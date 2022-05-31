Beating The Market In Progressive Utilities

Victoria Gnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

I'm a fervent believer in the time-value of money and, like the rest of world, am loathe to explain why yield curves inverted two months or so ago. Perhaps it relates to the bidding up of medium-term rates by traders who were certain that the next few years will be uglier than what lies beyond. Inverted yield curves are good but imperfect predictors of recessions.

Inflation and Unemployment

Harvard professor, Larry Summers has observed that, since WWII, whenever inflation is above 4%, and unemployment is below 5%, recession is approaching. Measured by the CPI, inflation is currently running at 8.3% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports national unemployment to be 3.6%. Among the drivers:

Rising commodity costs beginning with energy but enveloping most basic inputs including metals and crops.

Wage pressure. For example, I read in the "Wall Street Journal" the other day that teenage babysitters are commanding $25-$30 per hour, "because they can".

Supply-chain disruptions opening the way for wholesalers and retailers to charge more for finished goods.

We had seen upward pressure along the treasury curve for months before the Fed responded by raising the overnight rate in March by 25 basis points, and then again in May by 50 bps. Bond traders sensed that the government would cool things off and, in the process, increase the odds for recession. Recently, we have seen evidence of this in declining GDP.

Equity markets, also known to be leading indicators, have also been flashing economic trouble ahead. Since the beginning of year, the DOW, S&P500, and NASDAQ have fallen -9%, -13%, and -22%, respectively. The table was set and, from where I'm sitting, we are about to be served "stagflation" wherein economies contract as prices expand.

Amidst all this, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24th and set off a series of shock waves that further pushed up the prices of fossil fuels and agricultural crops / grains. Three ETF's covering these categories frame how well investors might have done since the beginning of the year. - SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX), and iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (JJG). Alpha.

I am a stock picker not an EFT investor. Other than fossil fuels that do not interest me (read on), we maintain holdings in strategic metals and ag. Among my favorites (some being long in the tooth) are Largo (LGO) vanadium, MP Materials (MP) rare-earths, Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) platinum group metals, Vale S.A. (VALE) various, Corteva (CTVA) seeds and chemicals, Ingredion (INGR) starch and other processed farm output, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) seeds and chemicals, and Bunge (BG) merchant / processor of grain and oil seeds. Taken as a whole, these stocks have held their own, or gone up, during these down times. Have we taken our whacks over the last months? You bet we have, but, with these assets among our mix, we have materially outperformed the indexes. Alpha.

Where to Go Next

What to do? Two things. First, focus on companies delivering products/services to inelastic demand. Here, price matters less because we need these goods or services come what may, and there are no/few substitutes. Secondly, and better still, find sectors and companies wherein the need for their products/services is actually rising notwithstanding tough economic times.

I see a couple areas where one, or both, of these conditions is satisfied. However, for the purpose of this article, I will focus on only one, utility companies and specifically three in the European Union. EU utilities, already well down the road toward renewable energy, with added government stimuli are accelerating their transition to reduce their dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

France's ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGQF) (OTCPK:ENGIY) - Isabelle Kocher, Engie's previous CEO put the company on a course to invest massively in renewable energy. The utility continues to do so through a variety of solar, wind, geothermal, and green hydrogen initiatives against their strategy, "to enable cost-efficient, zero-carbon transition 'as a service'" in about 20 countries. Among Engie's recent projects that have drawn my attention are its joint venture win of significant wind energy leases offshore from New York and New Jersey. In France, the EU, and beyond, Engie has numerous green hydrogen projects underway. Fortunately, Engie is not engaged in Russia and their credit exposure with respect to Nord Stream is $1.1 billion that it expects to write-off.

"Of the National Interest"

The French call it, "raison d'État" when a county's goals and ambitions - whether economic, military, cultural or otherwise - supersede those of political subdivisions and individuals. Such is the case with European Union utility companies that are leading the conversion toward renewable energy and away from, notably, Russian coal, oil, and natural gas. Accordingly, with a nod from regulators, their income and cash flow statements suggest that they can pass along associated costs to consumers and run with balance sheets that are thinner than we would have otherwise hoped. (Numbers courtesy of SA.)

Annual Engie Iberdrola RWE Total Revenue $65,862M $44,519M $27,991M YOY Growth +22% +10% +66% Operating Income $6,889M $8,343M $1,862M YOY Growth +44% +23% -46% Net Income $4,167M $4,422M $821M YOY Growth +322% +0% -36% Op. Cashflow $7,821M $9,226M $8,279M YOY Growth -16% -10% +62% Current Ratio 1.14x 0.92x 1.05x Liabs. to Worth 4.96x 2.12x 9.53x Annual Div. Yield 6.55% 3.63% 2.17% Payout Ratio 50.78% 14.67% 101.25%

As for risks, there are two remote ones, IMO, related to cyber and military attacks. Power grids support and connect most everything that matters. Therefore, I suspect that adequate protections, of which the public is unaware, are in place. By way of analogy, when I was Chief Information Officer of a global hedge fund, we moved the company's systems to co-lo - served by TWO electric grids - at a nondescript but technologically advanced facility with biometric security, seamless power backup, advanced network intrusion detection, etc. We then put in place redundant disaster back-up at another site, on THIRD grid a few hundred miles away, and copied our data to it simultaneously using advanced "mirroring" technology. Separately, I was CIO of a nationally ranked broker-dealer when the World Trade Towers fell taking out the fiber underneath them that connected much of the country to the street. Because we had designed our network in a "ring configuration," we "failed over" and recovered in a matter of seconds. In general, only insiders and their confidantes are aware of such security measures; such things are best not advertised.

Except for Engie, these stocks / ADR's have performed comparatively well, again, since the beginning of the year; I expect them to perform even better as the economic clouds continue to build. As for professional analysts, a) 15 out of 16 have ENGIY as a buy or overweight with an average price target of $18.08 or 32% over Friday's close, b) 19 out of 25 analysts have IBDRY as a buy or overweight with an average price target of $51.28 or 3% over Friday's close, and c) 17 over 21 analysts have RWEOY as a buy or overweight with an average price target of $50.70 or 13% over Friday's close. Their respective PEs are 7.63, 16.19, and 12.73 (with these numbers compliments of MarketWatch).

At the outset of this article, I postulated that one of the ways for investors to protect themselves during tough economic times is to focus on companies delivering products/services to inelastic demand curves and, even better, to find sectors or stocks in companies wherein the need for their products/services is rising. EU utilities fill the bill.