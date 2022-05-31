fotiksonya/iStock via Getty Images

Is United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) cheap at a ~10x p/e multiple? The answer is: its complicated, and that is what this article will be about. As seasoned investors know, sometimes investments are what they appear to be at first sight. Other times they are something very different, and companies that appear cheap can be really expensive, and companies with extreme valuation metrics can sometimes actually be very cheap for some reason that is not immediately evident.

With UNFI it is particularly difficult to answer the question because it seems like a pumpkin that turned into a beautiful carriage. Its financials pre-covid, pre SuperValu acquisition are extremely different from those after these events. We'll go through the financial metrics to show the changes, but suffice it to say, our main concern is whether this beautiful carriage will return to being the former pumpkin it was, and leave investors hanging for their lives. Or whether this is truly a remarkable business transformation.

SuperValu

The first big change for UNFI came with the 2018 acquisition of SuperValu. At the time management used many of the typical buzzwords that accompany this type of acquisition, including "synergies", "margin expansion", "cross-selling" and "consolidation of systems".

Now, we are not trying to make fun of the acquisition, there was a good rationale for it, and it is true that it would diversify the customer base, enable some cross-selling opportunities, increase scale, and probably even realize some "synergies".

Looking at the historical financials the story they tell is first one of indigestion, as it appears that UNFI took on more than it could easily swallow. Later, however, it appears they manage to successfully integrate the business, and it is now delivering dividends. Another benefit from the acquisition was that SuperValu came with some nice private brands which are gaining in importance in the grocery business.

UNFI Investor Presentation

Below we show an old slide showing what management expected the financial impact of the SuperValu acquisition would beat the time, so that we can compare them to their actual financial performance, and how much of the business transformation comes from this transaction.

UNFI Investor Presentation

Covid Impact

The other big transformation for UNFI was Covid. Super-markets were a big beneficiary of the pandemic as people stopped going out to bars and restaurants, and instead increased their purchases of groceries. As a food distributor, this was an enormous tailwind for UNFI. What's more, UNFI has been positioning itself for e-commerce, which meant that the benefit was even larger for the company. Below we share an old slide (pre-pandemic), where UNFI shares how they were positioning themselves for groceries to be increasingly bought online.

UNFI Investor Presentation

Financials

The SuperValu acquisition was supposed to increase sales to $21 billion, however sales increased a lot more to ~$27 billion. From the graph below we can see that sales continued to increase slightly during the Covid pandemic, but most of the increase in revenue was just after the SuperValu acquisition.

Data by YCharts

Now the huge increase from SuperValu has lapsed, growth has returned to a more mundane ~7.4%, which is not bad, but is far from spectacular.

Data by YCharts

SuperValu must have had really bad operating margins, since it is clear that UNFI's margins deteriorated just after the acquisition closed. It used to operate consistently with operating margins ~2.8%, and after the acquisition operating margins deteriorated by ~100bps to ~1.7%.

Data by YCharts

What gave UNFI the most indigestion from the acquisition, however, was the huge amount of debt it had to issue to complete the purchase. It went from carrying little debt, to more than $3.5 billion. To its credit, the company has already reduced debt by more than $1 billion, and has expressed its intention to continue a rapid deleveraging.

Data by YCharts

One of the ways we like measuring balance sheet strength relative to operating strength is by looking at the Altman Z-score, which uses a combination of metrics to determine risk of bankruptcy. A company is considered to have significant risk of bankruptcy when the score is below 3.0. As we can see, after the SuperValu acquisition this metric went below 2.0, meaning it was at substantial risk of bankruptcy. Fortunately, since then thanks to the improved profitability and reduced debt the Altman Z-score is again is safe territory.

Data by YCharts

The chart below we believe is the most important one we are sharing today, since it shows that UNFI used to be a mediocre company earning relatively low returns on equity and on invested capital. After the acquisition indigestion period, however, ROE has significantly improved, and is now a very respectable 15%. This is the ROE of a quality business that deserves a higher P/E ratio than 10x.

Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than what the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 5% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much more than a 6% return, even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. This is why we believe ROE is such an important metric, and the one we believe determines whether UNFI deserves a 10x multiple or not. The obvious next question is whether the recent ROE of ~15% is sustainable long-term. For that we investigate what we think is responsible that improvement.

Data by YCharts

From what we could find out, we have the impression that the single biggest contributor to the improved ROE is the increased efficiency in the operation of UNFI's distribution centers. There are several articles talking about this, such as this one saying that UNFI expects automated DCs to double pick speed, or this other one that talks about the company consolidating distribution centers to increase efficiency. We believe all these improvements in distribution efficiency is what enabled the company to go from an annual inventory turnover of ~9x, to ~12x. This is a huge jump in efficiency, and we believe is the main reason the company has been able to increase ROE so much. We therefore conclude that we do not believe UNFI will turn into a pumpkin, or low ROE earner, again, as long as it continues working hard to maintain and improve its operational efficiency.

Valuation

The company has delivered on its promise of > 650 million in EBITDA, as can be seen below. It wasn't easy for the company to get there, but it looks like the company is in a much better place now, finally having successfully integrated SuperValu.

Data by YCharts

Despite the increasing EBITDA and higher return on equity the company continues to be valued at a very low EV/EBITDA of ~6.6x, and ~6x next year's EBITDA estimate. It is as if the market is still worried that the company will turn into a pumpkin again, despite this being unlikely given that the improved profitability was hard won with improve operational efficiencies.

Data by YCharts

The company is trading with a forward price/earnings ratio of 10.3x. Given all that we discussed already, we believe this is too low and the company is trading at a bargain valuation.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

It seems that investors are not yet willing to give UNFI credit for its business transformation, and improved operational efficiency. It is as if they were worried that the company will turn into a pumpkin again, earning low returns on equity and spotty profitability. We believe, however, that the financial improvements are sustainable and the result of hard work on operational improvements. We therefore believe that shares are really cheap, and that investors should give them serious consideration.