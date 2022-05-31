Don't Underestimate The Power Of Last Week's Rally

mattabbe/iStock via Getty Images

Last week's market rally wasn't just a garden variety oversold bounce. It was the 87th-strongest 5-day gain out of the 18,310 rolling 5-day periods since 1950. It snapped a 7-week losing streak for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, and an 8-week losing streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It took just 5 days to erase all of the losses for the month of May in the S&P 500.

For comparison, the typical week for the S&P 500 ends with a gain or loss of 2.16% - the standard deviation of all 5-day runs. Last week's 6.58% gain was a 3-standard deviation event, which places it in the top 95.5% percentile. I wanted to find out what has happened in the past after such a powerful move takes place, so I looked at the record going back to 1950.

What I found is that, on average, the market continues to rise (with intermittent backing and filling) by 6.46% after the following three months. That would put the S&P 500 at 4426 at the end of August - down 370 points or -7.7% from its January 3 high-water mark.

After six months, the market is up, on average, by 13.1%. That would put the S&P 500 at 4703 at the end of November, just 93 points shy of the January 3 2022 close. And after 12 months, the market is up, on average, by 22.5%. That would put the S&P 500 at 5093 at the end of May 2023, or 6.2% above the previous high.

Will it all play out like this? Of course not. But history is on the side of the bulls here. The bears also have history to fall back on, too. A false start in November 2008 was followed by a -22.3% decline over the next three months. A false start in April 2001 led to a six month decline of -14.1%. And a false start in March 2000 ended with a loss of -25.5% 12 months later.

Table of historical returns

Biggest 5-day market rallies (Author; Yahoo!Finance)

Risks to a repeat of history

The biggest risk is the possibility of the U.S. economy slipping into a recession sometime in the next 3-12 months. In this week's Barron's, Randall Forsyth opines that "This Market Rally Could Force the Fed to Raise Rates Higher." His article posits that a rising market for financial assets may encourage the FED to raise rates and sell bonds more aggressively to get inflation under control. If that were to happen, the risk of recession would increase.

Lisa Beilfuss, also in Barron's, writes that "Avoiding Recession May Require Moving the Inflation Goal Post." In essence, she says that the Fed may decide that their 2% target for inflation is unrealistic and move it up to a 3-4% range. With many strategists and economists predicting nominal equity returns of 7-8% over the next several years, real returns to investors would be squeezed.

For history to repeat, lots of things have to go right.