Elevator Pitch

I assign a Buy investment rating to TDCX's (NYSE:TDCX) shares. The recent quarterly revenue miss and reduced 2022 sales guidance have added to the short-term pain for the company's shares with the stock now trading 38% below its IPO price. For patient investors, they could potentially enjoy "long-term gains" by considering TDCX as an investment candidate, as TDCX's current valuation multiples are reasonably attractive, and the company still has a long growth runway ahead.

Short-Term Pain

TDCX last traded at $11.18 as of May 27, 2022, which represents a -38% decline as compared to its IPO price of $18. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since October 2021, TDCX describes itself as a "Singapore-headquartered, high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider" which provides "omnichannel CX (Customer Experience) solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services" in its FY 2021 20-F filing. The stock's post-IPO share price slump is a reflection of the short-term headwinds that the company is currently facing.

On the surface, TDCX's top line increased by a strong +27% YoY from $89 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $113 million in the first quarter of 2022, as per the company's most recent quarterly earnings press release. But things are not as good as what it appears on paper.

TDCX's Q1 2022 revenue actually missed the sell-side analysts' consensus top line forecast by -7%. Furthermore, the company chose to reduce its full-year fiscal 2022 revenue guidance substantially. Specifically, the mid-point of TDCX's FY 2022 top line guidance was decreased from $514.5 million in March to $489.5 million now. In other words, TDCX's expected revenue growth for this year goes from as high as +25.3% to a more modest +19.3%.

The company explained at its Q1 2022 results briefing on May 25, 2022 that "lower assumptions of revenue growth from our top clients in the digital advertising and media, fintech and e-commerce verticals" were responsible for its cut in sales guidance for the current year.

Also, TDCX revealed in its first-quarter financial results media release that customers from the "new economy" sectors accounted for 93% of its Q1 2022 sales. Obviously, the client concentration is a double-edged sword. As the new economy sectors suffered from the receding of Work-From-Home tailwinds, both TDCX and its clients are faced with slower revenue growth prospects in the short term.

Certain Bright Spots In The Recent Quarter

It wasn't all doom and gloom for TDCX in the most recent quarter. I observe two bright spots which could set the stage for the company's future growth reacceleration.

The first bright spot is that the company's sales and digital marketing services business segment stood out in the first quarter of 2022 with a +60% YoY revenue growth to $26.4 million (23% of Q1 2022 revenue). In comparison, TDCX's omnichannel CX service solutions business segment saw a relatively lower +25% sales expansion, while its content monitoring and moderation services business segment even observed a -3% YoY decline in its revenue.

Looking forward, TDCX's sales and digital marketing services business could emerge to become a key growth driver for the company in the intermediate to long term. TDCX disclosed at the company's recent quarterly earnings call that its sales and digital marketing services performed well in Q1 2022 because of the "expansion of existing campaigns for our key clients in the digital advertising and media vertical." This might signal a broader trend of corporates allocating a larger share of their respective marketing budgets to external providers with specific expertise like TDCX, which is positive.

The second bright spot is that TDCX revealed in its Q1 2022 earnings release that its client count grew by +41% to 39 as of end-Q1 2021 to 55 as of March 31, 2022. TDCX mentioned that new wins included "a leading global short-form video social media platform, as well as a leading Southeast Asia e-commerce platform."

In the current challenging economic environment, there tends to be some form of industry consolidation with larger players gaining market share at the expense of weaker and sub-scale competitors. As such, it is encouraging to see TDCX growing its customer base in the recent quarters.

Long-Term Growth Potential

If one puts the company's headwinds in the near term aside, TDCX does have significant long-term growth potential which should be of interest for patient investors willing to ignore short-term challenges for the company.

Firstly, TDCX has the capacity to increase the size of its customer base over time. I mentioned in the preceding section that the company's number of clients is growing from 39 to 55 in the past one year. There are also signs that the pace of new customer additions is accelerating. As indicated in its recent quarterly earnings media release, TDCX signed 10 new clients in Q1 2022 as compared to a more modest addition of four new customers in Q1 2021.

Interestingly, TDCX noted at the Q1 2022 investor call that the recent new client which runs a "global short-form video social media platform" is engaging the company for both its omnichannel CX service solutions and sales and digital marketing services. This suggests that TDCX's ability to provide a wide range of services and solutions is also a key selling point that is helping to attract new clients.

Secondly, TDCX is in a good position to ride on the coattails of the company's largest customers.

In its fiscal 2021 10-F filing, TDCX highlighted that Meta Platforms (FB) and Airbnb (ABNB) in aggregate contributed 61.6% of the company's total revenue last year. ABNB is the leading player in the global alternative accommodation market; while FB operates the world's largest social media platforms. TDCX stressed in its listing prospectus that both Airbnb and Meta Platforms are "fast-growing, new economy companies for which we can scale up projects as they grow."

Thirdly, TDCX currently has a high degree of geographic concentration, implying that there is room for further international expansion.

TDCX derived 94% of its FY 2021 revenue from four Southeast Asian countries, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, as per its 20-F filing. The company is starting to venture outside of Southeast Asia, which will expand its total addressable market. In the fourth quarter of 2021, TDCX set up a new office in Korea; it opened a new campus in India in the first quarter of 2022. TDCX had already mentioned in its listing prospectus that "we plan to expand our (geographical) coverage", so the company's recent moves are just a validation of its international expansion ambitions.

Share Buybacks And Valuations

Earlier on March 14, 2022 before the market opened, TDCX announced that "its board of directors has authorized a US$30 million share repurchase program", and it claims that the purpose of this buyback program is to "enhance shareholder return.

The initiation of a new share buyback program is typically an indicator which suggests that the company's shares might be undervalued. TDCX's shares were trading at $9.89 as of March 11, 2022 prior to the share repurchase program announcement, and they have since rose to close at $11.18 as of May 27, 2022, but this is still 38% lower as compared with its $18 IPO price. Also, as a reference, the $30 million share buyback represents about 1.8% of the stock's current $1.6 billion market capitalization.

As per valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, TDCX's consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and normalized P/E multiples are 2.7 times, 9.6 times, and 17.6 times, respectively based on its last done share price of $11.18 as of May 27, 2022. In my opinion, TDCX's current valuation multiples are undemanding.

Bottom Line

TDCX is a Buy. The stock's current valuations are sufficiently attractive, and the company boasts good long-term growth potential with drivers like new client additions and international market expansion.