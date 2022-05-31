Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

In a previous report, I discussed the charge that Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) had to recognize in its first quarter results. In this report, I will analyze the company’s first quarter earnings and provide an update on the price target for the US lessor.

Improving business environment

Just like AerCap (AER), Air Lease Corporation is seeing an improving business environment with air travel restrictions and COVID-19 measures easing. Air Lease Corporation pointed at economic strength in the US, reopenings in New Zealand, Australia, Israel, and Morocco while delays at the original equipment manufacturers and rising interest rates are providing support for lease rates and aircraft market values. Indeed, with those factors in mind, the business environment is looking strong for aircraft lessors.

The Russian reality

Where I believe Air Lease Corporation dropped the ball is on the assessment of the impairment risk for aircraft leased to Russian airlines. Before AerCap or Air Lease Corporation disclosed charges I already described the rising risk of asset impairment. At the time, Air Lease Corporation claimed that there was no reason to write off assets and that provided significant support to the company’s share prices.

However, little over a month later Air Lease Corporation already had to backtrack from that faulty assessment that at no point seemed realistic. Air Lease Corporation had previously suggested that the lower exposure to state-owned airlines provided a strong base for aircraft to be returned. Data collection and analysis from AeroAnalysis identified 29 leases related to Air Lease Corporation with only four aircraft being returned. That already shows that there hasn’t been major progress in aircraft being returned to the lessor despite what it considers to be favorable exposure to private Russian airlines.

We could identify that except for two aircraft, all aircraft were re-registered as was allowed under new Russian laws for private as well as state-owned airlines. So, Air Lease Corporation’s assumption on having a lower impairment risk was flawed from the start. The company wrote off $802.4 million on 27 aircraft of which 21 were owned and 6 were managed. Our assessment found 29 aircraft valued $855.9 million. Accurate data is difficult to come by since lessors don’t disclose exposure in detail. So, the assessment from The Aerospace Forum is pretty accurate and correcting for the two aircraft that we overestimated the value of the aircraft to be impaired was $797 million. The total impairment was $802.4 million meaning that our valuation of the impairment corrected for the number of aircraft to be impaired was within 1% of the actual value.

What was a negative surprise is that John Plueger, CEO and President of Air Lease Corporation, continues to persist and speculate about there being a difference between state-owned and private airlines for the path ahead regarding insurance claims:

I would also add, Mark, that I still submit that there will -- that there is a difference between privately owned versus state-owned carriers in Russia. I can only tell you that, as Steve said, those carriers are so anxious to be able to get behind this and to move forward as quickly as possible. I'm not 100% certain that it would be as quick with Russian state-owned airlines. I'm speculating, but I'm not 100% convinced that it's going to be as quick.

I believe that given the previous assessment that has shown to be incorrect, speculations like these are not appropriate at all.

A look at AL Q1 2022 results

Air Lease Corporation Q1 2022 results (Air Lease Corporation)

First quarter revenue went up by $121.8 million, which is an improvement of 25.6%. What should be kept in mind is that there was a positive impact of $60 million or half of the year-over-year revenue increase due to Russian leases being terminated. The termination of the leases triggered deposits, maintenance reserves and other credits to be recognized as revenues. Interesting to note is that Russia accounts for just $18 million per quarter. Using a straight-line calculation, that would equate to $6 million per month. So, assuming revenue and cash came in on a monthly basis this would mean that during that, $6 million to $12 million in lease revenues were not collected while $60 million in deposits and other credits were converted into revenues.

Disregarding the lost assets, this was a net-positive for Air Lease Corporation and the $60 million more or less covers the revenue that Air Lease Corporation would have booked on Russian lessees in 2022. On cost level, there was an $827.1 million increase in cost. That was driven by the $802.4 million write-off on the Russian flight equipment, higher depreciation expenses and general expenses offset by lower stock-based compensations. Income before taxes decreased from $103.5 million to a $601.7 million loss, reflecting the write-off partially offset by higher revenue recognition. Excluding the impact of the situation in Ukraine, the profit would have been around $146.6 million, marking a 42% improvement year-over-year.

Price target update

With all data in, we can also come up with a new price target. Previously, I set a $41.45 price target on shares of Air Lease Corporation which was an increase of roughly $1 per share even after the Russian impairment charge became apparent. The increase in price target was because our independent analysis already factored in the impairment charge at a time Air Lease Corporation still claimed there was no reason to impair assets, but the impairment was slightly lower than we previously anticipated due to successful repossessions.

Valuation Air Lease Corporation (The Aerospace Forum)

With the new information from the first quarter, we are further increasing our price target for Air Lease Corporation. The new price target is $42.84 driven by a strong quarter for Air Lease Corporation marking an upside of 13% and 28% upside when insurance coverage is being added.

Conclusion

The impairment of assets stuck in Russia obviously had a big impact on Air Lease Corporation’s quarterly results. However, there also were some positives. Deposits and other credits roughly covered the annual revenue collected from Russia and excluding the impairment, results showed a >40% year-over-year improvement. Besides that, the travel environment is improving and the macro-environment is also improving for lessors. What should also be noted is that Air Lease Corporation successfully placed Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321neos that were supposed to go to Russia at lease rates that are 14% higher. So, overall the leasing environment is improving and aircraft previously destined for Russian airlines are being leased to airlines at more attractive terms. While AerCap remains my preferred investment in the leasing space, I believe that Air Lease Corporations also offers a nice opportunity for profits.