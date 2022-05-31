The Evolving Economic Picture Of The Future

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

We began Memorial Day with the following three pictures of the current economic situation.

First, "Will Eurozone Inflation Hit A New All-time High?"

"Eurozone inflation has been rising for 10 consecutive months."

"Annual consumer price growth is expected to have accelerated in May, hitting its highest point since the single currency's creation in 1999."

But, inflation is also a worldwide problem.

Second, "Central Banks Launch Most Widespread Rate Rises For Over Two Decades."

"Policymakers around the world have announced more than 60 increases in current key interest rates in the past three months, according to an FT (Financial Times) analysis of central banking data."

Jennifer McKeown, Head of Global Economics Service at Capital Economics, a research firm, said:

"The world's central banks have embarked on the most coordinated tightening cycle in decades."

Going further, Ms. McKeown stated that amongst the 20 major central banks in the world, 16 are likely to raise interest rates over the next six months.

But, this is not all.

Third, government budgets are all out of control around the world.

This is particularly true of the United States budget.

Michael Strain writes that "Deficits and debt are on an upward, unsustainable trajectory."

"The year before the 2008 financial crisis, the national debt was roughly one-third of annual economic output."

"By 2012, the debt-to-GDP ratio had exceeded two-thirds.

"As a share of GDP, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office expects the deficit to be 6.1 percent and the debt to be 109.6 percent by 2032."

And, the depth of the problem is about who is going to pay for correcting this imbalance, and about the burden placed upon politicians to actually put the correction into place.

Unfortunately, according to the analysis presented by Mr. Strain, "the middle class will bear much of the burden of stabilizing budget deficits and the national debt."

This is a reality, Mr. Strain concludes, that U.S. elected leaders are reluctant to face."

And, there you have it.

Furthermore, we still have to work out the ending of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oh, and there are a few more known unknowns and a few more unknown unknowns, that might enter into the picture.

The Point

The world has worked hard and for a long time to get to this place.

In the United States alone, we have gone through about sixty years where the government has followed a policy I have titled "CREDIT INFLATION."

This policy, begun in the 1960s, was built around Keynesian economics and something titled "the Phillips Curve."

The Keynesian part of the program consisted of using deficit spending to provide sufficient stimulus to the economy so as to accomplish lower rates of unemployment.

The Phillips Curve was a statistical relationship that seemed to indicate that there was a tradeoff in the economy, a tradeoff between higher rates of inflation and lower rates of unemployment.

That is, if the government were able to generate just a little more inflation, unemployment could be brought to even lower levels.

This policy approach was brought into existence by the Democratic administrations in the 1960s.

In 1969, Republican President Richard M. Nixon claimed ownership of the approach for his administration stating that "we are all Keynesians now."

And, credit inflation dominated the policy environment up till the 2020s.

Then, the American economy was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and a short recession.

The Federal Reserve, under the leadership of Jerome Powell, went all out in stimulating the economy so as to err on the side of monetary ease, to combat the economic disruption, and prevent a surprise shock that would send the U.S. economy into a greater decline.

Never before had so much liquidity been pumped into the U.S. economy in such a short period of time.

This reaction, placed on top of all the credit inflation that had gone on over the years, ultimately resulted in a revival of inflationary pressures.

Note that I have just focused on the United States, but there were significant efforts made all over the world to stimulate economies over the past sixty years and to fight off the Covid-19 dislocations.

The world, led by the United States, has pumped lots and lots of money into the global economy and this largess seems to be providing our current reality.

And, this is exactly the problem.

Excessive debt, and especially debt supported by money creation, always comes home to hurt you.

Yes, for years, credit inflation seemed to be getting the job done without creating any major problems.

One thing we did find out, however, is that credit inflation, by continuously pumping money into the financial system can ultimately create asset price inflation, and not consumer price inflation.

The problem of consumer price inflation more-or-less disappeared from the 1990s to the 2020s. This was because investors observed that with an almost continuous stimulus of the financial markets with monetary stimulus that asset price inflation became the issue, with little asset price bubbles occurring all over the place, while consumer price inflation took a back seat.

The biggest example of the asset price inflation that took place over this time was the continued reaching of new historical highs in the stock market.

The price of housing also benefitted greatly from the price increases that took place here.

And, remember all the pricing bubbles that hit the commodity markets, especially in the price of gold.

The current time?

To a large degree, it seems like it is payback time.

That is, you got us into this situation. Now, get us out of it.

And, this is exactly the problem. The Federal Reserve. The federal government. They are facing these realities, amongst all the other things on their plate right now.

It is not a convenient time.

But, then, when past excessive have to be dealt with... it is never a convenient time.