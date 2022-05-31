serg3d/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shed 9% after the company released its earnings card for the first-quarter on Wednesday. Although Nvidia beat revenues and earnings predictions, concerns over a slowdown in the Gaming business as well as a supposedly weak outlook for the second-quarter have weighed on Nvidia's valuation.

However, the company is well-positioned to drive long-term growth in its businesses, especially in segments such as artificial intelligence and hyper-scale computing which are part of Nvidia's soaring Data Center segment. Nvidia's core segments continued to perform very well in the first-quarter and the stock's dip created a buying opportunity!

Continued momentum in core businesses

Nvidia's two core operating businesses, Data Centers and Gaming, performed extraordinarily well in the first-quarter. Nvidia's guidance was for Q1'23 revenues of $8.10B +/- $162M and non-GAAP gross margins of 67.0% +/- 50 basis points.

Nvidia's first-quarter revenues came in above guidance, at $8.29B, which resulted in the company beating its guidance as well as analyst predictions of $8.11B. Gross margins for the quarter advanced to 67.1%, showing 0.1 percentage point growth quarter over quarter.

Once again, Nvidia's performance was largely carried by its Data Center business which is benefiting from strong demand for computer chips. While Nvidia's total revenues surged 46% year over year, the firm's Data Center topline soared 83% year over year to a record $3.75B. Growth in Nvidia's Data Centers also accelerated 12 percentage points in the most recent quarter: in Q4'22 Data Center topline growth was "just" 71%. Momentum in Nvidia's Data Center business is driven primarily by growing demand for hyper-scale computing solutions as well as artificial intelligence. Going forward, artificial intelligence-enabled computing platforms are set to drive strong growth at Nvidia as industries upgrade their IT infrastructure and Nvidia is rolling out new products to capitalize on growing demand for processing power.

Artificial intelligence promises massive increases in productivity and efficiency and it has applications in healthcare, engineering, agriculture, automotive, finance and others. Nvidia is making a big bet on the rise of AI applications, which includes, for example, the Metaverse, which is a connection of virtual worlds with which consumers can engage with through their avatars. Bloomberg estimates the Metaverse market could be worth as much as $800B by FY 2024.

Bloomberg

To capitalize on growing demand for computing platforms that can handle large amounts of data, Nvidia recently introduced the NVIDIA Hopper architecture, which is promising server centers' performance improvements over Nvidia's previous Ampere architecture. The thinking behind Nvidia's aggressive investments in artificial intelligence capabilities is that workloads and the amount of data are going to increase exponentially in the future, which will require ever more sophisticated, AI-enabled computing platforms. Nvidia also debuted its new high-performance H100 Data Center GPU which is built on the Hopper architecture, and which has been especially designed to support AI workloads.

I believe that the rise of hyper-scale and AI-supported computing platforms will be Nvidia's biggest growth drivers going forward. Based off of Q1'23 revenues, Data Centers are now a $15B annual revenue business for Nvidia, and I see it develop into a $35B revenue business by FY 2024.

Due to soaring demand for high-performance computing solutions in the first-quarter, Nvidia's Data Center segment overtook the Gaming segment regarding revenues. The majority of Nvidia's growth is likely to occur in this segment in the near future.

Nvidia

Metaverse opportunity

Nvidia targets the Metaverse opportunity through its Omniverse Enterprise Platform, which is meant to support 3D workflows, increase team collaboration, provide visualization support and enhance information sharing. The Omniverse Enterprise is especially attractive for designers and creators that want to connect design applications. Nvidia sees a market size of $150B for its Omniverse Enterprise Software, plus another $150B on top of that for chips and systems.

Nvidia

Nvidia announced in Q1'22 that Meta Platforms (FB) would use up to 16,000 Nvidia GPUs to build its AI supercomputer. Meta Platforms is moving aggressively into the virtual space and is using Nvidia's chips to build its own Metaverse foundation. The collaboration with Meta Platforms, which is heavily committed to exploiting the Metaverse opportunity, positions Nvidia well for further growth in this market.

Deceleration in the gaming business

While Nvidia's Data Center business continued to show topline acceleration in Q1'23, Nvidia saw a slowdown in the Gaming business. Nvidia's Gaming segment generated revenues of $3.62B in the first-quarter, showing 31% year over year growth, down from 37% in the previous quarter.

Last year, Nvidia's Gaming division soared due to strong customer demand for graphics processing units, a strong upgrade cycle, new product launches such as the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for Laptops and RTX 3050 for Desktops and higher prices which resulted from a GPU shortage in the market. This shortage has driven average selling prices upwards and fueled Nvidia's results. In Q1'22, GPU prices have fallen dramatically, largely because the supply situation improved. Falling GPU prices are both a problem for Nvidia and AMD (AMD), as both companies benefited from the GPU shortage last year. The price trend for Nvidia's and AMD's graphics cards has been negative in Q1'22.

Videocardz

Challenged crypto business, but long-term potential

Nvidia's cryptocurrency mining processor business is not as great right now as I hoped it would be a year ago. In Q1'21, Nvidia generated $155M in revenues from the sale of dedicated cryptocurrency mining equipment and the outlook was great at the time since the cryptocurrency market was booming.

However, the sale of Nvidia's cryptocurrency mining GPU lineup depends on overall conditions in the crypto market. With digital asset prices falling off of Q1'21 highs, Nvidia's CMP business has disappointed lately and is not anywhere near its long-term potential which is due to the current cryptocurrency bear market. Nvidia sells dedicated cryptocurrency mining processors like the CMP HX that are targeted at professional miners. Last year, miners used Nvidia's gaming GPUs to mine cryptocurrencies and contributed to the graphics card shortage that way.

CMP revenues are included in Nvidia's "OEM and other revenues" which totaled only $158 million in Q1'21 which is less than half of year-earlier levels. The CMP business will remain highly volatile going forward, but I believe has the potential to generate $1B annually in revenues for Nvidia if the cryptocurrency market emerges out of its current bear market.

Outlook for Q2'23

The outlook for Q2'23 was likely the reason behind the post-earnings sell-off in shares of Nvidia.

The company sees revenues of $8.10B +/- 2% in the second-quarter, which is effectively Nvidia's guidance for the last quarter. The projection badly missed revenue expectations of $8.44B. The guidance, however, includes a $500M negative revenue impact from Russia and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. I believe the muted revenue guidance is the result of short-term factors only and Nvidia's longer-term revenue outlook still looks great.

General recession/inflation risks are challenges for Nvidia as well, but they would likely affect Nvidia's valuation more than the firm's actual business. This is because Nvidia has a strong product lineup that could actually see accelerating customer uptake during a recession. During recessions, companies are forced to cut costs and increase efficiency which is where IT upgrades involving Nvidia's newest processors can make a real-world difference.

Drop creates buying opportunity

Given the momentum in Nvidia's now-biggest business, Data Centers, I continue to believe that Nvidia will grow at much stronger rates than estimates indicate. I estimate that Nvidia will generate between $37-38B in revenues in FY 2023, with the majority coming from the Data Center business. Gaming may see a successive decline in topline growth rates throughout the year, but I believe that Nvidia's Data Center growth could compensate for the decline in Gaming growth. To clear up any potential misunderstanding: Nvidia is still going to grow strongly in Gaming, possibly at rates of 25-30% on a full-year basis, it is just that the deceleration of revenue growth is irritating some investors.

For those reasons, I believe the market misreads Nvidia's short-term revenue outlook. Revenue estimates for FY 2023 still only call for 26% year over year revenue growth, an estimate that is highly unrealistic, especially because Nvidia's Data Center growth accelerated in Q1'23.

Seeking Alpha

Based off of consensus forward revenues, Nvidia has a P-S ratio of 11 X, which is less than half the P-S ratio in Q4'22.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Nvidia

There are obvious risks for Nvidia that are related to the Gaming business which is showing signs of a slowdown after a GPU shortage and surging prices for graphics chips led to record results last year. Even though growth in Gaming is moderating, Nvidia's new frontier for growth is in Data Centers and I believe the segment has considerable potential to pull further ahead of Gaming in the coming quarters.

A key figure to watch going forward will be Nvidia's consolidated non-GAAP gross margins: if they decline, Nvidia may be confronted with a broader slowdown in topline growth which could result in a lower valuation factor for Nvidia's shares.

Final thoughts

I bought the dip in Nvidia after the earnings drop and believe the slowdown in the Gaming business is not a reason to sell (or not buy) the stock. Nvidia's Data Center business is booming and revenue growth actually accelerated in the last quarter. Data Center is now also Nvidia's largest business based on revenue contribution and will likely continue to deliver exceptional growth going forward as the company releases new products, like the H100 GPU, that specifically target the AI opportunity!