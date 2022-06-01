High Yield Or Growth? Yes, I Want Both

gradyreese/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

We love idiomatic expressions. People use them every day. Some people have "pet" phrases they use all the time and likely misapply just so they can pull it out of their bag of tricks.

I can think of a few:

Don't know you from Adam

C'est la vie

Can't eat your cake and have it too

The cream always rises to the top

Push it to the limit

Pull a U-ie

Today, I want to dwell on option number 3 - eating your cake and having it too.

Makes sense on its face. Often you cannot possess something after you consume it. To have one, the other cannot exist.

Unless your cake is Schrodinger's next experiment and exists in two states at once: dead and alive, in hand and consumed, you get the picture and don't get it at all.

So, when it comes to dividend investing, investors often feel they're posed with a choice between dividend growth or high yield dividends. The two often seem like opposites.

Low-yield dividend-paying companies are often lauded as dividend heroes, kings, aristocrats, and other old-sounding names because it takes that long for their dividends to amount to significant income.

High-yield dividend-paying companies are often purchased for immediate income and usually are purchased with no dividend growth expected. The market prices them at a high yield because it doesn't expect growth.

So when the two are married inside of one opportunity, it's a unicorn. A goldilocks moment where both can co-exist, even if others cannot successfully pull it off. You can collect your high dividends today, and enjoy dividend growth in the future!

Today, I want to highlight two such unicorns for you to round up and get into your stables.

Pick #1: BRSP - Yield 8.6%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) is a commercial mortgage REIT. This means that BRSP invests in floating rate mortgages that are secured by commercial real estate. In recent years, BRSP has had a focus on multifamily, which now makes up more than half of its portfolio.

When the market decides it is going to sell everything, it sells everything, without regard to opportunity. BRSP is a great example of this: with a book value of $12.36, BRSP is trading at a 28% discount!

This, despite the fact that rising interest rates increase BRSP's earnings. (Source: Supplemental First Quarter 2022)

Supplemental First Quarter 2022

Additionally, BRSP has $1.99/share in unrestricted cash on hand. What we like best is BRSP's plan to reduce the gap between share price and book value. (Source: Investor Presentation Q1 2022)

Investor Presentation Q1 2022

They plan on deploying their remaining cash, which is particularly attractive right now with rates going up. This will drive higher earnings, and importantly for us, higher dividends.

The new management at BRSP has been very vocal about their desire to raise the dividend, and they have been walking the walk. Since reinstating the dividend in March 2021, the dividend has been hiked every quarter. The next dividend announcement will be in mid-June.

We appreciate that management has been methodical in growing the portfolio. Deploying cash, growing earnings, and raising the dividend without sacrificing quality. In fact, BRSP has materially improved its risk profile by completely exiting non-performing loans and substantially reducing development loans and "PIK" (payment in kind) loans where interest is paid by adding it to the principal rather than in cash.

Investor Presentation Q1 2022

BRSP is a lower risk, earning more and paying a higher dividend than it was a year ago. Holding floating-rate mortgages, it is ideally positioned to benefit from rising rates. Yet, the market has chosen to sell it off along with everything else.

I say thank you! An investment in BRSP generates a dividend yield of over 8% today, and that dividend will continue to grow as BRSP executes its plan. We can't state with 100% certainty that BRSP will raise its dividend in June, but we are very optimistic that it will.

Pick #2: AQNU - Yield 8.3%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Equity Units Due 06/15/2024 (AQNU) falls into the category of "fixed-ish" income. This is a hybrid security that combines the benefits of preferred equity with the upside of common equity. For the next two years, AQNU will pay a fixed dividend of US$3.875 per year ($0.96875/quarter), then in June 2024, the shares will convert into common shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN).

Unlike some convertible preferred, this conversion is forced. In many ways, holding AQNU can be seen as the equivalent of holding AQN. On the conversion date, AQNU will convert into 3.3333 shares of AQN if the price is below $15, or 2.7778 shares of AQN if AQN's price is over $18, and exactly $50 worth of AQN common shares if the price is between $15-$18.

If the conversion were happening today, you would receive 3.3333 shares of AQN since shares are $14.51. In other words, you are paying around $46.70 for a security that will convert into over $48 worth of AQN. In addition to getting that immediate discount, you will also receive $3.875/year in dividends. If you bought 3.3333 shares of AQN today, you would only receive about $2.41 in annual dividends. So AQNU is cheaper access to the same company and pays higher dividends!

In our eyes, there is no reason to buy AQN over AQNU, unless you are buying in large enough blocks that the lower liquidity of AQNU becomes an issue. The only question we have to answer is whether AQN is the kind of common stock we want to own in a couple of years.

AQN is a growing utility company, taking advantage of its growing economies of scale to consolidate smaller peers. This strategy has richly rewarded shareholders over the past 10 years and will continue to reward them.

Data by YCharts

Along with this growth, AQN has raised its dividend every year making it a great dividend growth pick.

We've discussed the risk of recession in late 2023 or 2024. In recessionary times, utilities become especially attractive thanks to their recession-resistant income streams and consistent dividends.

With the completion of their latest 4 purchases - Bermuda power, New York American Water, the water/wastewater assets in Chile, and Kentucky Power (set to close 2H of 2022) - AQN will need to take time to absorb these assets and reduce their expenses tied to them. We can expect them to take some time and reduce leverage before expanding more in a year or two.

So are we interested in owning common shares in AQN in a couple of years? Absolutely! The common dividend will likely be higher than it is today, they will have fully absorbed their newest acquisitions and be looking to grow more, and we'll be two years closer to the next recession or maybe even in one, which means a great time to own utilities. The best part is, that AQNU lets us get our path to AQN shares cheaper, and we get paid generously to wait for a couple of years.

Dreamstime

Conclusion

With BRSP, you enjoy high yields now and expected dividend growth in the near term. With AQNU, you enjoy high yields now and enjoy the historically strong dividend growth on AQN for decades to come when it converts to common shares.

As an income investor, I follow my unique Income Method. I invest in high-yield immediate income cash-paying opportunities to pay for my daily life and fund my retirement. I'll be honest, I don't actively seek out dividend growth investments, as many of them have dividend growth rates that are laughable while having yields that only a multi-millionaire would truly be able to live off of.

Whether you reinvest dividends to cause your income stream to grow at 5%, or your 2% yielding dividend aristocrat grows its dividend at a 5% rate, the result is the same. If I want my income to grow, I reinvest a portion of my dividends, and often have plenty leftover to go into my pocket.

Understanding this, you can generate your own income growth without sacrificing your immediate income. When a company pays me a lot today, and I can expect dividend growth in the future, it's the best of both worlds!

This is how your retirement should be paid for. One dividend, one interest payment, and one cash deposit into your account at a time.