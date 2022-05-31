Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Melbourne, Australia-based OceanaGold Corp. (OTCPK:OCANF) reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings results on April 28, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on February 27, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 Results Snapshot

OceanaGold posted a solid first quarter with a record gold production of 134.04K Au Oz and revenue of $285.9 million.

The net income was $78.6 million compared to a gain of $16.0 million in 1Q21. The operating cash flow was $143.8 million in 1Q22, up from $47.6 million in 1Q21.

OCANF: 1Q22 Highlights presentation (Oceanagold)

2 - Investment Thesis

OCANF's performance this quarter has been impressive, and I believe the company is an excellent candidate for the long-term. Thus, I recommend accumulating OCANF on any weakness below $2.10.

The gold price is now struggling to stay above $1,850 per ounce due to the Fed's action against the rampant inflation that threatens the world economy. The market expects the Fed to hike the interest rate by 50-point and potentially more in the following months.

In this scenario, the gold price will probably struggle to stay above $1,800 in H2 2022, depending on how hawkish the Fed will be. On the other side, the war in Ukraine is destabilizing the world order and could trigger a rally to safety in gold. This uncertain time provides higher volatility.

Thus, it is crucial to trade LIFO, a good part of your long-term position (a minimum of 40%-50% is suggested). By taking regular profits off using LIFO and buying back on weakness using technical analysis, you will be able to keep a core position for a more substantial gain.

3 - Stock performance

OceanaGold has outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on a one-year basis. However, the stock is now up 18% year over year.

Data by YCharts

OceanaGold - Financial Snapshot 1Q22 - The Raw Numbers

OceanaGold 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 148.9 182.6 204.6 208.6 285.9 Net Income in $ Million 16.0 31.4 44.9 -96.0 78.6 EBITDA from company $ Million 60.7 90.0 89.2 -73.5 154.9 EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 0.04 0.06 -0.14 0.11 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 47.6 35.8 69.0 109.0 143.8 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 72.8 86.1 85.0 80.8 72.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -25.2 -50.3 -16.0 28.2 71.7 Total Cash $ Million 145.5 92.3 113.2 133.0 194.7 Long-term debt In $ Million 205.6 207.2 257.0 256.2 254.0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 713.5 719.6 718.2 719 717.2 Producing assets 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Gold production in K Au Oz 83.2 93.8 79.12 106.6 134.0 Gold production sold 82.8 95.9 97.45 105.4 129.2 Gold price realized 1,786 1,893 1,797 1,806 1,915 AISC $/oz 1,229 1,226 1,200 1,326 1,084 Mines 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Haile 44.3 57.2 45.9 42.5 60.2 Macraes 34.5 32.7 25.7 37.3 37.6 Waihi 4.3 3.9 7.5 12.0 6.8 Didipio - - - 14.9 29.4

Data Source: Company release

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $285.9 million in 1Q22

OCANF: Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading) OceanaGold reported first-quarter record revenue of $285.9 million with a net income of $78.6 million or $0.11 per diluted share. This quarter's adjusted net profit was $81.8 million or $0.11 per share, up from $29.3 million in 4Q21.

OCANF: Balance sheet highlights presentation (OceanaGold)

This quarter's record revenues were primarily due to high quarterly gold production at the Haile operation in the USA and a robust first quarter of full production at Didipio operations in the Philippines. Only Waihi slightly underperformed.

At the Didipio mine, the company achieved full underground mining rates at the end of the first quarter, by nearly one quarter ahead of schedule.

Scott Sullivan, Acting President and CEO of OceanaGold, said in the conference call:

OceanaGold has a strong and excelling foundation that I will seek to build upon and together with the management team and all the tremendously committed people here -- work to take the company to new heights. The strong first quarter of operational and financial performance is certainly a great starting point. and I'll walk you through some of the key highlights of the quarter.

2 - Free cash flow was $71.7 million in 1Q22

OCANF: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: Generic Free Cash Flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company has indicated a free cash flow of $63.2 million. The company has a different way of calculating the FCF.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $33.6 million, with a gain estimated at $71.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Didipio mine has made a significant impact this quarter.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 134.035K Au Oz in 1Q22. (The company sold 129.191k Au Oz).

The consolidated first-quarter gold production was 134,035 ounces and 3,510 tonnes of copper, at an AISC of $1,084 per ounce on 129,191 ounces of gold sales and 3,510 tonnes of Copper. The gold production increased 26% compared to the previous quarter and a 61% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The more robust quarterly production was driven by record quarterly production at Haile mine and a good quarter of production at Didipio mine, partially offset by decreased production at Waihi.

OCANF: Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading)

Haile and Didipio mines have been doing very well. Didipio produced 29,446 ounces of gold and 3,510 tonnes of copper this quarter.

OCANF Production per mine 3Q21 to 1Q22 (Fun Trading) The AISC dropped significantly this quarter to $1,084 per ounce compared to $1,229 per ounce a year ago due primarily to the inclusion of a full quarter of operations at Didipio. OCANF Gold price and AISC history (Fun Trading )

Note: The Haile mine's Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS") is advancing on schedule.

OCANF: SEIS Presentation (OceanaGold)

4 - Debt and liquidity

OCANF: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) The Cash and Cash equivalent was $194.7 million in 1Q22. Total debt is $254 million in a drawn revolver facility.

At the end of the first quarter, Net Debt (including equipment leases) was $168.4 million. The Company had immediately available liquidity of $224.7 million.

5 - Full-year 2022 guidance unchanged

Full-year 2022 production guidance remains at 445K oz to 495K oz gold ounces at an AISC of $1,275 to $1,375 per ounce sold and cash costs of $675 to $775 per ounce sold. CapEx for the full year 2022 has come down to $250 million to $285 million.

OCANF: 2022 Guidance Presentation (Oceanagold)

Technical Analysis and commentary

OCANF: TA Chart short term (Fun Trading)

OCANF forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $2.50 and support at $2.05.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 45-55% of your position and keep a core long-term amount for a much higher payday. I suggest selling between $2.45 and $2.55 and waiting for a retracement between $2-$2.1.

OCANF could experience a breakdown if the gold price loses momentum and retests the lower support value of around $1.90.

Conversely, if the gold price can trade above $1,900 per ounce due to a frightening jump in inflation and unwillingness to act from the Fed, OCANF could break out and reach $2.75.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.