Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) from a Buy to a Hold. I reviewed BA's Q4 2021 financial results in an earlier article published on February 4, 2022, and highlighted both its below-expectations earnings and positive free cash flow. For the purpose of the current article, my focus is evaluating Boeing's medium-term or five-year outlook in view of recent corporate developments.

In five years' time, Boeing should be able to deliver top line and operating profit as high as they were in 2018 before its 737 MAX was grounded. A recovery in the aviation industry and the resolution of various issues for the 787 and 777X will boost BA's intermediate to long-term operating and financial performance. But I see a Hold (instead of a Buy) investment rating as being more appropriate for Boeing, as it could take more time for the company to deal with some of the short-term headwinds it is currently facing.

BA Stock Key Metrics

BA's stock price has been in freefall this year according to the charts presented below, and the company's recent disclosure of its key Q1 2022 financial metrics appeared to have accelerated this decline in Boeing's shares.

Boeing's Stock Price Performance In 2022 Thus Far

BA's One-Month Share Price Performance

Boeing released the company's Q1 2022 results press release on April 27, 2022, before the market opened. BA's share price decreased by -7% from $167.04 as of April 26, 2022, to $154.46 at the close of the next trading day (results announcement date). Boeing's shares subsequently corrected by another -14% in the next month or so to close at $132.23 as of May 27, 2022. In other words, Boeing lost over a fifth of its market value (or -21%) after it reported its most recent quarterly financial performance. As a reference, BA's shares are down by -34% since the beginning of the year.

BA's revenue declined by -8% YoY from $15.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $14.0 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This also marked the third consecutive quarter that Boeing's top line has fallen short of market expectations, and the revenue miss seems to have gotten worse quarter by quarter. Boeing's Q3 2021 and Q4 2021 revenue were -6% and -11% lower than the Wall Street's consensus quarterly top line forecasts, respectively. Notably, BA's Q1 2022 top line came in -12% (an even wider top line miss) below the sell-side analysts' consensus revenue projection of roughly $15.9 billion.

In terms of the bottom line, Boeing's non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share widened from -$1.53 in Q1 2021 to -$2.75 in Q1 2022. Prior to the company's most recent quarterly results announcement, the market had anticipated BA delivering a much narrower loss per share of -$0.25. Furthermore, Boeing didn't manage to maintain positive free cash flow generation as it did in Q4 2021 (as highlighted in my February 4, 2022, article); the company generated negative free cash flow amounting to -$3.6 billion in the recent quarter.

In summary, BA's headline Q1 2022 financial metrics were poor and this explains Boeing's weak stock price performance post-results announcement.

In the next section, I discuss potential re-rating catalysts for Boeing, or more specifically what is needed for BA to recover from its current share price slump.

Is Boeing Going To Bounce Back?

I think that there are three key potential drivers of a bounce back in BA's share price. These factors are also expected to impact Boeing's mid-term business and financial outlook.

Firstly, the timing of the 787 delivery resumption for Boeing is a key factor to watch.

A May 6, 2022, Seeking Alpha News article noted that a key investor concern for Boeing is "continued delays in the resumption of deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, which were halted in May 2021 over quality control issues." A subsequent May 13, 2022, Seeking Alpha News update published on May 13, 2022, mentioned that "the Federal Aviation Administration (or FAA)" recently informed BA that "certification documents submitted for the resumption of 787 Dreamliner deliveries are incomplete." The recent piece of news adds to the uncertainty over the 787 delivery resumption.

At the Goldman Sachs (GS) Industrials & Materials Conference on May 11, 2022, Boeing assured investors that "the conversations with the FAA have always been constructive." But BA also acknowledged at the recent investor conference that "I can't give you a date" on the 787 delivery resumption, highlighting that "we just got to allow them to do their work and declare it finished and then get that green light."

Secondly, investors are awaiting the return of the 737 MAX to the Chinese aviation market. Thus far, there has been a string of bad news in relation to the 737 Max's potential return to China.

A Seeking Alpha News article published on May 20, 2022, noted that China Southern Airlines (ZNH) (OTCPK:CHKIF) "is not factoring the MAX into its fleet delivery plans through 2024", while China Eastern Airlines (CEA) didn't commence "work on returning the Boeing jets to commercial service" yet.

To add to Boeing's woes with respect to the 737 MAX's potential return to China, production of the 737 MAX has been negatively impacted by "supply chain disruptions", while poor US-China relations might be a key political factor that complicates matters.

Thirdly, one hopes for positive news flow relating to Boeing's 777X.

The planned maiden delivery of the 777X has already been deferred, and there are fears of future delays. Seeking Alpha News highlighted in a recent May 9, 2022, article that the "first delivery of the 777X" was recently delayed "by more than a year to 2025", and cited "Air Lease (AL) executive chairman's" comments that the 777X "project could be at risk."

The importance of the 777X project is validated by Boeing management's comments at the May 11, 2022, Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference. At this investor conference, BA stressed that the 777X "is going to be a replacement for the 47 and the 380" and it "is going to be around for decades." As such, it is natural to expect that Boeing's shares will receive an uplift from positive news pertaining to the 777X going forward.

In a nutshell, Boeing's shares should bounce back eventually when the above-mentioned catalysts are realized. But this should take time as discussed above, and it is impossible to be certain about the exact timing.

Is Boeing A Good Long-Term Stock?

I am of the view that Boeing is a good long-term stock, and this is premised on expectations of a faster-than-expected recovery of the global aviation market and eventual return to normalized aviation traffic levels. In that respect, Boeing is a proxy for the worldwide aviation market's recovery and growth in time to come.

Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA or the International Air Transport Association, recently gave a speech on May 17, 2022, and he highlighted that there are encouraging signs of recovery in specific aviation markets. For example, Willie Walsh revealed that travel in "some parts of the world including Europe, North America, and Latin America" has already recovered to 60% of pre-COVID levels. As a whole, the level of international travel has increased from a 25 of pre-COVID in 2021 to 48% in Q1 2022.

Separately, management consulting firm, Bain, issued a research report on May 17, 2022, outlining expectations of "air traffic" possibly going back to "pre-pandemic levels" by "the second quarter of 2025." In other words, it shouldn't take more than five years for the global aviation market to return where it was prior to COVID-19. This also brings to the next section of my article: Boeing's five-year outlook.

Where Will Boeing's Stock Be In 5 Years?

The turning point for Boeing came in early 2019 when the 737 MAX was grounded and BA's financial performance began to deteriorate. As such, the key issue for BA is when the company can return to the level of revenue and earnings it used to generate in 2018. The sell-side consensus expects Boeing's financial performance to return to 2018 levels by FY 2026 or in five years' time, and I agree.

Boeing's top line is forecasted to grow by a +12.6% CAGR from $62.3 billion in FY 2021 to $113.0 billion in FY 2026 which will surpass Boeing's FY 2018 revenue of $101.1 billion, according to consensus data obtained from S&P Capital IQ. Similarly, BA's EBIT margin is projected to improve from 4.1% in FY 2022 (company was loss-making in FY 2021) to 10.9% in FY 2026, and this is comparable with Boeing's FY 2018 EBIT margin of 11.9%. In fiscal 2026, Boeing's EBIT should recover to $12.4 billion, which is slightly higher than the company's FY 2018 EBIT of $12.0 billion.

As discussed earlier, the global aviation market recovery, the 787 delivery resumption, the 737 MAX's return to China, and the delivery of the 777X in the medium-term are all positive drivers that will help Boeing to meet analysts' expectations of its vastly improved financial performance in five years' time or fiscal 2026.

Is BA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BA stock is a Hold. The recovery for Boeing is a case of "when" rather than "if" in my opinion. But recent quarterly financial results and other key corporate developments touched on in the article give an indication that BA's recovery might be delayed for a longer-than-expected period of time. This provides justification for my decision to rate Boeing as a Hold instead of a Buy.