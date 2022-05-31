Nikola93/iStock via Getty Images

Once a darling of the stock market, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares have fallen by more than 70% in 2022, as investors continue to punish highly valued tech companies and ecommerce growth has slowed rapidly following its boom in 2020-2021. I have read many articles, reports, and Twitter threads confidently asserting that the growth story for Shopify is well and truly over - but I think it's time to get some perspective.

Shopify Business Overview

Shopify is a leading ecommerce infrastructure provider, giving its customers the tools to help them start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. The company's platform started out as a straightforward solution to help small & medium sized businesses create an ecommerce presence, but it has continually added more products and features to its platform, resulting in impressive growth over the past decade.

Its business model is built around two revenue streams: subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The subscription solutions are recurring revenues generated primarily through the sale of subscriptions to the Shopify platform; simply put, these are recurring revenues that customers pay to create their ecommerce website on Shopify. The merchant solutions are primarily performance based - I'm a big fan of this; it means that when Shopify's customers succeed, then Shopify succeeds, thereby aligning incentives. Most of these revenues relate to payment processing and currency conversion fees from Shopify Payments, although additional revenue is generated through Shopify's wide range of other offerings, including Shopify Capital, Shop Pay Instalments, Shopify Fulfilment Network and so on. This hybrid business model has given Shopify a solid base of high-margin, recurring revenues through its subscription solutions combined with the highly scalable, performance-based revenues from its merchant solution.

It has been Shopify's continued ability to grow rapidly and expand its offerings that first attracted me to the company, but there have undoubtedly been some headwinds in recent months.

Short-Term Pain

Those who preach about Shopify's demise certainly have the figures needed to make their case. With this being a company historically valued for rapid growth, investors were spooked when management gave the following (rather open ended) guidance in their Q4'21 results:

Against these bigger picture secular and economic assumptions, our financial outlook anticipates revenue growth for the full year 2022 that is lower than the 57% revenue growth achieved in 2021, but still rapid and outpacing the growth of ecommerce, driven by our many growth levers including the expansion of our services to more merchants in more geographies, the growing contribution of newly added products, and our strong value proposition for multi-channel commerce which offers independent brands of all sizes a way to build a strong, low-friction presence across the internet, in apps, and in person.

Obviously, "we expect revenue growth of less than 57% YoY" is pretty vague, and we are in a market that is not too fond of uncertainty. Yet the other part to highlight is management's reference to "outpacing the growth of ecommerce", and judging by the trends in Q1'22, Shopify is continuing to do this - despite being one of the fastest-growing ecommerce companies over the past 5 years whilst being significantly larger than many competitors, Shopify's revenue growth rates are still outpacing the likes of Wix.com (WIX), Squarespace (SQSP), and Amazon (AMZN).

Earlier on I mentioned perspective, and this is it - ecommerce had a boom in 2020 and more of a normalisation in 2021, with the economy benefitting from substantial government & central bank support and stimulus - that is undeniable. But in 2022, the world is fully opening up again and inflation is running HOT. Naturally, governments and central banks around the world are doing what they can to bring inflation under control, primarily in the form of substantial interest rate hikes, and this has had the desired effect of lowering demand. So, we are now comparing an economically difficult 2022 to a booming 2020 & a strong 2021.

If my investing time horizon was, say, 6 months, I could understand avoiding Shopify. But my horizon is years, if not decades, and that changes things dramatically. I won't pretend to know when this short-term global economic pain will ease up, but I do know that Shopify is a company that has delivered for shareholders time and time again, with management that I trust & a business model that is built for success.

So, if like me you believe that Shopify will continue to be a leader in its space, and like me, you have a time horizon longer than a baseball season, how attractive does this 70% share price decline look?

Valuation

As with all high growth, innovative, disruptive companies, valuation is tough. I believe that my approach will give me an idea about whether Shopify is insanely overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the last thing I look at - the quality of the business itself is far more important.

Uncertain wider economic conditions make for uncertain forecasts, and I have conservatively assumed a substantial slowdown in the expected revenue for Shopify. This begins with only 25% growth YoY in 2022, followed by 20% growth in 2023 (assuming a slow macro recovery) with revenue growth then accelerating to 30% by 2026. I could certainly see Shopify exceeding these expectations as it continues to roll out more solutions to more geographies, but I prefer to err on the side of caution.

We can expect a level of capital expenditure ramp up from Shopify over the next few years as it builds out its delivery fulfilment network, however, this should lead to long-term benefits for shareholders, as the ability to offer one- or two-day delivery through Shopify is likely to be yet another 'merchant solution' that will boost revenues. This will have an impact on free cash flow generation in the short-to-medium term, but I have assumed a slowdown by years 2025 and 2026.

Similarly, I expect Shopify's cash from operations to become much smaller as a percentage of revenue in 2022, as 2021 was a rather exceptional year where Shopify (almost accidentally) generated a substantial amount of cash. This will normalise, but over time I expect a more gradual increase in cash generation as Shopify continues to benefit from scale.

Finally, we head to the EV/FCF multiple, and this is always tough to assume for a company like Shopify, where the current model is not looking to optimise free cash flow, but rather to grow and reinvest in order to capture the substantial market opportunity ahead of them. I've assumed a wide range of 2026 multiples, from 32.8x to 131.2x, since there is no telling what kind of a market we will be in. Yet I think my mid-range assumption of 59x is reasonable, particularly if Shopify continues to grow revenue in the 20%-30% range from 2026 onwards & the FCF margin expands. I've also assumed a 5% increase in shares outstanding each year, as Shopify has a history of diluting shareholders (although this has slowed in recent times).

Put all this together, and my mid-range scenario forecasts a 17% CAGR for Shopify shares from here through to 2026. Some may feel my forecast to be too optimistic, some will feel it's too conservative (I do think it's more of the latter), but the range of multiples at least offers a different perspective.

I don't pretend to know what Shopify's 5-year growth trend looks like, but I feel like this is reasonable enough to tell me about the current valuation - which, to me, looks like the most attractive valuation for Shopify in a long, long time.

Summary

I began this article by talking about perspective, and in truth that's what Shopify is all about right now. If you don't believe in the company, there are plenty of reasons that you can justify your bearish stance - competition from Amazon, slowing growth, employees disgruntled with stock-based compensation, etc., and if you've got a 6-month time horizon, I could see why you wouldn't be rushing to buy Shopify shares given the current macroeconomic environment.

Yet if you plan to own shares of Shopify for at least 3 years, and ideally for a lot longer, then I believe today's price represents an opportunity for Shopify that has not been seen in years. There is a lot of short-term negativity surrounding the business, but the company itself is still executing at a level far ahead of its peers.

Sometimes you must look through the dark clouds & realise that the sun is still there, even if you can't see it for now - because one day, the sun will shine again.

Perspective.