MarkRubens/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCPK:DPMLF) is different from other precious metals plays. Its business model consists of two parts:

a pure gold mining segment - now there are two gold mines located in Bulgaria: Chelopech and Ada Tepe; and Tsumeb, a processing facility in Namibia. Dundee had to purchase this facility to safely process the concentrate produced by Chelopech (and contaminated with arsenic)

As a result, orthodox investors interested in exposure to gold are quite skeptical about Dundee. However, the fact is that over the last 6 years this stock has been one of the best performing plays in the entire precious metals sector. Look at this chart:

Stockcharts

The lower panel of the chart shows the price action of Dundee shares. It is easy to spot that the stock has been in a long-term upward trend since the beginning of 2016.

The upper panel of the chart shows the relative strength of Dundee shares measured against GDXJ, one of the most popular precious metals benchmarks. Similarly to the lower panel, it is easy to notice that Dundee has outperformed GDXJ significantly. In other words, since the beginning of 2016, Dundee has delivered a profit of 833% while GDXJ appreciated by a mere 142%.

Investment thesis

In my opinion, due to strong fundamentals, in particular the Loma Larga gold project, Dundee should continue outperforming its peers.

The first impression is quite sad…

Let me start from a pretty ugly picture. As the chart below depicts, Dundee's gold production peaked in 2021. Then, between 2022 and 2024, the company plans to slow down:

Simple Digressions

There are two factors behind this slow down: steady production at Chelopech and lower production at Ada Tepe.

Fortunately, Dundee has a smart management team

However, Dundee management is very smart. Look at this chart:

Simple Digressions

The logic behind this chart is simple: Whenever the total reserves are shrinking, Dundee adds a new mine to fill the production gap

For example, in 2018 the company put in production the Ada Tepe mine in Bulgaria to fill the gap created by shrinking reserves at Chelopech. Since then, the Ada Tepe reserves dropped by 350 thousand ounces of gold (43.4% compared to the end of 2018). What did Dundee do?

Loma Larga - a great asset in a safe jurisdiction

To fill this gap, last year Dundee acquired INV Metals, an exploration company developing the Loma Larga gold / copper project in Ecuador. In my opinion, Loma Larga is going to be a game changer for Dundee. Currently this deposit holds 13.9 million tons of ore grading 4.91 grams of gold per ton of ore. In total, there are 2.2 million ounces of gold and 88 million pounds of copper:

Dundee Precious Metals

It means that Loma Larga is the largest mineral asset Dundee holds at the moment.

Another positive - to build the Loma Larga mine the company needs $316M. At the end of 1Q 2022, Dundee held cash of $382M so, at least theoretically, the project should be easily financed.

According to the economic study, Loma Larga is going to produce approximately 172 thousand ounces of gold a year. Keeping in mind that the mine will operate for 12 years, the average all-in sustaining cost of production should stand at $484 per ounce (it is my own estimate based on operating costs and sustaining capital estimates disclosed in the economic study). I am sure it is not easy to find any mine producing its gold at such a low cost.

Ecuador - a risk factor. But wait a moment…

Loma Larga is in Ecuador, which is commonly perceived as a risky jurisdiction. However, according to the Fraser Institute, in 2021 Ecuador was ranked 24 th in the world in terms of investment attractiveness (a huge jump compared to 2020):

Frazer Institute

Strikingly, such well-known mining jurisdictions as Nunavut (Canada), Victoria (Australia), and New Zealand are behind Ecuador in this ranking.

A real risk factor - this year Dundee wants to publish an optimized feasibility study for Loma Larga. I think it is a good idea. Firstly, we will get an updated study. Secondly - in my opinion, the quality of the economic study prepared by INV Metals is very low. For example, there is no economic analysis disclosed in this report. Fortunately, Dundee has considerable experience in preparing such studies, so I think we will get a document prepared according to industry standards. However, there is a chance that we will see quite different figures, for example the worse ones (hence, it is a risk factor).

Finally, if the permitting process goes smoothly, Loma Larga should be put online in 2025.

Timok - a good, organically-grown project but, for the time being, marginal

Well, it is quite an old story. The Timok deposit was discovered in Serbia in 2008 by Dundee's subsidiary. Then, after years of drilling, in 2021 the company released a pre-feasibility study for Timok.

Firstly, it is a small project. It consists of three satellite deposits containing 19.2 million tons of ore grading 1.07 grams of gold per ton of ore. In total there are 662 thousand ounces of gold:

Dundee Precious Metals

Secondly, a small size of the deposit translates into a relatively low net present value (NPV). Over 8 years of mining operations, the project should generate an after-tax NPV of $135M (applying a gold price of $1,500 per ounce). Definitely, a relatively high CAPEX of $211M is the main factor behind this low value.

My thesis - I highly doubt that the project will be put online in 2026, as Dundee shows in its presentations. And it looks like the company is acknowledging this, at least between the lines. For example, in 2022 and 2023 they want to focus on the sulfide targets at Timok (look at the graph below and the red area):

Dundee Precious Metals

I will be glad to see the positive results of the exploration program but if they succeed and find gold in the sulfide part of the deposit the processing technology will have to be changed. It means higher CAPEX etc.

Summarizing - in my opinion, there is chance that within the next two years we will see a totally different Timok project.

How much is it all worth?

The company has published economic studies for each property, though the study for Ada Tepe is a bit out-of-date (it was published in November 2020). It means that to find the value of Dundee (using a discounted cash flow model), we have to add the net present values calculated for each property using the same price of gold. Then, after a few accounting adjustments, it is easy to arrive at the stock value. Here are my calculations:

Simple Digressions

As mentioned above, the value of Ada Tepe was calculated using my own estimates (mine life of 5 years plus the company's production figures for the years 2022 - 2024).

An after-tax net present value of corporate expenses was calculated assuming the company will spend $30M a year on corporate issues over the next 15 years.

As the lowest panel of the graph shows, one share of Dundee is worth $7.80. Today these shares are trading at $6.14 a share (May 27), so they are undervalued.

Now, we have to keep in mind that the share value was calculated using at least three ultra conservative assumptions:

An after-tax net present value for each property was calculated using a long-term price of gold of $1,500 per ounce. Today gold is trading at $1,850 per ounce so these values are deeply underestimated I assume no exploration success. In other words, though I am confident that the company will replenish mineral reserves at Chelopech and Loma Larga (or even at Ada Tepe or Timok), this upside potential is not taken into account in my calculations The company holds a number of large stakes in a few mining plays. For example, they hold an 8% stake in Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF), an exploration company developing its Goose gold project in Canada. Most recently Sabina has closed financing for this project worth around $1B (i.e. Dundee's stake is worth approximately $80M or$0.42 per share). I assume no value for this stake in my calculations

Summarizing - Dundee shares are deeply undervalued today. As a result, I think that they should continue outperforming their peers in the long term.

Tsumeb - additional risk factor

Although most recently this Namibian processing facility has become a cash generating unit (look at the graph below and the EBITDA delivered by Tsumeb), there is still some risk that the things may take a turn for the worse (for example, due to blackouts):