I covered Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) a few times before. AVXL is an interesting stock, made more so by the tremendous vocal following it has from both bulls and bears. Its lead candidate ANAVEX®2-73 (BLARCAMESINE) targets a number of CNS indications like Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Rett Syndrome and so on. The company has a market cap of $750mn and a cash balance of $153mn. Research and development expenses were $8.6 million while general and administrative expenses were $2.9 million in the previous quarter. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of quite a few quarters.

The largely vocal nature of social media interest in AVXL was demonstrated to us bewildered observers on February 1, when Anavex presented phase 3 data from their Rett Syndrome trial of Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine). Within minutes of this announcement, Adam Feuerstein from STATNEWS tweeted:

Now, there are a number of issues here:

Date of change of the endpoint - whether it was before or after data analysis; Date of announcement of this change; Clinical significance and reason for this change.

Now, according to Mr. Feuerstein, this change was done on January 18, just 2 weeks before data announcement. If this is true, it is, doubtless, a grave error.

Now, I checked what explanation Anavex had to offer about the date of change. In a statement to Investor's Business Daily, the CEO said:

Missling says Anavex selected those two measures — respectively, the Rett Syndrome Behavioral Questionnaire and the Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale — in December. The decision took place after all the patients were enrolled but before Anavex had any data on the drug's performance. "The misunderstanding was the information of the upgrade of the trial was done to this website at a late stage, giving the wrong impression that (the changes were) done at a late time," Missling said.

In order to verify the CEO’s statement, we need to first see what were the endpoints that were changed - and where - on January 18; and two, whether there is any reference from the company to these changes before January 18.

First, as to where these changes were done, Mr. Feuerstein obviously refers to the government registry - clinicaltrials.gov:

People like us who regularly follow this website know that it is often quite unreliable. Companies are not required to update this website on a timely basis - if at all. For example, there are a few hundred thousand examples of completed trials whose data are not updated on this site. Even for those things that are updated, there is no regulation that they have to be updated within a specific period of time. So what the CEO says makes sense.

If you follow the link provided in the tweet above, you can see two major changes to the data. One, a phase 2 trial is changed to a phase 3 trial. Two, mostly PK/PD primary endpoints are changed to critical efficacy endpoints.

Now, looking for some reference from the company prior to the January 18 date, I came across their Corporate Deck from January, released on the 11th. Here, the company mentions the new endpoints a week before they were updated on the clinicaltrials.gov website, lending credence to their statement. Here’s the list:

List of endpoints (January Corp Deck)

Source

Now, if you go back to that link provided by Mr. Feuerstein - here - you can see this:

Endpoint change history (Clinicaltrials.gov)

Check out the page for the exact details. What we see on the left column are pre-Jan 18 primary and secondary endpoints, and on the right column we see the post-Jan 18 endpoints. Clearly, the January 11 image above is more reflective of the changes seen right above this, lending credence to the CEO’s statement that these changes were done in December - or at least before January 18.

The trial was also changed to a phase 3 trial in this January 18 update. However, at the JPM conference a week before that, the CEO clearly noted that the trial “may” become a pivotal one - another indication these changes were planned before the January 18 date.

The second issue has more clarity. Anavex did not update investors about the change before the data announcement. Northwest Bio also did an endpoint change in the middle of a trial. I don’t recall them updating investors immediately - I believe they did this in a 10-K. Companies are generally quite circumspect when it comes to sharing trial details with ordinary shareholders. They will share everything necessary with the FDA, but not necessarily with the shareholders. So it sort of makes sense that Anavex did not come out with a press release sometime in December that went - “Endpoints changed 2 months before data release - but do not worry, we have your back.” They will tell the FDA, but not us. This is normal, but Anavex management should know by now that AVXL is no ordinary stock. They should have known by now how an omission like this will affect shareholder value. Yet they did nothing - which isn’t responsible behavior.

However, it also worries me that reporters who noticed these changes prior to the data announcement did not report these changes then. Instead of reporting a story, they became part of the story by reporting it after the data announcement. Of course, here I am assuming that these changes were noticed between January 18th and February 1 and not within a few minutes of the data announcement on February 1.

As to the third issue - whether the change, as claimed by the CEO, is more relevant to a phase 3 trial - I am not in a position to comment on that. I have read all the relevant research, and I understand, vaguely, why the CEO thinks the changes are relevant. However, I am not a neurologist, and neither, I believe, is Mr. Feuerstein. So I will provide some of the references which I used to understand the issue. Whether the FDA agrees or not requires a level of expertise in neuroscience clinical trials that I frankly do not have.

References

Lane Simonian’s article. Lane is a history instructor and Alzheimer’s researcher. The 2020 article (probably) referred to by CEO Missling in the February earnings call which called into question the reliability of the RSBQ test.

February 1 is a long way behind us, and my reason for bringing this up today is simply to comment on the nature of investment that Anavex has become today. Along with Northwest Bio (OTCQB:NWBO), which I covered the other day, AVXL is among the most disputed stocks. It is difficult to invest in such companies because share price movement is extremely unpredictable. Here, the company declared apparently successful results in February, and the stock is down 10% instead of going up.

In its favor, however, I must note that despite its detractors- - who have questioned every single data announcement this company has ever made since 2014 or so - this stock has gone on from being a sub-$100mn penny stock to a near $1bn, $10 stock. Investors who have stayed long - but smartly so, taking profits at appropriate times - with this company have made money. Not many emerging biopharma can make that claim.