Below is your YTD Equity CEF Performance spreadsheet link updated through May 27th, 2022:

I'm not going to spend too much time speculating on what happens next week, then into the month of June and then through the summer since we all know that everything is tied to a). where inflation goes, b). what the Federal Reserve does in response, c). what higher expenses/inflation mean for corporate earnings, and d). if geopolitical hot spots in Ukraine and China add to or help resolve the inflation genie.

You will get all sorts of opinions right now and the end result will either be a continued recovery in the equity and probably bond markets or a bull trap that will eventually spring and remind investors that the Fed is not their friend and that we're still in a bear market with further downside ahead.

Nobody can say for sure which direction will play out and it's probably best to focus on things we have some control over since "hopes and prayers" can only work for so long and only go so far.

Equity CEFs

If you go back over my recent recommendations, say over the past month, you will see a pattern in which a month ago my recommendations focused primarily on portfolio protection and hedging, both buying and then selling, since hedges are not meant to be held onto for too long.

Then over the past couple weeks as the markets really swooned due to liquidations and redemptions, I switched more to long CEF and ETF ideas from the Equity CEF/ETF Portfolio.

I generally don't like to introduce new funds since I believe the portfolio already includes most of the best long-term funds available to investors but I'm always on the look-out for opportunities and often times, Sheet 3 of the Equity CEF Performance spreadsheet (link above), is a good place to start.

If you go to the bottom of Sheet3, you'll find the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN), $7.15 current market price, third from the bottom. The first thing that jumps out at you is that MCN is actually positive YTD at NAV even though its market price is down -8.6%. Then consider that the fund also offers a 10.1% current yield based on that current market price and you wonder why is this fund not doing better this year since there's not many non-energy or non-utility focused funds that have positive NAVs this year.

Well, MCN's market price drop is actually a recent event and just a month ago, MCN's market price was around a 6% premium and positive on the year. Since then, MCN's NAV has moved back up to roughly +2.5% YTD while its market price collapsed before recovering a bit though still down -8.75% YTD.

It's almost as if MCN's market price (not NAV) got caught up in the recent liquidation phase of the markets and perhaps was even owned by an institution that needed to liquidate. Whatever, the reason, I believe this presents an opportunity to own MCN.

What is MCN? MCN is an actively managed option-income fund that uses written individual options on most of its roughly 40 stock positions while also using a long/short Put spread strategy on the S&P 500. This makes for a very defensive fund that owns long in-the-money S&P 500 Puts on most of the notional value of the portfolio (only $156 million in total assets) while also writing out-of-the money Puts at a lower strike price to offset the cost of the longs Puts.

Combine that with the written Call options on the individual equity positions in the portfolio and this begins to explain why MCN's NAV has performed well this year in a negative market environment.

The other reason is that MCN's 40 or so equity positions are well diversified and not overweighted in the mega-cap technology names like a lot of funds. Here are MCN's positions as of April 30:

Here is MCN's sector allocations and other Fact Sheet information:

And here is MCN's current Put spread on the S&P 500 expiring June 17:

Conclusion

MCN is Madison's only CEF and is the result of the merger of another CEF Madison managed called the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP), back in 2018 with MCN the surviving fund.

Madison does also offer a number of mutual funds, including the Madison Covered Call & Equity Income fund (MENYX), which is very similar to MCN in that it has most of the same top holdings (though in slightly different weightings) as well as using written options and an S&P 500 Put spread.

So in many ways, MENYX (the Class Y shares which is the most similar in terms of annual expenses) is more or less a clone of MCN and you can see how similar the NAV performances have been this year:

However, when you compare total return market price performances, things look quite a bit different:

Now does that seem right that MCN should drop dramatically more than its mutual fund equivalent with virtually the same portfolio and income strategy? I don't think so.

Then consider that with MCN's valuation drop over the last month from a premium to a current discount of -4.0%, that just makes MCN's windfall current market yield of 10.1% that much more attractive than MENYX's 6.3% yield as well.

I think this is an opportunity in MCN and I'm a buyer at $7.15 or lower. MCN pays quarterly distributions and should go ex-div around mid June.