Pennon Group Plc (PEGRF) CEO Susan Davy on Full Year 2021/22 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pennon Group Plc (OTCPK:PEGRF) Full Year 2021/22 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2022 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Davy - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Boote - Group Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

Alex Wheeler - RBC

Verity Mitchell - HSBC

Richard Alderman - BTIG

Ruisi Liu - Credit Suisse

Operator

Susan Davy

Okay. Well, good morning, everybody. I'm Susan Davy, CEO of Pennon Group, and I'm joined by Paul Boote, who's the Group Finance Director. And I'm delighted to be here today in person to present Pennon Group Plc's results for 2021/22.

So I'm delighted we've had a resilient performance, very much delivering on our strategy, building momentum, driving sustainable growth across the group. Now we are a purpose-led business. Our purpose is bringing water to life, and we have 3,000 colleagues across the business who are innovating, seeing opportunities where others see obstacles and tons of people very much delivering for our customers and communities.

Now with the cost of living crisis, we know that Pennon, it's incredibly important that we support our customers. And we are supporting our customers financially in three ways.

First of all, delivering on our commitments and our business plan efficiently, so keeping bills as low as possible for the services that we deliver. We have an affordability talk in place for customers who find themselves in difficulty, we can tailor individually for those customers support as and when they need it.

And thirdly, we have our innovative WaterShare scheme, which is something that nobody else has in the sector where we are able to share on a timely basis, financial outperformance with customers. Again, at a time when they most need it, I have to get a reduction on the bill [ph] or to join the one in 16 households we now have our shareholders across the group.

So last 2 years, if it's taught us anything, whether it's the pandemic, whether it's the cost of living crisis, I just talked about, the climate emergency or indeed the very distressing war in the Ukraine. There are headwinds that businesses obviously have to make sure they can manage through. And I'm very pleased with Pennon and its results for '21, '22 and our delivery that we have had robust resilient financial and operational performance.

In terms of the financial metrics, revenue has grown organically 6.7%, EBITDA growth up 14.7% and EPS growth up 5%. We acquired Bristol Water during '21, '22, and we've had 10 months of EBITDA contribution at from Bristol Water, some £53 million, ahead of acquisition expectations. And very pleasingly for what companies, their business plans are very much focused on delivering outcomes and attached to them are those financial incentives, those ODIs, outcome delivery incentives. And for '21, '22, both for Bristol Water and the South West Water, moving from a net penalty in 2021 to a net reward in '21, '22.

In terms of the returns for the water businesses, good strong returns, delivering on all areas, whether it's totex efficiency, ODIs or financing outperformance. And you can see there the numbers for South West Water, Bristol and the group return on regulated equity of 8.9%. And that translates into for the first 2 years of this delivery period to 2025, our performance of £150 million to date.

Now in terms of the group, we also have a profitable business-to-business retailers, Pennon Water Services and through our acquisition of Bristol Water, a 30% investment in water's business.

Now supporting the business in terms of its performance is a good, robust balance sheet and a finance portfolio that's very strategically positioned with an optimum level of index linking in place. And that balance sheet and the gaming levels are providing headroom for growth and investments and moving to that investment in '21, '22.

First of all, the Bristol acquisition, obviously, in terms of the process we went through with the CMA cleared at Phase 1, and that's enabled us to identify £50 million of efficiency savings that we will see in the period to 2025.

Alongside investing in our largest ever capital investment on the water side, some £240 million spent on the asset base in '21, '22. And of that £150 million outperformance £130 million of it is going towards the environmental enhancements that we will be putting forward and investing into the asset base. So a good set of results, sustainably positioned and well positioned for the future.

So that's what we've been doing in terms of our approach to business, very responsible, sustainable business. So I think about the environment and the work we have been doing. Last year, we launched Net Zero plans to 2030, both for Bristol Water and for South West Water. And there are different pillars to those plans.

But one of the key pillars is making sure that we are increasing our renewable energy investments, and we're able to then generate by 2030, 50% of our requirements from renewable energy.

In terms of the green recovery initiative that we put forward to the regulators, we got that cleared in '21 and '22. So some £82 million [ph] will be going into nature-based solutions and other projects and initiatives, very much pilots, very much shaping our plans at what will be our next delivery period.

And a few weeks ago, we launched our water fit initiatives, a step change for river and coastal quality, very important for our Southwest region. So all in all, very much delivering on our largest investment program that we've had for 15 years on the water side, and there'll be about £1.4 billion spent in the period to 2025.

So in terms of customers and delivering for customers and communities, I said there were three things that I think is really important for us to do. The first one is to make sure that we deliver efficiently and our bills can be at the lowest that they can be for the services that we deliver.

So therefore, it's pleasing to see that South West Water customers will be receiving a bill cut for '22, '23 at lower bills than they were 10 years ago. And Bristol Water through the acquisition has enabled us to, again, think about reducing the bills for those going forward.

Alongside those build positions is our WaterShare scheme. So in 2020, £20 million of our performance went back to customers. Either they could choose to invest in Pennon and get shares and one in 16 customers did that or customers could get 20 [ph] of their bill that was in 2020.

We are also going to give another £20 million back to customers this summer and again, broadening it to the new customer base for Bristol with the option for customers to get money after they're built at a time when they most need it or indeed become shareholders in the business.

Now in terms of the business and the group and the colleagues who've worked within the group, I'm really pleased to say that we've been accredited for the second year running as a great place to work. And we are very much a company that has an inclusive culture where everyone counts. And we are embracing and promoting quality. We were the first water suitor [ph] company to sign up to change the rate ratio and the 10,000 back in terns initiative.

In terms of building on our credentials, in 2018, we were accredited with the fair tax mark really important for our customers and something that they were very keen to see us do with all the interactions we have with our customers. It's something they felt was very strong that a company such as ours in the Southwest, we seem to do absolutely the right thing. And I'm pleased to say we've kept that accreditation year after year since we first got it. And we've also got strong and improving ESG performance metrics, and we're one of only three companies to sign up to science-based emission reduction targets.

So good performance '21, '22, operating in a sustainable way, underpinning long-term value. So resilient performance in terms of our business plans, both for South West Water and for Bristol Water, very much on with delivering against those year two into the plan, 8% of outcomes on track South West Water, Bristol, improving from 70% to 75% for '21, '22. And Pennon Water Services, our business - business retailer at £90 million of contract wins at good quality contracts that will allow that performance to continue into the coming years.

We're reinvesting outperformance either to pre-fund green recovery for £82 million. The water fit, which is going to improve rivers and coastline in our region and the acceleration of the water share.

We're responsibly deploying our capital. So gearing across the group with the work we've done post our transformation has reduced. And across the water business, we're at 61%, very much in line with the economic regulators view of an efficient water company.

We've put some funds into the pension scheme and that is sustainably managed and on a technical provisions basis is fully funded. We've obviously reinvested in U.K. Water, a very confident outlook for the water sector. And in terms of the buyback, £200 million complete and £200 million to deploy.

All that leads us through to long-term sustainable growth and expectations for RCV growing of more than 40% over the period to 2025. Then it's supporting our shareholder dividend for '21, '22 in line with policy and growing at CPIH plus 2%.

And so with that, I will hand over to Paul, who will take through the financials.

Paul Boote

Okay. Thanks, Susan. And good morning, everyone. So I'm pleased to be reporting a resilient set of financial results today, very much underpinned by our growth strategy. We've obviously acquired Bristol Water in the period. And as you can see, that's contributed significantly to our EBITDA of £53 million coming through in the year. Remembering that's 10 months' worth of contribution. So certainly more to come there. Organic revenue growth 7%, that's really driven by business customer demand improving and there's contract wins we have in Pennon Water Services.

Our key financial highlight for us is always our sector-leading efficient interest rate in Southwest Water. So that's 3.4% for this financial year just gone, and that's really underpinned by our debt mix that we have in that business with around 20%, 25%, 25% to 30% of our debt in South Water being index-linked. That number is a little bit higher than it was last year, and that reflects that inflation coming through, but still sector-leading and well positioned.

In terms of our earnings per share, that's gone up by 5%, really reflecting the contribution of Bristol to the group and earnings per share of 50.2 pence and that really supports the dividend of 38.53 pence growing in line with our stated policy.

So looking at the income statement, the underlying income statement in a little bit more detail, worth noting that all the numbers for the financial year '21, '22 include 10 months' worth of contribution from Bristol, so a step-up in most of those numbers.

But also, I'm just going to focus a little bit on those higher interest costs coming through in the financing line, as well as the tax line where we've had a few changes, too.

So in terms of the net finance costs, we've had about a £20 million step-up in that financial year due to inflation, probably around £5 million or £6 million in Bristol Water and £15 million in Southwest Water. And that really reflects probably a half year impact because if you think back to last year, the first half of the year inflation was actually fairly in line with long-term averages before it did step up into the elevated positions that we're now seeing, so about £20 million step-up there. And that led to our profit before tax falling year-on-year.

However, when you look at a profit after-tax basis, we have an increase and that reflects tax deductions that have come through based on our capital spend and our responsible pension contributions. And that profit after tax increase very much driving our earnings per share growth.

Focusing on our revenue. I think it's worth noting that £104 million coming in from Bristol Water, 10 months there, so more to come again when we have 12 months in the coming financial year. And then I'll just speak about COVID for a little bit because over the last 18 months, I've talked to you about how our demand has changed with COVID being around for the past 2 years. And for this financial year, '21, '22, we've seen business customer demand rebound coming back to near pre-COVID levels and that's also been the same, as you can see on that chart for developer services and new connections. If you think back to 2020 in that first half, when the restrictions are very severe, that activity did almost nearly cease. So that has rebounded well.

On a non-household side, we are seeing revenue slightly reducing, demand slightly reducing as people are returning to work and perhaps using less at home. But worth noting overall, demand is still higher than it would have been pre-COVID and is higher than it was last year. So we do have high demand in our region.

And as you can see on revenue, we've also got the increases in Pennon Water Services, both from the business customers returning to higher levels of activity, but from those contract wins that have come in over the past year or so.

Moving on to profit before tax. Here, I've set out the numbers for Bristol Water. So you can see the contribution coming through, a solid contribution above our initial expectations, £9 million of profit before tax, and there's that £20 million for the interest number.

I'll just maybe just dwell on that again. So as I say, about £6 million of that relates to financing from inflation, high inflation. So when the inflation does return to the long-term average as it will inevitably do, at some point, might not be through this year. But at some point, it will come down again, then that interest cost will step back down. And that's the same for the £15 million increase that we've seen on Southeast Water this year.

Worth noting, Southwest Water, we have had higher revenues coming through, but we've also had higher costs. So we've got a £9 million reduction in EBITDA year-on-year. A key aspect of that, I'll just focus on for a moment on power costs. So in South West Water, our power costs are around £47 million, £28 million of that relates to wholesale - sorry, £24 million of that relates to wholesale power prices in the market.

Now we have seen higher demand in our region. That means we have higher power usage as well. When we have higher demand, that means there's more water pumping around the network, both in terms of clean water and wastewater. And with that comes higher power costs. And therefore, we saw a step-up of around about £5 million from the previous year.

And finally, on this slide, I'll just touch on Pennon Services. Really pleased that it's recorded its first profit before tax, and it's actually recorded a £1 million profit before tax. That's really pleasing, putting it in a good place to continue to sustainable growth.

In terms of tax, I mentioned earlier that we've got a reduced current tax charge this year, which is the case. It's down 3.5%. Two aspects really driving that. The first are the super deductions that the government has introduced, encouraging capital spend in the U.K. economy. As Susan has mentioned, we've had a higher capital spend ourselves in this financial year, as well as those allowances coming through. That gives us a significant deduction and a £50 million worth of extra capital allowances coming in.

We also get deductions to our pension scheme contributions. And over the past couple of years, we've put about £70 million into our principal pension contributions, utilizing some of those periods of proceeds, and that drives deductions as well over a number of years, it gets spread over a number of years.

The final thing on this slide is deferred tax. So as people will be aware, all companies are hit by deferred tax when the U.K. headline rate changes moving up to 25%. For us, that's a deferred tax charge of about £100 million, and that comes off our statutory profit and loss account. But for us, it does still leave us with a statutory profit even after that charge.

Moving on to our cash flow position. Worth noting on this slide that, of course, Bristol is now included. So both cash inflows and capital investments are stepped up because of Bristol being part of the group.

I would note that we've had strong cash collections in terms of customer accounts, and that really does talk to the efforts and the work we do with our customers on affordability, making sure they're on the right tariffs. We're helping them where we can helping them access the benefits that they can. And that not only helps our customers in these times of high inflation, but it also helps us in making sure that the debt we charge is then very collectible, and that's been coming in, and that's stayed robust through the year.

In terms of capital investment, and that's increased by about £70 million, but I'll touch on that on the next slide. Then we have the second section of this slide, which is all about the deployment of the Viridor proceeds. So over the past year or so, we've been doing that. And in the past financial year, the key aspects were £1.5 billion special dividend that was paid in July and the share buyback program of £400 million, of which £200 million has now been deployed.

Now as I've said, I think at the half year presentation for us following the acquisition of Bristol Water, the net debt number that we're focused on now is very much the one that excludes acquisition-related fair value adjustments. And that really makes sure that we're looking at a net debt number that's comparing apples with apples and is on a basis that actually reflects the principal indebtedness that we will actually repay on that debt.

Moving on to capital expenditure. As I say, it's increased £70 million year-on-year. So half of that principally relates to Bristol Water now being part of the group. But the other half in South West Water is around acceleration of activities, looking to improve environmental performance in terms of pollutions, as well as driving down leakage.

And then also looking at water treatment works, new water treatment works in the Bournemouth region, which have now commenced construction. And we've got two water treatment plants that we're looking to do in this AMP [ph] similar technology to the Plymouth, Mayflower plants that some of you may have visited, and we're expecting that to come in within the allowances of around about £165 million for those two plants.

Moving to the balance sheet now. Since we've had the acquisition of Bristol Water, our RCV has stepped up to £4.2 billion. That compares to the water business net debt of £2.6 billion. It puts us in a sustainable gearing position. You may also remember, as part of the Viridor deployment of proceeds, we talked about £100 million being invested from Pennon into the water businesses. So £45 million of that was done in the last financial year, and that went into Southwest Water. So that's within that 61.7% gearing number that you see there for South West Water. And that means there's another £55 million for Pennant to inject into the water businesses. Once that's done, we expect gearing level to be 61.4%. And we - as we've said before, we expect that to continue to de-gear over the regulatory period and very much towards Ofwat's notional 60%.

In terms of our debt mix, I mentioned at the start, and you can see it there on the right-hand side that we have a relatively low level of index linking compared to the sector at large, and that really does put us in a good place in this high level - high inflationary environment that we currently see. And that really underpins that 3.7% effective interest rate for the water business. So that's the water business as combined. That's made up of 3.4% for Southwest Water and 5.6% for Bristol Water.

And how do we do that? One of the key ways we do that is through our sustainable financing framework. We've revamped that during the year, made choice in line with the latest bond principles and loan principles. And we're pleased to say that we issued £300 million of debt in the year, and all of that was through the framework.

So I'd like to take this moment to thank all the banks in the room for their continued support and working with us to make sure when we do issue that debt, it is done through the framework. So we do appreciate that. So thank you.

And also just to give you a heads up that we'll be looking to refinance and put in place new levels of debt of around a similar number next year. So I'm sure we'll have some good discussions on options around that in the weeks and months ahead.

And then just a final slide for me on, I suppose, inflation, principally macroeconomic outlook, and this really reflects our guidance that we recently gave at our spotlight presentation back in April.

So with inflation comes near-term pressures in terms of our cost base and our financing, principally that is an energy cost for us. And in terms of the financing, as I say, the important thing to remember there is it's very much a temporal effect as soon as inflation returns to the long-term average, the interest cost will step back down.

But the really important thing to remember is that we also have our revenues or RCV growing in line with inflation and that will more than offset those headwinds in terms of totex costs and financing costs.

And in terms of that RCV growth, when you look at the inflationary environment at the moment and you add in the impacts of the Bristol acquisition, the green recovery, we are expecting to see over 40% RCV growth over K7 and that really does put us in a good position to continue to deliver sustainably and drive value into the future.

With that, I'll hand back to you, Susan. Thank you.

Susan Davy

Okay. Thanks, Paul. Thank you for taking us through the financial highlights, and I'd just like to take you through some of the highlights from last year. So very much a key highlight has been the acquisition of Bristol Water and expanding our reach across the great Southwest.

Now in terms of bringing Bristol into the group, is very much about looking to bring together the best of the best, we're going to be deploying, our proven integration blueprint. We've got a 24-month program to integrate the business, where we'll be looking at common systems, common processes, supply chain efficiencies and making sure that we take the best and the best with South West Water and Bristol.

So we've now got our expanded talent pool of 3,000 colleagues who are absolutely focused on innovating to deliver across the region. We are already partnering on 11 different innovation projects in the sector. And we have invested from a Pennon [ph] perspective into a purpose-built facility that's going to be focused on watching the environment with the University of Exeter. It is not just for the U.K. water sector but also internationally as well, looking at innovative solutions to the challenges that we face. So in a really good place in terms of bringing together the business into the Pennon Group.

In terms of the organization and for those 3,000 talented colleagues we've got across the organization, we are promoting an own loan culture. We are a member of the 5% club, and the 5% club is all about making sure that you've got structured training in place for at least 5% of your colleagues across the business any one time.

I'm very pleased to say with our 600 apprenticeship and graduate scheme entrants that we're going to have to 2025 will be very much exceeding that. And we're absolutely focused on increasing gender diversity and promoting those equal opportunities. We've got 30% female diversity, and we are an employer of choice for female talent in our region.

Now I talked about a great - greater stake in say for customers in the Southwest, and we will be expanding that scheme for the Bristol customers who came into the group last year.

So in terms of talented people, delivering for customers and communities, when customers think about service, we want to make sure we get things right and we get things right first time. How do we know how that's going or we look at our complaint numbers. And I'm really pleased to see you can see the chart at the bottom, we're more than halving complaints across the group, whether it's South West Water, whether it's Bristol Water.

Now in terms of overall experience, there is a regulatory measure around that called C-MeX. And for Bristol Water, a very pleasing six out of 17 and Southwest Water ranks at 12%. So plenty that we can take in terms of learnings to improve Southwest Water's performance going forward.

In terms of community support and engagement, following the restrictions being lifted through the pandemic and lockdown, we've re-launched our educational outreach program. We've reached out last year to over 5,000 people across the region.

Now why do we do that? Well, certainly, in schools, you've got very receptive audience. They're environmentally savvy, and they're very much change agents for the community. So when we talk to children about water efficiency and what that does to improve the planet, they really which take that on board.

And also on the waste side, really talking to them about the impacts of things that go down the low as we have our campaigns like the 3 Ps, just [indiscernible], that's all that can go down the low. And the kids really love it. And that then goes home and it gets out into the community, and it gives us an easier time on our network. So that's why we do that educational outreach program. We've got our community funds in place that we started 18 months ago, and we've been helping over 100 organizations over the last year.

In terms of our affordability measures and what we're doing to support customers. So remember I said at the beginning, three ways we support the bills, the affordability toolkit and the WaterShare mechanism.

In terms of those affordability measures, very much tailored to individuals and making sure that we can support them either with reduced tariffs or indeed the 6,000 visits that we undertook last year with very well-trained people in our organization who help individuals to maximize their income, not just to pay waterfalls, but to pay all the other bills that they're facing at this point in time and a really important initiative that we have going. And we've been helping over 100,000 customers this last year with their affordability issues.

So I'm just going to quickly talk through some of the water metrics and then go on to the wastewater metrics before we finish. So it's great having Bristol and Southeast in the group because you can start comparing not just from an industry sector but also company to company, how things are going and then think about some of those integration points and how we can learn the best and the best from each of those businesses.

So key metrics that we have on the water side. So in terms of the health of the infrastructure mains repairs. And if you look at these charts, you can see South West Water, Bristol and then the red lines are the performance commitment levels from the regulatory business plans. So where we're below the red line, that's good.

So South West Water and Bristol, you can see improvements year-on-year and below the commitment levels for '21, '22, lots of innovation going on in the network and great things that we can learn from each of them on the supply chain.

In terms of team works and unplanned outages, again, very much below the commitment levels for Bristol Water is a slight blip around the some newness, but actually performing well and underlying performance is good. And we've got Mel Karam here today, who's CEO of Bristol. And I'm sure if you've got questions, then he'll be able to answer those later.

At leakage, we've got our leakage reduction plans in place, pleasing to see both below and on track with the performance commitments, both for South Water and Bristol and across the group, a 7% reduction. That fall around the technology that we have in the network, being able to spot with our issues and to make sure that we can intervene and fix those where they occur.

In terms of the next slide, just three more metrics to talk through. Compliance risk index, so that's sort of about the quality of the water that we're producing. And you can see there, both the South Water and Bristol we are slightly elevated above the performance commitment. So there is more to do there, but that was impacted by one-off events for last year for both Bristol and South West Water.

So what are we doing about it? We're investing, we're accelerating service reservoir and tank enhancement activities. And in particular, for the South West Water blip that was around some of the Bournemouth treatment works and one of the assets there. And we have our new investments going in for two new treatment works, which will be completed by 2025.

Supply interruptions, no customer wants to be without water. So very pleasing to see the improvements and the reduction there, especially with Bristol Water year-on-year under the performance commitment level.

And then on the right-hand side, this is all about the customer experience, whether you're a household, whether you're a developer or whether you're a retailer, what this chart tells you if you're above the line or want it, you're in a good place if you're below, not so good. And we can see that across the group in a pretty good place for those measures, South West Water on the C-MeX, as I said earlier, things that we can learn in the group from Bristol Water to improve that.

So just moving on to wastewater. And again, the metrics same in terms of performance commitment being the red line, commitment is the red line, actual performance is the green bars at year-to-year. These internal flooding, surpasses, external [indiscernible] they're all about the state of the asset base. And so you can see there an improving trend very much below the performance commitment level. And in fact, for internal surfing and sewer collapses very much delivering already on our 2025 targets. So asset plays in a good position.

In terms of other work we've been doing in the catchments for last year, and if I start with bathing water and the bathing quality results, now people come to the Southwest, it's a fantastic region, and it is the destination for bathing waters. We have over a third of the nation's bathing waters in the Southwest.

So we have been investing to make sure we can support good quality, bathing waters. And in fact, for the first time ever last year at 100% of the bathing waters achieving quality standards, which is a great place to be.

So what we've been doing to achieve that? Well, one example, one of the bathing beaches Kumartin [ph] regained its designated bathing water status last year, and that was us working with the community, both on some niche-based solutions to alleviate some of the impacts around suing [ph] other aspects, so tree planting, as well as some storm attenuation tanks to improve the performance there.

River water quality improvements were on with reducing our impact by a third to 2025, schemes underway to enable us to achieve that. And what we are working on through the Green Recovery initiative is the work with our partners on the Rivers Dart and Tavy looking at piloting bathing water designation for those rivers, which will be for the first time in our region. So it really will be the region for quality water. Monitors were on with 80% of those installed to ensure we are tracking water quality across the region.

Catchment management, we've been pioneering for the last 15 years. You can see there the [indiscernible] that we've improved and the Petlin [ph] we're restoring, which helps not just with water quality, but also with carbon capture. And the trees that we have been planting we're very much on track for our 250,000 target by 2025.

Ardsley [ph] we took that on in 2020. I haven't talked too much about that. So I thought it was worth just putting it on this slide, we have been supporting those islands, very much focused on quality first for water, improving water treatment on the main island of St Mary's and the other Satellite islands and very much underway given it's a water-stressed area on those islands with our water efficiency program at 90% of customers now on a smart meter, which I'll say we didn't have before, so we can track consumption and think about how we work efficiently on those islands.

So I'm just going to touch on this slide for a moment. Since I took up the role as CEO, this has been a real focus area, making sure we can reduce our impact on the environment and reduce pollutions.

It's a continued area of focus. The chart on the right-hand side is our pollutions performance every year for the last 10 years. We've had our best ever performance for 10 years for 2021, where we have reduced by a third the number of collisions that we have, so that's some 150.

There is more to do. We have a culture change program in place. We have many activities that are focused on using the data and information that we've got in a very way to target for our 19,000 kilometers of network where we need to intervene to alleviate pollutions. We have intervened in 210 hot spots last year and improved the assets by those interventions, alleviating pollutions for the future.

And in terms of sewage blockages, we are - we have reduced the number of blockages that we have seen, noting that about 70% of the blockages that we get asked to do with wet wipes. So there are education programs that go around that. We very much want to influence our customers to not put wet wipes into the system because that obviously creates issues and potential pollutions.

But as I say, more to do in that area, we are consistently being a one, two-star company for the last 10 years. We have plans to be four-star by 2024, and it's a real focus area for us.

So overall, in terms of our performance, I said at the beginning, both for South West Water and Bristol Water for outcomes that we put into the business plan, we're in a pretty good place for those across the group. You can see there those that are doing well and those where we have the areas of focus, but pleasing to see certainly for Bristol Water improving last year.

And our overall returns on a regulatory basis, whether it's totex efficiency, whether it's financing outperformance where we have the most effective financing costs in the sector. Overall, - are in a good place and from a group - we're in a good position to deliver.

Water Retail, as ported earlier, we've got Pennon Water Services that's delivered a profit in '21, '22. Our Waters business through our investment in Bristol Water, we acquired a 30% stake in water business, again, a very good performing business. And actually, if you see the chart here, Pennon Water Services and Water business in terms of kind of plate numbers and satisfaction, very much at the right end of that chart for retailers in the sector, so in a good place.

So we are well positioned to deliver for the remainder of the regulatory delivery period, very much focused on innovation, driving our performance. And if any of you caught the Capital Markets event that we did in the autumn last year, you'd have seen some of those innovations, and that's helping us to sustain that performance.

In terms of our focus, environmentally focused with our green recovery proposals in terms of improving our impact on the environment and water fits, which we launched a few weeks ago, again, making sure that we can target investments in our assets to improve the water quality in our region.

And for us, our bathing waters where we've got 100% in terms of good or excellent for last year, what we want to do is extend that bathing season, have it all year round water quality for people who want to enjoy that in our region and a very good sustainable platform for the business retail that we have across the group.

So I will finish there, resilient performance, very much delivering on our strategy, building momentum, driving that sustainable growth, resilient financial and operational performance for '21, '22.

So with that, can we go to Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Alex Wheeler

Thanks. It's Alex Wheeler, RBC. Three questions from me, please. First, on Bristol Water. I'd just be interested to understand what's gone better than you expected and what the key drivers were to being ahead of expectations?

And secondly, on ODIs, you've got a strong year-on-year improvement there. And I'd just be interested to understand how we should think about that improvement run rate going forward and where you might expect to be at the end of the AMP [ph]

And then finally, on the cash collection. Paul, you mentioned that it had been robust in FY '22. I'd just be interested to understand whether you expect any pressure into this year? And whether post year-end, you've seen any pressure as the cost of living crisis has ramped up? Thank you.

Susan Davy

Okay. Great. Thanks for those questions, Alex. So first of all, in terms of Bristol Water, better than expected, I mean, certainly, the operating performance, you can see from those charts going in the right direction. And also, there was an efficiency initiatives that Bristol Water implemented last year as well. That's meant that we're in a good place, both financially and operationally.

In terms of ODIs, yes, it's good to see that we've gone from a net penalty to just creeping into the net rewards. In terms of forecast, we don't give forecast on ODI's, we are committed to delivering on our business plan commitments. And with 80% and 75% Bristol Water, there is more that we need to do to get back up to the high levels of commitment performance, but we're in a good place.

So as I said, crept into the net reward and we've got a trajectory to improve that further, but no forecast on that. Paul?

Paul Boote

In terms of cash collections, you're right, as I said, been robust through the year just gone. So far this year, I'd say that's continued to be the case very much so. But as we look forward, obviously, when you're doing your accounts when you're thinking about bad debt, it's looking forward and what you might expect. So you're quite right to ask, obviously, the cost of living crisis will put pressure, no doubt, on customers' ability to pay.

So for us, what that's meant is we've actually - when we've looked at our bad debt provisions in the round, if you recall, we did book some provisions for COVID back when that first occurred in 2020. And in the water businesses, those have largely remained unused. So they're still there, and they're still there within the calculation.

So we're still, if you like, holding amounts ready for affordability issues should they arise. But as Susan says, our first line of defense very much is the toolkits that we have and the help that we provide our customers so that they don't get into those problems in the first place. But from a technical point of view, we still have those elements of provision in the books.

Susan Davy

Bad debt charge has been pretty static at 0.5% of turnover had...

Paul Boote

Yeah. Yeah. It still remains very low, I think 0.7% for the whole group of revenue.

Susan Davy

Susan Davy

Okay. Chris?

Unidentified Analyst

Morning. Thank you very much. Chris Laybutt [ph] Morgan Stanley. Thank you very much for the presentation. If we could start on the balance sheet. Paul, if you could give us an update on the buyback and what we can expect in the months ahead, timing and quantum.

And also, I'm just wondering whether you have discussed the landing zone or gearing. And there's quite a range now in the sector from yourselves up to National Grid at 70% of RAB at the high watermark or high end of the range. Just wondering if you can give us a guide as to where you feel might be a good landing zone or have you discussed it?

And then on EPS, if you could just give us some comments on consensus as it stands now. I know you gave us a lot of information in April, which is slowly fitting into consensus. Some comments there would be very useful too? Thank you.

Paul Boote

Yes. Okay. Right. Happy to take those. So in terms of buyback, as I said, £400 million program was launched last year, £200 million done to date, £200 million to do. And as we've always said, deploying that in terms of it being a buyback is dependent on other opportunities coming through. And as you can imagine, we are continually reviewing that with our advisers. And we do expect another tranche to be issued imminently of the buyback. So I think that will be coming shortly.

And then we set ourselves a time line, if you like, of deploying that buyback out to September 2022. So I still expect to be able to actually give the orders, if you like, to get the tranches started and done within that time frame, subject to those other opportunities, whether it takes a little bit longer for those actually to be fulfilled by our advisers who actually do that or brokers to actually do that for us. And that may be the case, but we're still looking at those - launching those tranches within that space subject to those opportunities. So hopefully, that gives you a feel on the time line and profile.

In terms of gearing, I mean, gearing, we do - obviously, we talk about that quite a lot. And I think if you think back to our Capital Markets Day, we actually talked about having headroom for growth. So if it is going to be the case in PR24 that we are going to be looking at much more significant investment needs and there might be times when gearing levels will step up to support that.

So I think that's not something that we're afraid of that. We have the capacity, we have the headroom, we have the ability to do that. But for this regulatory period with the financials and the plans that we've got, we do expect it to be trending down towards that 60% of the notional level. And then we'll see what comes in terms of plans going forward.

In terms of EPS consensus, you're right. It's obviously with inflation being where it is, the market is perhaps updating daily in terms of views that impact our earnings in our trading statement a spotlight presentation in April, we did give some guidance, which is effectively being repeated today. And the consensus that we're seeing where people have updated those figures now, we're seeing EPS of around about 38p for next year, and we've had - I think it's 4 or 5 analysts compiled on that.

Unidentified Analyst

A quick follow-up. In terms of the net debt guidance and the glide path, does that include the buyback? And does it include the latest assumptions that you're including for inflation?

Paul Boote

The net debt buyback?

Unidentified Analyst

So yes, the net debt that you've guided to for this AMP…

Paul Boote

In terms of...

Unidentified Analyst

Yes...

Paul Boote

Well, in terms of gearing, when we do talk about that, we're talking about the water business as important to remember the buyback is actually at the pendant level. So that is out with that gearing, if you like. So when we do talk about that 61%, we talked about South Water and then we talk about the water businesses, that is Southeast Water and Bristol together. And then we do hold a little bit more cash and debt at Pennon level, but not material amounts. And on me say after that buyback has been utilized, it will be there or thereabouts, maybe a little bit higher than the water businesses in terms of gearing. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Susan Davy

Thanks, Chris. Verity? [HSBC]

Verity Mitchell

Verity Mitchell, HSBC. I've got three questions. And how confident are you that you're going to get the 4-star rating by 2024, given your progress to date? And I'm particularly interested if you could just talk through the compliance risk index and what that actually means and what that requires? And on Pennon Water Services, what are you doing that your loss-making - cores are not doing to get into profit?

Susan Davy

Okay. Yes. Of course, thank you very much, Verity. So in terms of our 4-star EPA focus, you're right, we're not a 4-star out here today where we have been historically one to 2 star for the last 10 years and rightly so the bar is also rising in terms of our performance.

So yes, we had a reduction in pollutions, and we've had the best ever performance for the last 10 years, but there is more for us to do. But we have a very clear plan in place within the organization. We have, over the last 18 months, made sure that we have used all the data and information to know where we've got issues on the network and where we have some potential pinch points in terms of the assets.

And as I said, we've invested in 210 hotspots last year. But on a catchment basis as well, we've absolutely mapped, and we know where those catchment pinch points are. And we are looking at a combination of nature-based and hard engineering interventions to improve and alleviate that going forward.

Now given the topography of our region and the geography, we are very close to water courses. So when something happens, it happens and it impacts the water cost. So we have to be very mindful of that, which is why we need to make sure we've done the work that we've done, so we know where to invest.

So yes, it seems like a long way to go from where we are today to get to 2024, but we absolutely have the teams focused on it, and we spent the last 18 months knowing what we need to do. So we're in a good place for that.

In terms of CRI, so this is a new measure that we've had for this regulatory period around compliance for our water quality standards, and it's something that obviously the sector is looking at. We - and in terms of the way it works, if there is an incident at a treatment works, then that adds to the risk. So your risk index, what you're aiming for is to have minimal events and minimal impact. So we have a kind of tolerance band of around two as a score measure as an index. And for the last year, we had a couple of events, one in Bristol and one in Bournemouth, which impacted that measure. But we're probably about mid-pack in terms of the overall sector on that.

But as I said, we've got a water quality first transformation program going on where we're investing and we're accelerating schemes to improve that and reduce that risk index going forward. Pete?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. So perhaps I'll just focus on what we do well, I think, in answer to this question, Verity. So I think firstly, service levels is something that we're very keen on. And I think you can see that in both the chart that Susan put up in terms of Pennon Water Services and Water to business, two companies that provide great service to their customers. So that actually helps because they then have low attrition rates. So that's the first plank actually doing the operations well.

And then the second aspect for us is all around the growth. So Pennant Water Services had a very targeted growth strategy, looking at large sustainable customers trying to target them. And really, that was in place before COVID but then having gone through COVID, that's really served us well because we've been able to work with those customers who are largely still around and have made it through COVID. And therefore, as they've come back and the demand has gone up, we found ourselves in this better position where we've been able to record those profits.

Susan Davy

Follow up.

Verity Mitchell

Just so I'm here, without microphone. I've just got another two questions then. One is on CSOs. I mean, you were flat more or less last year compared with some people who had quite significant reductions. Perhaps you could talk us through what's happening with CSOs and also the percentage of monitors that you actually have on your CSOs?

And then just secondly, just looking at your RORE [ph] chart. If you could just talk us through how you change the Bristol financing penalty to reward as part of the restructuring? Thank you.

Susan Davy

Yeah, absolutely, Verity. So in terms of CSOs, you're right in terms of overall spill numbers that we're pretty similar 1 year to the last. Obviously, we've had more monitors going in. So we're about 80% in terms of monitors that are in place now.

In terms of our plans, and that was part of our water fit that we launched a few weeks ago, we're aiming to reduce the number of spills that we have from the networks and get that down to, on average, around 20%, which is by 2025. So around about 35% at the moment.

Verity Mitchell

And RORE rate?

Paul Boote

Yeah. In terms of RORE rate, I think as you all have seen, our RORE outperformance has moved forward both in terms of safest and Bristol Water in terms of that financing. And I think the credit that really goes to the strategy of having that index-linked position, so having that lower index-linked position than in a high inflationary environment, that's what gives that outperformance. So it's that sort of strategy that's led to that.

Unidentified Analyst

Peter Hyde [ph] from Atlas. Just following up on Chris' question, which I'm not quite sure you answered Paul, on RCV growth and inflation. What are you actually assuming when you talk about gearing of 60% in terms of inflation? Are you expecting it to remain - take the two ends very high for a year or two? Are you expecting it to come crashing down to sort of 2% to 3% very quickly. So what are your assumptions there versus what impact that would have on gearing?

And then secondly, just can you - just a bit talk about totex savings and ODI rewards and how you see the two playing off against each other? Thanks.

Paul Boote

Okay. We shall I take that inflation question first, in terms of our expectations for inflation, we're expecting inflation to remain elevated through this financial year, pretty much through 2022. So CPIH, somewhere between 7% and 8% and then RPI somewhere between 8% to 9%, obviously, could peak higher than that. And then that will - we expect to decline as we enter 2023.

And then really the sort of central forecast that U.K. OBR has set out and the treasury use. Obviously, events may prove otherwise. But they're the generic forecast that we're using.

And when we actually produce our water share, Rory [ph] the way we do that, we have an average inflation across the 5 years, and the assumption there is 3.1% CPIH. So that's 3.1% over the whole 5 years, and that does take into account those low inflation at the start of the regulatory period, and then high inflation through this financial year just gone and the financial year we're going into.

Susan Davy

Okay. And then Peter, I'll pick up that question around totex savings and the ODI interaction. So in terms of our strategy, it's very much to deliver on the business plan. So deliver the outcomes and be as efficient as you can be. And that's what the regime and framework incentivizes you to do.

And it's important for us to deliver that so that when we have totex savings, we know that goes back to customers in the form of lower bills going forward. So we do absolutely want to make sure we're driving both.

So you will see us driving efficiency, innovating to achieve that. And as you've seen for '21, '22, we are just nudging into the ODI net reward position for both Bristol and South West Water. So we are, overall, then delivering on our kind of business plan commitments at the same time as being able to deliver efficiently and have that trajectory going into customer bills, which will be lower going forward, giving you the headroom for future improvements to the asset base. So that's our strategy.

Richard Alderman

Hello. Richard Alderman, BTIG. Three questions, if I may. Just on the inflation-linked debt, how do you think about that going forward in terms of whether you would seek to reduce it going into the end of 7 [ph] In theory, I guess if you're saying you think inflation is coming down quite quickly, you may not, but you're obviously at a lower level than your peer group. But how do you think about that?

In terms of inflation itself, has the Board had any discussions about what you might do with the tariff structure for next financial year, given that it's quite obvious that the peak of inflation is going to be the November reference point for next year's tariffs.

So I seem to remember in the last two decades, you have deferred tariff in the past in a minor way. Have you thought about that as a political exercise going forward? Or is it a requirement that your inflation-linked debt needs you to collect all of that and only rely on water aid your current process?

And then on the buyback, unless my math is incorrect, I think when you look at the last buyback you undertook or last but one buyback you undertook after the half year results, the liquidity was quite difficult in terms of your ability to complete it in the time scale. Given that August there'll be a similar liquidity month to December.

What are your advisers telling you about your ability to complete £200 million in a very short space of time? And is it quite possible that this could still be ongoing as a sort of trans by trans process through the back end of this financial year?

Susan Davy

Okay. Richard, can you take the take that?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah. I'll take the index in that question first. So the way we've positioned ourselves strategically to have a relatively low level of index linked compared to our peers is something that we've strived to do, and we don't see any reason to deviate from that position. So that's something that we'll look to stick with.

If you think of the Ofwat notional company when they're setting out their price reviews and their determinations, they work on the basis of 33%. So historically, we've tried to mirror and follow, to some extent, the Ofwat notional structure. And that, therefore, we are following it closely, but we are giving ourselves some headroom by being slightly under it. So I think that will continue.

Maybe I'll just touch on the buyback question as well, while - most talking. In terms of buyback, as I said in the answer to the earlier question. So we have the £200 million to do. We will do it continually in tranches. I expect to be able to give the instructions on the tranches within that time frame to September, but it then may take a little bit longer in the market to execute, but I don't see that going into 2023 or anything like that.

Susan Davy

Thanks. And in terms of your question around Board discussions for bills and tariffs and what that looks like going forward, I mean, absolutely, we discussed that as a board, which is why our strategy is very much to deliver our service for the lowest bill for our customers that we can build.

So in terms of the profiling of that, I mean, obviously for '22, '23, bills would be lower for South West Water, and we're doing the water share issuance as well. Our projections are with some of the extra demand that Paul's talked about today that's come through, that will inevitably lead to a slight reduction position for '23, '24 in terms of a starting position for tariffs and bills.

So absolutely, we will look to manage that, making sure that we obviously have the revenue requirement collectors that we have over the K7 period that we manage the profile and impact to customers. And that's what we're absolutely focused on doing.

Ruisi Liu

Ruisi Liu from Credit Suisse. Thanks for taking the question. Can you give us an update on the flow to full treatment by the environment agency specifically, if you see any remedial actions required at this stage from yourself?

And secondly, can you talk about the Bristol Water B2B supply business, whether you think there's an option to merge now combined that with the Pennon Water Services? Thank you very much.

Susan Davy

Yeah. So in terms of the EA and Ofwat investigation, I suppose I'll be quite short on that one. It is ongoing at this point in time. Both our investigations are ongoing. Obviously, as all companies have been, we have provided information and data, and we're just in that process at the moment. So nothing more I can and really update for you today.

And in terms of the PWS and I think it was a question around the investment in water to business on the retailing side. I mean, obviously, we've got two great performing retailers. And as part of our plans going forward, we'll want to understand whether there are any benefits from bringing those together. Chris?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. One follow-up, just wondering if you could - with the draft methodology paper coming up quite soon. If you think that we might get a view on returns allowances? Or will we have to wait until December?

And maybe just a comment, if you could, on where you think that may land higher, lower in the context of some favorable reviews recently, but also the current political environment? Thank you.

Susan Davy

Chris, yeah. So yes, you're absolutely right. Methodology coming out for the next price review this summer. It would be unusual, I think, for there to be any guidance around returns at this stage in terms of a price review. So I wouldn't be anticipating that, but I'm not the regulator, so we shall see. But I would have thought it would have been unusual for that to be the situation going forward.

And what's the same question - what was the second question, Chris? What to think it yes. We shall wait and see.

Okay. So I think that's still in terms of questions in the room. Can I just check if we got any questions online?

Operator

Questions on the telephone lines. [Operator Instructions] We currently have no questions via the telephone lines, so I'll hand back over to the team.

Susan Davy

Okay. Great. Well, thank you very much for coming this morning. I'd say it's been great to do this in person, and it's great to see so many familiar faces in the room. So thank you.

Paul Boote

Thank you.