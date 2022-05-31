5 Gold And Silver Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

necati bahadir bermek/iStock via Getty Images

5 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

The past month has been brutal for gold & silver investors, with the gold miners (GDX) falling by 13.21%, and silver miners (SIL) even worse, declining by 14%.

Yet, I've been buying shares in multiple stocks, and I'm happy to report that insiders at several junior and mid-tier gold companies have also been buying the dips.

I've tracked insider buying for over 10 years now. While it's not a perfect science, I've found that more often than not, insiders tend to time their purchases fairly well.

While insider buying is just one metric to consider and is no substitute for more comprehensive due diligence, I believe that tracking it can help investors spot potential buying opportunities.

Thankfully, insider buying and selling is public information (not to be confused with insider trading, which means to make trades based on non-public information).

Transactions can be found on SEDI (for TSX listed stocks) and on several popular websites, including CanadianInsider and CEO.CA.

Without further ado, I present to you 5 gold & silver stocks with recent insider buying for the month of May 2022.

1. New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP)

New Pacific Metals ("New Pac") is exploring 3 high-potential precious metals deposits in Bolivia. Its flagship project is the Silver Sand Project, where it has delineated a 190 million ounce silver deposit, with a resource estimate update and PEA study due before year's end.

While Silver Sand is developing into a large, near-surface, tier-1 silver deposit, the story at New Pac recently changed. The company is truly developing into a multi-project, silver and gold/copper explorer following recent assays.

Last week, New Pac put out incredible new assays from its Carangas project, returning 595.7 meters of 1.25 g/t gold starting from 161 meter depth, and 10.25 meters grading 1,213 g/t silver.

The gold assay equals a "Grade x Width" reading of 745, which was easily the best gold intercept of the past week (and one of the highest readings of 2022).

For some context: GxM readings over 100 are consider good, 200+ is considered great, and 300+ is excellent. This intercept truly knocked it out of the park.

While 1.25 g/t is considered fairly low grade for a gold deposit, the width is impressive as it was intercepted over nearly 600 meters (equal to 6 and a half football fields!)

The silver assay was also very impressive, as 10.25 meters of 1,213 g/t silver returns a GxW of 12,433, trailing only Aftermath Silver's (OTCQX:AAGFF) result this past week, according to MinerDeck.

Besides the outstanding GxM readings, the assays are noteworthy because New Pac believes it means it will keep discovering gold and copper underneath the near-surface silver at Carangas.

The company's theory is that Carangas has a large silver-lead-zinc deposit near-surface, and potentially a large porphyry copper-gold system at depth, similar to Filo Mining's Filo del Sol project (located on the Chile/Argentina Border.)

Carangas drill assays returned phenomenal results (NewPac Metals)

So far, the company has hit gold at depths down to 753 meters (42.11 meters of 3.51 g/t gold and .10% copper). But several assays are outstanding and due out any day.

So, what do insiders think of New Pac Metals?

Here are the latest insider purchases over the past week. Multiple insiders have been buying, including the company's director and 10% shareholder, Yikang Liu, who added 32,000 shares.

These purchases seem pretty noteworthy, especially given their timing, with the new Carangas assays reported on May 17.

In addition, shareholder Silvercorp Metals (SVM), recently added 48,500 shares to their position at C$3.95, and they hold over 28% of the company, according to New Pac's recent corporate presentation.

It's also noteworthy to point out that major silver mining company Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a 9.5% shareholder in New Pac, while management and insiders hold 8%.

One risk factor to consider is that New Pac operates in Bolivia, which is considered a tier-2 jurisdiction. The country only recently opened its doors to foreign mining investment, and it has ranked middle of the pack on the Fraser Institute's Mining Surveys.

2. Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX:CXBMF)

Data by YCharts

Calibre is a mid-tier gold producer that has guided for 2022 production of between 220,000 - 235,000 oz Au at all-in costs of $1,200 - $1,275/oz. The company owns and operates 3 mines in the Americas, including the Limon and Libertad mines in Nicaragua.

Calibre has arguably the most noteworthy insider buying of any company mentioned in this article, because of the size and multiple purchases made by insiders:

Calibre insider buying (SEDI)

Here's a summary of the recent transactions:

Darren John Hall, its CEO and director, recently bought 100,000 shares at prices ranging between C$1.078 and C$1.081. That investment is worth C$107,915 and raises Hall's total share holdings to 1,177,617, according to filings.

Thomas Gallo, a senior officer of Calibre, bought 16,500 shares at C$1.06 on May 16, and he now holds 109,300 shares of stock, according to filings.

Ryan King, also a senior officer, made multiple purchases and acquired a total of 5,000 shares at C$1.09. King holds 221,700 shares following the recent purchases, according to filings.

Board and management own 3%, while Lukas Lundin of Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) owns 4%, and mid-tier gold miner B2Gold (BTG) owns 25%, according to its most recent corporate presentation.

Presumably, insiders at Calibre think its stock is deeply undervalued and set for a re-rating in the next few quarters.

Shares trade at a 40% discount to its peers when dividing enterprise value by 2022 estimated gold production, according to the company.

Finally, its shares trade at a forward P/E of just 4.60, and an EV/EBITDA of 2.94, according to Morningstar, among the lowest multiples in the gold mining industry.

With gold trading north of $1,800/oz, the company is producing very strong profits. In its most recent quarter, Calibre reported strong net income of $11.7 million, or $.03 per share, beating its expectations.

With all-in costs coming in at $1,199/oz in Q1, Calibre looks like it's on track to beat its 2022 guidance ($1,200-$1,275/oz).

Calibre Mining Risk Factors

So, why are its shares so cheap? Well, the majority of Calibre's production comes from Nicaragua, which is considered a tier-2 or even tier-3 mining jurisdiction.

Nicaragua ranked 67 out of 76 jurisdictions globally in the investment attractiveness index of the Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2019. The country was dropped from the 2020 survey due to a lack of company responses.

However, in 2021, it ranked as one of the worst countries in all categories in the Fraser Institute Survey:

Nicaragua as a mining jurisdiction (Fraser Institute Survey)

Shares are certainly very cheap, and the insider buying is an encouraging sign. The country risk worries me a bit, but it's worth noting that several miners are operating successfully in Nicaragua, inducing Calibre, Mako Mining, and Condor Gold.

3. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Data by YCharts

SilverCrest Metals is focused on bringing the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mine into production by mid-2022.

Based on a feasibility study, Las Chispas should produce 13.8 million silver equivalent ounces per year at all-in costs of less than $7 per ounce. The project carries a conservative $486 million NPV using $1,500/oz gold and $19/oz silver.

SilverCrest's share price has been hammered these past few months due largely to the drop in silver prices, but construction of Las Chispas has been going according to plan.

Insiders appear to be bullish on the stock ahead of first silver production at Las Chispas.

Recently, director John Wright bought 50,000 shares at C$8.39, and 10,000 shares at C$6.23, raising his position to 314,000 shares.

SilverCrest insider buying (CEO.CA)

However, it's also worth pointing out that Ritchie and another insider sold shares in the prior month, so they are simply buying back into the stock.

Their timing appears to have worked out very well, with sales at C$9.49 and C$12.23 (versus the current stock price of C$8.79).

SilverCrest insider buying value (SilverCrest)

SilverCrest has strong support from its insiders. According to this table on page 5 of its corporate presentation, the value of shares purchased by insiders has far exceeded annual base salary, especially for CEO Eric Fier and Ritchie.

Insiders currently own about 4% of its outstanding shares, worth approximately $40 million at today's prices, while retail owns 38% and institutions own 52%.

Surprisingly, SilverCrest does not yet have a strategic mining investor as a shareholder.

Based on its feasibility study, the upside value case is $802.5 million (post-tax, 5% discount), and that uses $1,946/oz gold and $27.36/oz silver. Yet, SilverCrest has a market cap of $1 billion. Therefore, SilverCrest shares may be a bit overvalued here.

4. Skeena Resources Ltd. (SKE)

Data by YCharts

Skeena Resources is advancing the Eskay Creek project in British Columbia. Eskay Creek contains open-pit reserves of 3.88 million ounces at 4.57 g/t AuEq in the Proven and Probable category.

Based on a pre-feasibility study, the project is highly economical, with a post-tax value of US$1.09 billion, 56% IRR, and a rapid 1.4-year payback, all using conservative metals prices of US$1,550/oz gold and US$22/oz silver.

Things get very exciting using upside-case metals prices: the project's NPV jumps to US$1.56 billion - more than double its current market cap - with a 70% IRR and payback in just over 1 year.

These numbers assume average annual output of 352,000 gold equivalent ounces at US$548/oz all-in costs. Upfront capex is also very reasonable, with a price tag of $381 million (although I think that figure will likely increase a bit given recent inflationary pressures.)

Skeena PFS for Eskay Creek (Skeena Resources)

Future catalysts include:

Feasibility study (Q2 2022)

Impact benefit agreement (Fall 2022)

Project financing announced (Q4 2022)

Potential sale of a .50% NSR royalty (competitive auction to be completed prior to Oct. 2, 2023)

What do insiders think of Skeena?

Skeena insider buying (CEO.CA)

Skeena's stock is down 23% year-to-date, underperforming the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), which is down 5.7%. But insiders have used the share weakness to buy the stock.

- On May 6, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 208,700 shares at prices between C$11.25 - C$12.07. However, Coles Jr. bought back 125,000 of those shares on May 12, at prices of C$10.13 and C$10.44. He still holds 668,975 shares, according to filings.

- Wilhelm K.T. Zours, a 10% shareholder, added 43,000 shares at prices ranging from C$10.20 - C$11.01. He holds 4.52 million shares through the investment fund DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG.

Skeena's stock looks cheap based on the results of its pre-feasibility study, and I believe the company has a clear path to production given the low upfront capex requirements, and its ability to raise capital.

5. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Data by YCharts

First Majestic Silver is a gold and silver miner with operations in Mexico and Nevada. The company is aiming for 30% silver equivalent ounce production growth in 2022 to over 30 million ounces, at all-in costs of between $16.79 - $18.06 per silver ounce.

First Majestic is a growth stock, and the company has not been shy about making acquisitions over the years. Growth has primarily come from its Santa Elena mine acquisition in 2016, followed by the San Dimas mine purchase, and the Jeritt Canyon gold mine takeover last year.

First Majestic Silver production history (First Majestic Silver)

Recently, First Majestic reported a challenging Q1 2022 financial results. The miner produced $15.1 million in mine operating earnings, a 46% year-over-year decrease. Net earnings came in at just $7.3 million, or $.03 per share, and were negative on an adjusted earnings basis.

The company's CEO said First Majestic faced a number of obstacles and challenges that were outside of its usual control in Q1. Notably, he blamed COVID-19 and inflationary cost pressures for the increase in cash costs.

Jerritt Canyon was a big disappointment, producing 20,707 ounces of gold at $2,488/oz AISC. Costs are expected to fall in the coming quarters, however, as new production starts at the West Generator and Saval II mines.

Jerritt Canyon was a huge deal for First Majestic, as it bought the mine from Eric Sprott for $470 million in shares. So, it's painful to see the mine produce negative cash flow as shareholders were diluted quite a bit to finance the mine's purchase.

First Majestic Insiders are Buying

First Majestic insider buying (green dots) and selling (red dots) (Canadian Insider)

Well, insiders appear to be quite bullish on First Majestic's prospects. Perhaps the insiders believe there will be a serious turnaround at Jerritt Canyon in the coming quarters?

Here's just some of the transactions made by insiders:

First Majestic insider transactions (CEO.CA)

Most notably, senior officer Anthony Todd Olson bought 85,000 shares at prices ranging from C$9.50 - C$10.02 (shares now trade at C$10.66).

Senior officer Steven Holmes also bought 13,000 shares at C$7.56, while senior officer David L. Smith purchased 20,000 shares at C$9.74.

However, I think the high costs at Jerritt Canyon is too big of a risk for investors to take on here, as it is dragging down First Majestic's financial results. And I think there are better opportunities in the precious metals sector.

I'll re-visit the stock after Q2 to see how things are going at Jerritt Canyon, and if a turnaround takes shape.

What do you think of these recent insider transactions? Let me know in the comments below.