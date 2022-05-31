naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) has struggled to repay the faith its investors have shown in the last five years. In that time, the company has restructured extensively and emerges from that period a more profitable business, with extensive growth opportunities. In particular, the company's nuclear business looks set to drive significant value creation as the United States ramps up spending in the sector.

Restructuring Has Been a Success

Williams Industrial has returned -16.3% a year compounded over the last five years.

Source: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.

In that period, the company has undergone a restructuring, which began in 2016 when majority shareholder Wynnefield Capital, had its managing partner, Nelson Obus, appointed a director at the company. As part of that transformation, the company's predecessor, Global Power, changed its name to the company's present name.

The restructuring process aimed at drastically reducing costs, with a key issue being the need to reduce the number of jobs associated with the company's Dallas corporate office by 80% and transition the company to Tucker, Georgia. The company also reduced its information technology costs by eliminating legacy systems. The company set a target of annualized general and administrative expenses being 7% to 8% of revenue by 2019, a goal which the company's 2021 10-K shows they have achieved.

Source: Company Filings

In that five year period, revenue has continued to grow, rising from $187 million in 2017, to nearly $305 million in 2021, for a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.27%. According to Credit Suisse's Base Rate Book, just 12.6% of firms have a 5-year revenue CAGR of between 10% and 15%.

Source: Company Filings

A key factor in continued revenue growth has been the revenue composition: with 85% of contracts under a cost-plus regime, which reduces delivery risk, and just 15% under a fixed cost regime. The company has also benefited from greater diversification, with water, nuclear and energy providing sources of growth.

Profitability has improved during this period, with net income growing from nearly -$56 million in 2017, to $2.74 million in 2021. Free cash flow (FCF) has risen from -31% in 2017 to around -5% in 2021.

Investors should be aware that there is a negative correlation between asset growth and future stock returns. It is important then that the company's restructuring assets have focused on reducing the size of the company's asset base, with total assets declining from $135 million in 2017 to $116 million in 2021. Considering that as early as 2014, total assets were nearly $362 million, that is a vast improvement. What we are left with is a much lighter business with improving profitability. As a consequence of the company's restructuring measures, its return on invested capital (ROIC) has risen from -44.70% in 2017 to 9.64%.

Source: Company Filings

Given the link between ROIC and corporate valuation, this is a strong signal that the company's future valuation will rise.

With restructuring complete, investors should prepare for a period of outperformance by the company. The wild swings in the price are characteristic of a company undergoing restructuring. It's easy to see in retrospect when restructuring is working, but in real-time, investors get easily spooked, adding a degree of volatility that means in the early phases, investing in such firms can be a value destroying proposition, but as research by Hank Besseminder shows, extreme stock market performers are also very volatile and prone to such patterns, but as time goes on, and investors lose faith, driving the price down, the stock becomes ripe to take off, without any of the risk of prior years.

Williams Nuclear Option

The global energy crisis has highlighted how fragile energy supplies are and placed an emphasis on securing energy sources domestically or within friendly countries, even at the cost of higher prices. In addition, the need to shift from fossil fuels has made nuclear energy a very attractive option. France's experience during the current European energy crisis, in which energy costs have remained thanks to nuclear power, while Germany has suffered energy price inflation due to its greater dependence on natural gas, shows the geopolitical advantages of using nuclear power.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, the average age of the United States' 93 operating commercial nuclear power reactors is 40 years, with the oldest operating reactor, Nine Mile Point Unit 1 in New York, having begun commercial operations in December 1969. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says there are 23 shut down commercial nuclear power reactors that are being decommissioned.

Research suggests that there is no technical reason to prevent these reactions from being issued with a second 20-year operating license by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, with eighty-eight reactors having received extensions on their licenses under the new guidelines.

This is important because over recent years, the industry has lost 12 reactors due to retirements since 2013 and a further seven will be shut down by 2025. With the supply of nuclear power in decline according to data from Statista, the United States cannot afford to lose any more reactors, and the demand for energy continues to grow.

Source: Statista

Canada also faces similar problems, with many reactors in need of refurbishment in order for them to extend their operating licenses.

For Williams Industrial, this presents an enormous growth opportunity, an opportunity that you could call, generational. Williams has the opportunity to secure refurbishment contracts that would provide it with years of significant work and revenues. As plants are shut down, Williams Industrial's skill in managing and transporting nuclear waste in the decade-long period it takes to shut down a plant, gives the company a huge edge. As an example of the kind of impact that these operations can have on the company's financials, shutting down the Indian Point nuclear power plant earned the company $200 million in revenue. The plant is a symbol of the state of play: it provided more electricity than the solar and wind power generated by the whole of New York. Despite safety and environmental concerns, nuclear power produces more clean energy than any other clean fuel. When a nuclear power plant closes, the lost electricity is replaced by coal or natural gas. Replacing this lost electricity with renewables means that there is less renewable energy out there to replace fossil fuels. The United States is going backwards in the fight against climate change and it is likely this will see a renewed appetite for nuclear power.

Williams will benefit from refurbishing work as the United States issues more license renewals, and from work shutting down reactors -with two shutting down this year- as more go offline. Williams remains the only company to offer services across the entire lifecycle of a nuclear plant and this makes management's goal to increase revenues to $500 million an achievable target.

The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which includes $550 billion in incremental spending on infrastructure across the next five years, with around $130 billion allocated to power grids and water infrastructure, presents the company's nuclear business with a unique opportunity.

The aforementioned factors have focused minds and made increasing nuclear power generation an important goal for the country. With the second oldest fleet of reactors in the world, the United State faces high maintenance costs (at about $25 million per year per reactor) to keep its fleet in good working order, and many of these reactors will need to be converted from their outdated analog equipment to digital equipment, a speciality of Williams'.

Because Williams can earn revenue across the entire lifecycle of a nuclear plant, from new construction to decommissioning, it is the company that will benefit the most from increased activity in the nuclear industry. The company is already constructing Vogtle Plants 3 & 4, and is poised to get more work from TVA, Southern Nuclear, NextEra, Entergy and other nuclear utilities. When the Vogtle Plants 3 & 4 are completed, the company will be in a strong position to win the maintenance contract and the rest of Southern Nuclear's maintenance contracts when they come online in 2023. The company is also bidding on contracts related to Entergy, which has five reactors whose contracts are up for bidding this year, and Florida Power which has five reactors whose contracts will be up in 2023.

As nuclear plants seek renewal of their operating licenses, or just to raise standards, they will need more refurbishing work. Others will need to be decommissioned. Already, five reactors have announced early closure -which typically happens for political or economic rather than technical reasons-. An estimated three reactors will have to close by the end of the decade.

Valuation

In the trailing twelve months (TTM), Williams has earned $658,000 in FCF. With a market cap of $42.23 million, Williams has an FCF yield (FCF/market cap) of 1.56x, which is an attractive rate and shows that the company's growing FCF is trading cheaply.

The company is trading at a PE multiple of 18.28x compared to a PE multiple of 21.02x for the S&P 500. Williams has a 5-year PE average of 57.33x, which means that it is priced at a discount to its 5-year average.

Conclusion

William's period of restructuring has resulted in a company that is asset-light, increasingly profitable, and ready to enter an era in which nuclear power will play an important role. Williams Industrial's FCF are priced attractively, while the company trades at a discount to the market and its 5-year average. This is a chance to invest in a company poised to outperform the market.