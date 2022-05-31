Chris Ryan/OJO Images via Getty Images

(The vast majority of the content in this article was originally published on May 12, 2022, at 7:15am, for members of my Second Wind Capital group).

If the phrase 'dangerously close' sounds familiar it is because it was the key phrase used by defense lawyer, Todd Spodek, in the Netflix (NFLX) hit series, Inventing Anna. Although the context of how Todd used the phrase is dramatically different, and I don't want to reveal the ending for anyone that hasn't watched the series, I love this phrase and incorporated it on the morning of May 12, 2022 when I wrote we were 'dangerously close' to a market bottom, in a research note to my group. As luck would have it, although not pure luck, because the market was so extraordinarily oversold and sentiment so ridiculously bearish, the market did rally nicely that morning and over the subsequent days. That said, it proved to be just a bear market rally, as the May 12th lows were taken out on May 24th.

As mostly a small cap value, special situation/contrarian investor, and as well as a selective tactical trader, I very rarely write macro pieces. However, on the morning of May 12, 2022, as I noted above, the market got so extraordinarily oversold and sentiment swung so dramatically negative, that I argued there was a high probability of making money, at least tactically, given the setup. As it turns out, that time around, the fierce May 12th bear market rally only lasted a short time, but during that window, there were some big trading wins.

In today's piece, I am sharing my simple framework and thought process for suggesting that we were 'dangerously close' to a market bottom.

Before we do that, let's do some scorekeeping.

Despite last week's impressive rally, for perspective, year-to-date through May 27, 2022, the S&P 500 (SPY) is still down 12.8%, Nasdaq (QQQ) 22.5%, and Russell 2000 (IWN) down 15.9%. At the May 24th lows, the S&P 500 was down 20.1%, Nasdaq down 29.1%, and Russell 2000 down 22.7%. If you are persnickety, you might also already know that the Russell 2000's year-to-date low was actually struck on the morning of May 12th, at 1,701.

50-Day Moving Averages

As of May 11, 2022, only 8% of stocks in the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were trading above their 50-day moving average. Per strategist, Charlie Bilello, this is extremely rare and a sign that market was significantly oversold.

Charlie Bilello

The VIX index

As of 4:24am EST (May 12, 2022), the VIX was 33.79.

CNBC

Incidentally, on February 24, 2022, coinciding with Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the VIX spiked to 37.79 and then quickly receded. For perspective, outside of the great financial crisis or the initial Covid shock, when the global economy ground to an abrupt halt, circa March 2020, it's unusual for the VIX to get to and remain that elevated.

Let me quickly show you two recent examples of how stocks tend to rally when VIX moves from the low to mid 30s back down to the mid 20s (or lower).

2022 has been a year of exceptional volatility, as the market is confronting so many different headwinds, and by March 7, 2022, the VIX spiked back up and closed at 36.45.

Yahoo Finance

However, by April 4, 2022, it was back down to 18.57.

Guess what happened to the Nasdaq Index from March 7, 2022 through April 4, 2022?

On March 7, 2022, the Nasdaq closed at 12,831. By April 4, 2022, the Nasdaq rallied to 14,533. That is a 13.3% rally! I am not a statistician, but clearly there is a strong correlation and inverse relationship between higher beta stock prices and the VIX (at the extremes, and generally speaking and directionally only, when the VIX is really high, stocks tend to perform badly and when the VIX is really low, stocks tend to outperform - again directionally).

Yahoo Finance

And as recently as last week, the VIX receded and closed the May 27, 2022 trading day at 25.72.

Yahoo Finance

Lo and behold, from the May 24, 2022 intra-day low through May 27th, the Nasdaq rallied by 9.35%.

Yahoo Finance

10 YR U.S. Treasury

Next, I want to discuss the 10YR U.S. Treasury.

On May 6, 2022, the WSJ's Jason Zweig wrote an article titled "It's the Worst Bond Market Since 1842".

For perspective, the 10 YR U.S. Treasury started the year with yield of 1.51% and actually traded as low as 1.17%, during the summer of 2021.

On May 9, 2022, the 10 YR yield got as high as 3.167%. Since May 10th, though, it has been under 3% and closed Friday's trading day at a yield of 2.743%.

Yahoo Finance

As the bedrock of stock valuation is based on net present value of all future cash flow, growth stock valuations compress when the risk free rate is rising. The higher the risk free rate the less attractive those intermediate to long term future cash flows are when discounted back to the present. Moreover, the higher the risk free rate the more expensive debt capital is to finance future growth.

As long as the 10 YR yield stays under 3% then this is a good sign.

NYSE Margin Debt

NYSE margin debt peaked in October 2021, at $936 billion. As of the end of April 2022, it stands at $773 billion. No question it is way up since April 2020 Covid panic, but it has come down a bunch.

Y Charts

As I learned a long time ago, in both markets and economics, the rate of change is often equally and sometimes more important than the absolute level of something.

Ed Yardeni has been tracking NYSE margin debt, along with a number of other metrics, for a number of years. Enclosed below, look at how dramatically NYSE margin, the yearly change, spiked and then collapsed.

Yardeni.com

Super Bearish Sentiment

If you travel back in time, at least news time travel, as Dr. Emmett Brown hasn't lent me the keys to his DeLorean, remember how wildly bullish retail investors were back in the summer of 2021?

As a quick proxy, here is a good WSJ article (Retail Investors Power the Trading Wave With Record Cash Inflows), written on July 5, 2021, that stated that retail investors added lot of net cash into the market in June 2021.

In June, so-called retail investors bought nearly $28 billion of stocks and exchange-traded funds on a net basis, according to data from Vanda Research's VandaTrack, the highest monthly amount deployed since at least 2014. That even trumped the amount retail traders spent in January during the first meme-stock frenzy.

Back then, per the WSJ piece, the group was very optimistic about stocks.

"People are still very optimistic," said Jason Goepfert, president of Sundial Capital Research, which tracks how sentiment varies between individual traders and institutional investors. His gauge of retail traders' sentiment currently shows that the group is nearly 70% confident that U.S. stocks will keep rising over the next three months. Meanwhile, professional traders are only about 44% confident that stocks will rally during that period.

In early May 2022, and there were a handful of good WSJ articles chronicling how retail sentiment has swung from super bullish to super bearish.

Enclosed below is a chart, again measured in late April 2022/May 2022, that captured the extreme bearish sentiment amongst individual investors.

WSJ/ American Association of Individual Investors

As you can see above, sentiment got so bearish that it was close to the bearish levels reached back in March 2009. Keep in mind, the modern world as we knew it almost ended back then as the U.S. and global banking system came within a whisker of insolvency. Had that happened, chances are, there might have been another long and protracted depression. As of today, no question we are facing a number of headwinds including the highest inflation in 40 years, notably the highest nominal gas prices and really high food costs, war in Ukraine, and negative consumer sentiment, just to name a few, but this is nothing like March 2009. So when I saw that chart, I was licking my chops that there was a strong probability of a fierce bear market bounce and potentially a bottom was near.

Putting It All Together

With the exception of commodity stocks, defensive blue chip stocks, and a few other pockets of strength, it has been really difficult to make money in 2022, at least from the long side. Although, most of my capital is invested, I do tactically trade earnings (within a 15 minute to 24 hours after an earnings report is released). And despite how tough this market has been, there have been a number of highly lucrative trading opportunities (notably the 2nd half of March 2022, May 12th - May 17th, and May 24th - May 27th periods).

So despite how hard 2022 has been, try to keep an open mind and maintain some dry powder. That said, the most important ingredient is often courage as you have swing the bat and put capital to work when you get a pitch. You can't hit for power with the bat is resting on your shoulder. When market get extraordinarily oversold, sentiment approaches the March 2009 lows, and volatility is elevated, any incremental positive change, sometime quite modest, can lead to a fierce rally. Whether or not the market has officially hit bottom on May 24th (or May 12 for the Russell 2000) is above my pay grade.

That said, if there is another sell-off, or a few more sell-offs, before the 2022 bear market ends, keep in mind that there can be lucrative trading windows, while we wait.

In closing, as Nathan Rothschild famously said, back in 1810: