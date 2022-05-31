RH: Pros And Cons Of Starting A Position Right Now
Summary
- In the last five years, RH has exhibited consistently expanding margins and improving return on assets.
- Both the revenue growth and the margins of the firm compare favourably to the respective sector median.
- Macroeconomic headwinds, including rising inflation and declining consumer confidence, create uncertainty in the near term.
- Although the valuation appears attractive based on price multiples, we remain cautious in the near term. Therefore, we rate the stock as a "hold" for now.
RH's (NYSE:RH) stock price has fallen sharply in the last 12 months, declining by as much as 55% and significantly underperforming compared to the broader market.
Although several factors may create potential headwinds in the near future, in our opinion, the extent of this sell-off is not justified due to the strong financial performance of the company and its growth potential. As the firm is about to report earnings in the near future, let us take a look what the pros and cons are of starting a position now.
Pros
In 2021, the firm reported a significant increase in its revenue by more than 30% compared to the year before, reaching as much as $3.7 billion. The free cash flow for the year was $477 million.
Improving margins
Over the course of the last 5 years, RH has managed to consistently increase its, gross, operating and net margins, despite the setbacks of pandemic-related difficulties.
These increased margins compare favourably with the sector medians. The sector median gross margins in the consumer discretionary sector are approximately 36% while RH's gross margin is almost 50%. In terms of operating and net margin, the same trend can be observed. RH's EBIT margin is slightly higher than 25%, while its net margin is above 18%. The sector medians are significantly lower: 9.1% and 6.6%, respectively.
In our opinion, RH's already high margins, combined with their expansion seen in the last five years, prove the profitability and viability of the business.
Improving return on assets
Not only has the profitability of the business increased but also its efficiency, reflected also by the positive development of the return on assets over the years.
Similarly to margins, the ROA of RH also compares favourably to the sector median. RH's return on total assets [TTM] is 12.4%, compared with the sector median of only 6%.
Valuation
By looking at the traditional price multiples of the firm, namely the price-to-earnings ratio, EV/EBITDA and price-to-cashflow, the current stock price after the significant sell-off seems to be appealing. On one hand, the firm appears to be valued in line with the sector median across all metrics. On the other hand, compared with its 5-year historic average, RH appears to be trading at a significant discount.
The firm does not pay any dividends currently and is also not actively purchasing its shares back, which could be a setback for potential investors. If you are looking for a stock in the consumer discretionary sector, with sustainable dividends and share buyback programs, take a look at our previous article on Lowe's (LOW).
In our opinion, due to the high growth, expanding margins and improving ROA, RH could be trading at higher multiples compared to its peers. We believe the current price levels could be an attractive entry point for investors with a long time horizon. Investors with a short-term focus need to pay a closer attention to the rising macroeconomic headwinds in the near term.
Cons
The current macroeconomic environment, combined with the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Eastern Europe region, has created significant headwinds for a large number of companies, including retailers. Although the demand so far has remained intact and consumer spending has been growing, there have been several issues observed on the supply side. The main factors that have resulted in reduced earnings and contracting margins have been: increased inflation and gasoline prices, leading to higher input and transportation costs, a tight labour market and, last, but not least, Covid-19 outbreaks in China leading to supply chain disruptions.
Due to these factors, we believe that RH's first quarter results might not be as strong as expected. Further, we expect the above-mentioned issues to last for the rest of 2022, making the near-term performance of the company uncertain. However, in the long term, our view on RH remains bullish.
Inflation
Let us first take a look at the inflation.
Both inflation and gasoline prices have skyrocketed around the globe in the last few months. In March, gas prices reached as much as 1.11 USD/liter.
Although it seems that the peak in gasoline prices has been reached in March, they remain significantly above Q4 levels.
Not only gasoline prices but also the core inflation rate in the U.S. has increased significantly, reaching as much as 6.5% in March.
In our opinion, both the high inflation and the elevated gasoline prices create significant headwinds for RH's business. Due to the strong consumer spending, we expect RH's sales to increase in the first quarter YoY. Whether margin contractions will be experienced depends highly on RH's pricing power. If the firm is able to pass over the increased costs to its customers, margins may be maintained at the current levels. In inflationary times, businesses selling luxury goods usually have better financial performances, due to their stronger pricing power and their customer base, who are less impacted by rising prices. As RH positions itself as a leading luxury home furnishing business, we believe their financial performance may not be severely impacted. However, due to the high uncertainty, we remain cautious in the near term.
Consumer confidence
Although consumer spending has remained strong, consumer confidence has been steadily declining in the last few months. Firms that have already reported first quarter earnings have not seen a significant influence of the consumer confidence on their financials, however, we believe that this indicator cannot be ignored in the near future.
Consumer confidence has recently reached a 10-year low and approached the lows seen in 2008-2009. In our view, the low consumer confidence will eventually lead to a decreased consumer spending, which might severely affect the financials of not only RH but of other firms as well.
Further, the company presents in their annual report a comprehensive lists of risks, which may also have an influence on the investment decision.
All in all, we believe that the current macroeconomic environment creates significant uncertainty in the markets. Although RH's financial performance in 2021 has been strong, in our opinion, the current headwinds can have a negative impact on the first quarter results.
Key takeaways
In our opinion, RH's business has exhibited excellent growth over the course of the last five years, combined with improving profitability and efficiency, reflected in the expanding margins and improving ROA.
The stock price has come down significantly in the last 12 months, making the firm a more attractive choice from a valuation point of view.
Due to the high uncertainty related to the macroeconomic environment in the near term, we believe there may be further downside risk for the stock. Therefore our rating is currently a "hold".
