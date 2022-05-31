Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is a Hold in my opinion. KSS' shares have corrected by -29% in the last month, but this isn't the time to bottom fish which explains my Neutral investment rating for the company's shares. On the positive side of things, Kohl's only trades at a mid-single digit forward P/E multiple and it is possible that the company could be acquired by a strategic buyer. On the negative side of things, I am of the view that the current consensus financial projections for KSS are still way too bullish, which paves the way for another round of earnings downgrades in the near future.

Why Did Kohl's Stock Drop?

Kohl's Corporation, which calls itself "a leading omnichannel retailer" boasting a physical retail network of "more than 1,100 stores in 49 states" in its press releases, has seen its stock price drop substantially in recent times.

KSS' Historical One-Month Share Price Performance

Seeking Alpha

In the last month, Kohl's shares have dipped by -29%, while the S&P 500 has been more or less flat over the same period. In other words, KSS stock has significantly underperformed on both an absolute and relative basis in the past month.

I think that Kohl's stock has dropped in the recent month as a result of an earnings miss for the first quarter of 2022 and the downward revision of the company's full-year fiscal 2022 guidance, which are detailed in the next section.

KSS Stock Key Metrics

KSS stock's key metrics are the company's actual Q1 2022 earnings per share and its full-year 2022 bottom line guidance.

Kohl's non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share or EPS fell by -90% YoY from $1.05 in the first quarter of 2021 to $0.11 in Q1 2022, as indicated in its recent quarterly financial results media release dated May 19, 2022. To make things worse, KSS' Q1 2022 financial performance was way off the mark in terms of meeting investors' expectations. The company's Q1 2022 non-GAAP EPS came in -84% lower than Wall Street analysts' consensus EPS estimate of $0.70.

A mix of factors was responsible for KSS' massive first-quarter EPS miss. The company attributed a -4.4% YoY revenue decline and a -5.8% top line miss to "inflationary pressures, lapping the stimulus" and "the seasonal weather impact" at its Q1 2022 investor call. Kohl's operating profit margin also contracted from 7.5% in Q1 2021 to 2.4% in Q1 2022, which was mainly caused by operating deleverage and higher-than-expected freight expenses.

It didn't help that Kohl's Corporation had weaker expectations of its performance for 2022 following the Q1 earnings miss.

According to the company's Q1 2022 financial results presentation slides, KSS has cut the mid-point of its full-year FY 2022 EPS guidance by -8% from $7.25 previously to $6.65. Specifically, Kohl's now expects to deliver "a flat to +1% increase" in top line for fiscal 2022, as compared to its earlier expectations of a +2%-3% revenue growth. KSS' FY 2022 operating profit margin guidance has also been reduced from 7.2%-7.5% earlier to 7.0%-7.2%. This implies that the negative factors which were a drag on Kohl's earnings in Q1 could possibly persist for the remainder of 2022.

Is Kohl's Stock Undervalued Now?

This is a good time to review Kohl's stock valuations, especially after its shares have corrected significantly in the last month.

KSS is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 normalized P/E multiples of 6.6 times and 6.2 times, respectively as per the company's last traded share price of $41.87 as of May 27, 2022 and S&P Capital IQ valuation data. It is noteworthy that Kohl's shares commanded a higher valuation multiple on average in the past. In the last decade prior to the onset of COVID-19 in early-2020, Kohl's used to boast a mean consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of around 12 times, or roughly double its current P/E valuations.

On the surface, Kohl's appears to be undervalued now based on headline valuation multiples. In the subsequent section, I assess if KSS is cheap for good reasons.

Is Kohl's A Good Buy On The Dip?

It is clear that Kohl's shares have dipped significantly in the past month, and its current earnings multiples seem cheap on absolute and relative terms.

But I don't see KSS as a good buy on the current dip.

Weak consumer sentiment in the US is likely to stay an issue for Kohl's and its retailer peers for the foreseeable future, and this is backed up by management's observations disclosed at the company's Q1 2022 earnings call. KSS' management noted at the recent quarterly results briefing that its "units per transaction have come under a bit more pressure this quarter" implying that consumers' "wallets are being squeezed."

Revisions To Consensus Quarterly Earnings Per Share Forecasts For Kohl's In Recent Months

Seeking Alpha

Revisions To Consensus Annual EPS Estimates For KSS In Recent Months

Seeking Alpha

As per the charts above, it appears that the risk of additional cuts to consensus earnings for Kohl's is rather high. While the second quarter consensus EPS has been lowered by -21% in the last month, KSS' third quarter and fourth quarter bottom line projections were raised by +13% and +12% over the same period. In other words, the sell-side analysts are of the view that the majority of the company's earnings is merely deferred to subsequent quarters (Q3 and Q4), I think this is too optimistic. In addition, the full-year EPS estimates for KSS' subsequent two fiscal years have only been reduced by -12% and -11% , respectively in the past month.

In view of Kohl's -84% earnings miss for Q1 2022 and cautious management commentary with regards to US consumer sentiment, the current consensus numbers for KSS leave lots of room for EPS disappointments and further valuation derating going forward.

Also, for those investors hoping that KSS could either sell its assets or be an acquisition target in the very near term, they might turn out to be disappointed as well. A May 27, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article mentioned that "Hudson Bay's", "Brookfield (BAM)", and "Simon Property (SPG)" are among potential buyers who have reportedly pulled out from the process to bid for Kohl's. It is possible that KSS's weaker-than-expected first-quarter results and FY 2022 guidance have put certain prospective acquirers off.

In conclusion, Kohl's Corporation isn't a good buy on the dip.

Is KSS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

KSS stock is a Hold. Kohl's shares aren't a Buy, as consensus EPS forecasts might be lowered in the future if and when the company misses earnings expectations again. On the other hand, KSS isn't a Sell, as its stock price has already pulled back quite significantly in the last month, factoring in some of the negatives for the company. A firm buyout offer for KSS shares at a premium will also be an upside surprise. Considering my mixed views for Kohl's, a Hold is a fair rating.