.2% the month before. Granted, that is still more than double the Fed’s target of 2%, but markets respond more to rates of change than absolute numbers because markets are forward-looking. Just as important is the fact that consumers expect the spike in inflation to be temporary.

Bloomberg

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s latest survey, consumers expect the rate of inflation to fall to 2.9% five years from now. This means that the Fed is doing its job in keeping expectations for higher rates of inflation from becoming anchored, which could fuel even higher prices because consumers would be inclined to buy more today out of fear of even higher prices tomorrow. I think the recent decline in expectations is one reason we have seen risk asset prices bounce back, as it should allow the Fed to be less aggressive in tightening monetary policy during the second half of this year. Regardless, Fed officials will maintain a hawkish tone.

Bloomberg

This week’s employment report may also ease inflation concerns if we see a moderation in wage growth, which I think is likely. The consensus expectation is that annual earnings growth of 5.5% in April fell to 5.2% in May. Chairman Powell has discussed that the tight labor market and associated wage growth is a primary source of his inflation concerns, so a reversal of the uptrend will be welcomed by markets and increase the likelihood that the Fed can pull off a soft landing for the economy.

Bloomberg

The bearish narrative rests on one very important historical datapoint. Since World War II, the Fed has never engineered a decline in the rate of inflation of more than 4% that was not coincident with a recession. That is because the Fed was forced to break something, either the economy or financial markets, in order to reverse the wealth effect, suppress consumption, and bring down prices.

Yet the Fed has already broken the market at several levels. The tightening of financial conditions to date has wiped out speculative investment activity. The cryptocurrency crash has erased more than $1 trillion in market value. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 both collapsed 30%, while the poster child for expensive growth stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) dropped 78% from its high. It is not just stocks that have been taken to the woodshed. The bond market has had its worst year since 1842! The Fed has succeeded in breaking a lot of things.

Bloomberg

The reason this has not caused a recession is that the consumer is in an extremely strong position relative to previous financial market meltdowns, due largely to the unprecedented fiscal stimulus that accompanied the monetary stimulus during the pandemic. Consumers have record levels of excess savings, wage growth of more than 5%, stronger balance sheets, and the wealth accrued in their homes, which has yet to be impacted by tightening financial conditions. Home values should hold up better during this cycle because of the supply/demand dynamics. This is why I think the Fed can break the markets without breaking the economy.

Edward Jones

Therefore, the fiscal stimulus that has been partly blamed for the highest inflation in 40 years may also be saving the economy from recession, as consumers still have the confidence and ability to spend through this tightening cycle. A soft landing remains my base case, and I think the rate of inflation will decline throughout the remainder of this year and next, which is why I also think the majority of financial market losses are behind us. That does not mean I am looking for new all-time highs anytime soon.

Last week I stated that what has been the best defense this year may serve to be the best offense when the market starts its recovery. That means focusing on quality and value. That recovery may have started last week, as U.S. stock funds realized their first weekly inflows since April 6 after the longest stretch of weekly declines for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite since 2001.

Yahoo Finance

Even if the lows for the major market averages are behind us, we will see pullbacks and retests in what I hope to be higher bottoms and higher highs that recover most of this year’s losses. After 100 days of trading in 2022, this is now among the worst six starts to a year on record. The good news is that the returns for the seven months that followed the five prior years all resulted in gains with an average of 19%. That would put the S&P 500 at a new all-time high by the end of this year. That is not my base case, but a positive return is highly likely.

Bloomberg

Economic Data

The Institute for Supply Management will provide its survey results from purchasing managers in the manufacturing and service sectors, which will give us a second look at the strength of the economy after the S&P Global reports showed a modest slowdown in activity in May. The most market moving release will be the jobs report for May on Friday with a focus on wage growth.

MarketWatch

Technical Picture

After a powerful rally off the recent lows, the technical charts I have been using to monitor deeply oversold conditions are no longer useful. It is time to start looking at overhead resistance that the major market averages must challenge with the expectation that we eventually see a pullback that retests the lows. The S&P 500 will challenge its 50-day moving average at approximately 4,275, which is less than 3% from Friday’s close. That level will probably instigate some selling pressure.