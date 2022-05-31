Bitcoin Price Crash: 1 Chart You Must See

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

If you went back a year or so to the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) highs, people at parties were talking about how they had bought Bitcoin and how awesome it all was. They looked at me with incredulity when I said I had ridden it up and was long gone. Now as I sip champagne at a party at the Monaco Grand Prix, people are telling how they bought at the top and how they will hold it through, come what may, for a few years.

For me, this is a sign that we are on the final laps of this correction. The loss-making process of many market gamblers has reached the part of the 'cycle of grief' where they are past denial and anger and are in the "I'm a Hodl'er" "bargaining phase." This is to be followed by capitulation and selling at the bottom in the 'depression and acceptance' end game.

If they really were Hodl'ers then they would look at the possibility with joy as Bitcoin is on the way to a wonderful level to buy at. Unsurprisingly they don't see it like that because if they thought it would leg down they'd dump right away.

If you have read my earlier pieces, you will know what I think happens next. Right now, the setup is exactly in place for the last leg down or at least the last leg down, which you need to care about.

Here is the set-up:

ADVFN

If there are any further breakdown moves, the following scenario is very likely to happen:

ADVFN

… and that's the beginning of the end of this cycle and the base of the next.

Then we get this kind of action:

ADVFN

This is where to dollar cost average (DCA) into a new position because it is my belief that after the next halvening in 2024 (the event when the reward for mining Bitcoins is cut in half) we are off up to the moon again.

A bullish alternative?

It will take World War 3 to make this happen:

ADVFN

You can't discount WW3, and if we get a Bitcoin miracle you might consider physical gold and silver because Bitcoin will be a lead signal for such an outlier event as it remains the best new asset on earth as a haven in emergencies.

Meanwhile, the bearish line looks to unfold imminently.