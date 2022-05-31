Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Energy Research post quarterly call note. We often see smaller names in the various "energy segments" get ignored for a number of reasons: too much leverage, too low a price per share, analyst inattention ... until they don't. We think this will be the case with USWS which is why we spoke to them last week to get a better understanding of the current story. We owned a modest position in the ZLT before that call and increased it afterwards.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) - The Very Basic Story: U.S. well services is a micro cap completions name focused on becoming a pure play electric frac fleet (e-fleets or clean fleets) company. In 2021 they came close to a complete exit the conventional diesel frac business while they scaled up their newbuild Nyx Clean Fleets. In 2022 the company plans to essentially double their active fleet count from start to finish. They're not a spot player and have signed increasingly lucrative long term contracts with a who's who list of E&P customers. While the company has a levered balance sheet they have taken steps to manage the cost of their debt and we see the name looking much less stretch in 2023.

The 2022 Plan:

1Q22 Actual. In 1Q22 USWS had 4.7 fleets deployed with a high, 94%, utilization rate. The first quarter saw the positive benefits of contract renegotiations arrive late in the period. In fact, March accounted for 49% of the quarter's revenues ($20 mm out of $41 mm total) and the March annualized revenue exit rate was $41 mm per fleet (see cheat sheet below), well above the consensus implied rates for the rest of the year and better than the all but one of the quarterly rates going back to 4Q20.

Moving on to 2Q22. Simply employing the $20 mm March revenue level for 2Q would mean revenues of $60 mm, well above the current consensus of $49 mm. However, it should be noted they exited 1Q with 6 frac spreads working not all of which were online for all of March. Furthermore, management indicated April results showed a significant improvement over the March exit rate. And the company will deploy 1 additional newbuild e-fleet and expects to have 6 to 7 fleets working in the second quarter. This is where we point out that their clean fleets garner a solid premium over conventional fleets and that only one the fleets working in the quarter will be a legacy conventional diesel fleet. Combining the improved conditions in April comment with the higher exit from March comment it appears that consensus estimates for 2Q22.

Moving on to the second half of 2022. The company plans to deploy 1 additional newbuild e-fleet in the 3rd quarter and 2 more e-fleets in 4Q22 implying 10 fleets as we exit the year. We again reference the cheat sheet below noting that implied revenue rates per fleet for the second half and full year appear low to the March exit.

2022 Capex. USWS plans to spend $95 to $115 mm to complete this year's clean fleet portfolio additions. The company raised capital in March via a private placement of 14.2 mm shares at $1.76 raising for proceeds of ~ $25 mm and placed the same amount of warrants exercisable at $1.76. While there is no guarantee they won't be forced to raise additional equity at depressed prices before year end we don't see it as likely and management was not looking to sell more shares at the time of our chat. The company has $49 mm in liquidity now and this combined with second half cash flow and project financing can be used to bridge the gap. In summary, we don't expect another secondary near term.

That Who's Who List of Customers: USWS is focused on long term contracts with high quality (read stable and financially capable) existing clients.

Range Resources (RRC) - one electric fleet, contract extended in March 2022 for Marcellus operations.

Olympus Energy (private) - one electric fleet through 2022, announced February 2022, for Marcellus/Utica operations with options through 2024.

XCL (private) - one newbuild electric fleet, announced February 2022, for Uinta Basin operations, with options out through 2024.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) - one electric fleet, announced December 2022, for action in the Eagle Ford and Permian also with options for three years.

EQT Corp (EQT) - they have a multi-year contract for one electric fleet and a potentially a second.

Other players, including Permian behemoth Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have been running trials of USWS equipment and the company announced another long term deal with "one of the largest E&Ps in the U.S." in late May.

Balance Sheet: Levered but manageable. On the surface the company appears over-levered. They have not been free cash flowing and have been expanding loan facilities to fund growth capital. Liquidity at the end of 1Q22 was $49 mm, well below their capital needs for the next 3 quarters. However, they've taken a number of steps to minimize cash interest expense. Their largest debt tranche is PIK. Their second largest tranche is PIK with just 1% in cash interest this year. And we expect the remaining in progress new build fleets to be completed with equipment financing. They have not committed to additional new fleet adds for 2023 and with an expected rebound in per fleet EBITDA we expect leverage to appear less burdensome. See the cheat sheet below for a breakout.

The Company Is Another Underfollowed Small Cap. The 1Q22 call was held on May 16th, which was not a busy day for earnings in the oil service space. One independent analyst and one sellside firm asked questions. One analyst, who dropped his target from $4.50 to $1.00 in the wake of the call in an apparent mark-to-market towel toss was not listed as on the call and didn't ask a question. While we've seen some upward pressure on 2Q estimates since the quarterly release estimates are still below levels implied by March's run rate even before we consider the sequential rise in activity. Regardless, we show 3 analysts in coverage and the entire call, including the Q&A portion, was only 16 minutes long. We often see this with little names that are priced too low currently for institutional interest yet might be turning the corner.

Nutshell:

Good assets. U.S. Well Services is focused on their line of clean fleets with the latest generation, Nyx, offering 60,000 HHP of electrical-source-agnostic, ESG friendly, high reliability (and low maintenance cost) frac capability. These fleets are in increasingly high demand (please see our macro thoughts in our recent NexTier (NEX) pieces - here's a link to one), with both the ESG and lower operating cost (relative to high diesel prices) angles contributing to premium pricing vs conventional spreads. USWS decision to place these fleets via long term contracts with household name type E&Ps makes their financial outlook even more stable as they fleet count grows. Leading edge frac prices are now above pre pandemic levels and while they don't necessarily obtain spot prices their recently added longer term contracts are at substantially improved rates. Even with elevated natural gas prices and regardless of ESG initiatives, they are seeing savings of over $2.5 mm per month vs diesel. Also, maintenance capital is close to half that of a conventional spread and at this time they've not committed to further newbuilds next year implying sharply lower capital needs in 2023.

Balance Sheet - More Near Term Optics Than Actual Distress. Last year the company conducted asset sales to help reduce debt. We don't expect to see much more of that in 2022. However, they have secured a significant portion of the long term debt at a 1% cash interest rate through year end with much of the rest as PIK. Importantly, we don't see a near term need to raise equity.

The Street Is Potentially Not Paying Close Enough Attention. The name has been under pressure for some time now and they effected a 1 for 3.5 reverse split last September to keep their listing on the Nasdaq and may need to do another. As is sometimes the case this move had no measurable impact in arresting the decline in the shares and the performance gap to larger peers Liberty (LBRT), NexTier (NEX), RPC Inc (RES), and the rest of the group has widened in recent weeks and months yielding a daily USWS chart that looks nothing like its peers.

And yet, the name should see rising sequential quarterly revenue growth through the rest of 2022 and a move to positive EBITDA as we move into the second half as fixed costs are more easily covered by the increase in activity. On a 10 fleet expectation for next year, the Street's implied $11 mm per annualized fleet EBITDA appears too low. But even on this basis, it also would mean a 2023 TEV/EBITDA of just 2.7x, which is quite inexpensive. Our sense that on 10 fleets, with the better fixed cost absorption, and with the strong macro backdrop for premium frac as a tailwind, a mid to high teens million dollar per frac fleet figure is achievable and would yield a far lower TEV/ 2023 E EBITDA multiple than what current consensus estimates suggest.