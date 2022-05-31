Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my last article on the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT), I discussed how the fund was fairly valued given the quality of constituents. Since then, RYT lost ~16% vs. a loss of ~12% for the S&P 500 and has underperformed the market. RYT wasn't spared by the recent tech sell-off and is now trading at ~18x earnings vs ~21x six months ago, prompting many investors to wonder if it is a good moment to buy. While I still believe RYT offers a good deal relative to other tech funds trading at much higher multiples, I believe that short-term performance could be disappointing given the hawkish shift in the monetary policy. Liquidity was the main driver of the last tech bull market and any reversal in available liquidity is likely to have a negative impact on tech stocks' return going forward.

What Has Happened Since My Last Article

As a reminder, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index, which provides exposure to the information technology sector of the S&P 500 index. You will find below a recent breakdown of the top 10 holdings, and you can read more about the strategy in my previous article.

I have compared below RYT's price performance against the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over the last 6 months to assess which one was a better investment. Since my previous article, RYT lost 16% and underperformed the market by a ~4.3 percentage points margin. However, it is interesting to note that RYT did better than the NASDAQ 100, especially on the last leg down.

The price pullback hasn't stopped investors from pouring more money into RYT, despite all the negative sentiment that we had in the market in recent months. The fund registered a total of $45 million in net flows since early December 2021.

This is in line with what we have seen in markets recently where investors have been buying the dips, leading to record cumulative inflows into tech. While this trend seemed to be reversing since late April 2022, I suspect market participants added even more funds to this sector during this week's rally due to their fear of missing out.

Liquidity Is Crucial For Tech Stocks

In my previous article on RYT, I discussed how this fund was providing exposure to a basket of quality tech stocks. I have also argued that RYT was fairly valued at ~20x forward earnings, based on the fact that the portfolio was earning a 46% annual return on equity. Since then, valuations have come down and RYT now trades at ~17.8x earnings and has a price-to-book ratio of ~4.

While there is no doubt RYT is now cheaper, the macro outlook has changed dramatically since December 2021, adjusting the valuations of tech stocks in the process. Inflation and interest rates are now much higher than in December 2021, which means many of these tech stocks are now discounted at a higher rate. It is important to remember that liquidity was the main driver of the previous bull market, contributing to the strong performance of tech stocks. As a result of higher interest rates and the end of quantitative easing, we have seen liquidity slowly diminishing from the system since November 2021, putting further downside pressure on long-duration assets. The question now is to understand if this trend will persist or if the Fed will dial back on its monetary tightening program. I personally don't see the Fed pivoting over the next 2 to 3 months given how high and sticky inflation is.

Another threat for high multiple stocks lies in the pace of monetary tightening. Financial conditions have tightened at the fastest pace in 10 years, particularly putting pressure on unprofitable tech names which rely on equity issuance and debt financing to run their businesses. While we don't hear about any major example yet, I believe refinancing risk is rapidly increasing for many of these names.

This is reflected in the amount of distressed debt, which has risen to the highest level since 2020. I don't believe RYT bears significant credit risk thanks to the quality of its constituents. However, I think there could be more downside pressure ahead since the poor performance of other tech stocks could turn out to be a drag on RYT's returns. All in all, I think the wisest thing to do is to stay on the sideline until we see a clear reversal in liquidity. This will allow investors to avoid a future downturn and preserve capital in order to accumulate at a lower price.

Key Takeaways

It is now apparent to everyone that central banks around the world are starting to dial back on quantitative easing and a large number have raised rates in recent months. Liquidity was an important driver of the last equity bull market and was particularly favorable to high multiple tech stocks. As we are now seeing a reversal in monetary policy, tech stocks are the most vulnerable category to this sudden shift. Inflation has become today a political issue, which makes me believe the Fed isn't going to pivot in the near term. For the above-mentioned reasons, I think the wisest thing to do is to wait until a clear catalyst emerges that could lead to a change in the liquidity regime.