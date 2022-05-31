Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Moe Value Picks as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

The WarnerMedia/Discovery merger has seen a lot of coverage from financial media. While debate has raged over the combined entity's legacy business, few have discussed the optionality offered by the company's gaming unit. This article aims to do two things. One, discuss the path the company has ahead for its legacy plus streaming businesses, and why they are worth at least $60 a share combined. And, two, make the case for investing to grow the gaming unit, and the road that needs to be taken for gaming to add another $17.5 a share.

Legacy + Streaming Business Worth at Least $60

Nielsen TV Usage (Nielsen)

Any discussion of media business strategy should start with this pie chart - it shows households' TV habits (the "other" section is mostly gaming). It's fairly intuitive to argue that, in the attention economy, a media company would do better if it had a presence in all entertainment verticals. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has presence in both cable and streaming (we'll discuss gaming later in the article), with a small broadcast presence.

The case for this part of Warner Bros. Discovery's business being worth at least $60 is threefold.

The multiple on the stock is way too low

Management has reiterated a target of $8.4 billion in FCF without revenue synergies in their most-recent earnings call. At $17 a share, WBD is trading at a forward P/FCF multiple of roughly 5x. Another way to look at it is that the company is trading at a reasonable FCF yield of 6% just from Discovery's TTM FCF, with WarnerMedia selling for free. Clearly, WarnerMedia being worth nothing is a preposterous proposition. So a simple back-of-the-envelope calculation shows the company is cheap.

A more concrete approach is looking at EV/EBITDA multiples for the company and its peers. EBITDA for the 2 companies in 2021 pre-merger was $15 billion. With a current enterprise value of approx. $100 billion, this means the company's EV/EBITDA ration is 100/15 = 6.

WBD's peer companies - Disney (DIS), Fox (FOX), Netflix (NFLX), and Paramount (PARA) - have an average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.3x (computed from their 2021 financial year annual reports and May 26 closing prices). Based on its qualitative advantages (which I discuss next), WBD should trade at least on par with peers, and so it should be worth 10.3*15 = $154.5 billion or $64 a share.

WBD can leverage its position in cable to drive free cash flow

Consider this quote from WBD CEO David Zaslav during the company's most recent earnings call on cord-cutting:

Long-term, there's no question that the business (cable) is challenging, but CPMs are increasing, advertisers still are looking for inventory, because it's the most effective inventory in long-form video. And look, remember, broadcast for a period of 20 years was declining and CPMs were increasing.

This is a clear hint that management will look to leverage the company's 30% share of cable viewing to drive higher affiliate fees and CPMs. This should translate to higher free cash flow (maybe even more than the promised $8.4 billion) for years to come.

The company's approach to streaming means it could break-even faster than its competitors in the space

WBD has a couple of advantages in streaming; the first is it starts with a wide breadth of content that is likely to reduce churn. Zaslav in the earnings call linked above said:

When you put all of this diversity of content together, there is content for kids, there is content for teens, it's basically everybody in the family, why would you go anywhere else. We have all the movies, we have all of the library content that you want.

WBD has a unique mix of must-have prestige content on par with Disney and Netflix, but unlike those two it has the advantage of a massive library of low-cost reality shows that could engage other types of viewers. That combination means they can a) produce content for less, b) acquire a similar amount of customers with that content, and c) keep those customers for longer. Those advantages should lead to a better FCF profile for its streaming service in the long run compared to Disney and Netflix.

The second advantage is that it offers an ad-supported tier. This means that it can create a virtuous cycle for its ad-product in cable and streaming. Here is Zaslav again:

The combined strengths of both organizations' client relationships, advanced advertising, programmatic, sponsorships and direct-to-consumer, ad-light streaming services, all positioned the company with a unique hand.

That unique hand is WBD's ability to offer to advertisers audiences that Netflix can't reach (cable), but also ones that Fox can't reach (scripted entertainment streaming for lack of a better term). So its reach will be quite similar to Disney in that regard, and that's where gaming comes in.

The Why and How of the Gaming Unit's $17.5/Share Value

Gaming Market (Take-Two Interactive/IDC)

This picture shows us (in one case if you really squint) two reasons why every entertainment company should be in gaming: 1) it's the biggest market vertical in entertainment, and 2) mobile gaming is the fastest growing market in all of entertainment.

WBD in particular could benefit immensely from leaning into gaming, for three reasons.

It's already in the game-publishing business

The game publishing business is really hard. If it was easy, Microsoft (MSFT) wouldn't spend $68 billion to buy Activision (ATVI) and build the business itself. Back when he was CEO of Disney, Bob Iger said this about gaming on the 2019 Q1 earnings call:

And on the video game business, we're obviously mindful of the size of that business. But over the years, as you know, we've tried our hand in self-publishing. We've bought companies. We've sold companies. We've bought developers. We've closed developers. And we found over the years that we haven't been particularly good at the self-publishing side.

But Warner Bros. Discovery is good at it. Its "Batman: Arkham Asylum" game holds the Guinness World Record for most critically acclaimed superhero game of all time. Even though it's a peculiar record, the fact that it's WB Games that holds it should count for something. All four games in the Batman series were nominated for game of the year, with two games winning. So not only is WBD good at it, it's among the best when it leverages its IP of iconic characters. This leads us to the next point.

Game publishers have similar characteristics to movie studios, and WBD has advantages here too

There are more than 130 million accounts that use PlayStation and Xbox. And as Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) CEO Stauss Zelnick said recently, "Our job collectively and individually is to make hits."

Few companies know more about making hits than WarnerMedia, and now they have 130 million new accounts to entertain. Gaming offers WBD two distinct advantages that movie theaters don't.

First, it's a higher margin business than theatrical releases; top games sell anywhere between five and 25 million copies at about $60 a copy. At the high-end of the range, games like "NBA 2K" or "Call of Duty" can actually earn more than the highest grossing movies of all time. "Marvel's Spider-Man" game's (licensed by Disney) first three day's sales crushed that of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on opening weekend. There isn't any data from the company on how much it cost to develop the game, but it's safe to assume it wasn't the $175 million spent on the movie. I don't believe this to be a fluke, either. It's more likely a trend that continues simply because games offer a better value proposition - you pay $60 to get 10-15 hours of entertainment, compared to paying $10-$20 to get two hours at the movie theater.

Second, game publishers have some of the highest gross margins around (reaching low 70s in many cases), WB Games can make even more because it does not pay fees to license IP. Competing publishers pay around 5% or more of sales for that.

So not only could WB Games have a higher margin than the movie studio, it could have higher ones than competing game publishers, and that should lead to higher FCF at maturity.

The mobile gaming vertical can be an important differentiator for advertisers

I mentioned earlier that gaming can be crucial to WBD in differentiating its advertising product from Disney. Making games for mobile (as compared to licensing the IP to other publishers like Disney does) will mean WBD is the only company in the world that offers advertisers inventory across all entertainment verticals, something that could be decisive in the attention economy. Mobile gaming ads isn't a small market by any means; Zynga has 10 billion average monthly ad impressions and 183 million monthly average users on mobile. Court documents showed that 70% of Apple's (AAPL) App Store revenue comes from gaming. WBD just needs a small presence in the free-to-play (F2P) mobile gaming category to be able to bundle that with its existing ad product and offer really premium pricing for it.

So, these are the reasons why WBD should invest in its gaming unit. But how would that investment reflect on the company, and ultimately the stock?

The 3 Big Independent Gaming Companies (Koyfin)

With gaming companies selling at a premium EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.9x to media companies on average (note that my calculation of the average takes into account Microsoft's acquisition of Activision at a higher price than where it's currently trading), WBD's multiple would grow as it increases its EBITDA from gaming.

Management should signal to analysts that they will make gaming a high and strategic priority. If, and this is somewhat speculative, WBD manages to bring in $8 billion in revenue from gaming by 2031 (a CAGR of 23% compared to 2021 revenues), it would add $42 billion to its market cap, or $17.5 per share. This assumes that the gaming unit attains the average EBITDA margin of 27.8% and the average EV/EBITDA of 18.9x. So, $8 billion * 0.278 * 18.9 = approx. $42 billion, or roughly $17.5 a share.

This would represent an upside of almost 100% to the stock. The point here is not to try and pinpoint how much they can bring in gaming revenue and EBITDA, it's just to point out that the size of the opportunity its impact on the stock performance are massive. Who would complain if the company only generated $4 billion in sales and added almost 50% to its stock price as a result?

WBD should be able to use its scripted content playbook in gaming, leveraging its IP to create tentpole branded games that appeal to millions of gamers around the world. I believe the company would be able to reach close to 40% of that annual revenue goal inside three years by working on producing a total of two games a year from the DC Universe, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Dune, and the Matrix franchises.

A mildly successful game could sell 12 million copies in a year for around $80, generating approx. an additional $2 billion a year on top of the $1 billion the gaming unit currently makes. The remaining 60% or so would be achievable as adoption of gaming grows and prices rise, but primarily by growing the mobile and F2P businesses. Worth keeping an eye on is the release of "Multiverses" game, the company's first foray into F2P games and a competitor to "Fortnite" and " Super Smash Bros."

Risks

I believe the risks to the gaming thesis are high (although they are somewhat cushioned by conservatism in the legacy plus streaming business valuation). Management's reputation of being financial engineers could mean they might avoid investing in the gaming business in favor of flexing their free cash flow muscles and buying back shares.

The high debt load (almost 5x EBITDA) might also encourage management to unload the gaming unit to accelerate paying down debt. The company could find it challenging to build their mobile-gaming business, given they have to build its advertising and in-game purchases businesses almost from scratch.

A decline in the multiple of gaming stocks would also serve as a threat to this thesis. While the legacy business is seemingly well-positioned, an acceleration in cord-cutting would undermine the company's plans to bolster its ad business and reach FCF goals, presenting downside risk to the valuation provided.

Conclusion

WBD can use its branded IP to lean heavily into gaming with favorable free cash flow characteristics at maturity. The foray into free-to-play games can be particularly advantageous, given the revenue synergies it could have with the advertising business. Add to that the company's low valuation and the stock could more than quadruple from here.