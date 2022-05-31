Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

There's a natural gas boom ongoing across the USA. One of the best ways to play it is through Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). The company is a $10.5 billion market cap stock in the Energy Sector (XLE) which primarily operates in the key Marcellus shale region. SWN is actually a holding company that engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids, according to The Wall Street Journal. Its E&P segment is complemented by a marketing segment, which also benefits from big current crack spreads.

SWN's E&P Operations Focused on the Marcellus Shale Region

ResearchGate

No Dividend, But Strong Free Cash Flow Yield Expected

While Southwestern does not pay a dividend, it does produce huge free cash flow. Net operating cash flow surged in the most recent quarter from $270 million to $347 million - that was a nearly 3-fold increase from the same quarter a year ago. It's high times for this energy producer.

Stock Price Momentum

And that is reflected in a very strong stock price trend. After trading near $1 in early 2020, SWN shares are now encroaching on $10. I see more upside given the strong fundamental backdrop, compelling valuation, and little overhead resistance on the chart.

EPS Momentum, Too

Starting with the earnings picture, quarterly profits are on the rise, as evidenced by the chart below. The last three quarters featured impressive EPS beats. Going out the next two fiscal years, earnings are expected to continue to trend higher. Placing a 15x P/E multiple on $1.8 of earnings gets you a $27 share price. That's not my expectation, but it simply shows that Southwestern can easily be considered a value stock that also has major profit growth.

Consensus Earnings Outlook: Rising EPS In The Coming Quarters & Years

The Wall Street Journal

Analysts at BofA Global Research are less bullish - but they concede that SWN's free cash flow yield should catapult to a whopping 12.7% for FY 2022. And it only increases from there. A flaw, in my opinion, with BofA's analysis is that they assume an ultra-conservative $3.50 US natural gas price.

BofA Valuation Assessment: EPS Growth And Big Free Cash Flow Yield, Cheap P/E Multiple

BofA Global Research

Forward Natural Gas Prices Have Surged Beyond BofA's $3.50 Baseline Expectations

BofA Global Research

Turning to the corporate event calendar from data provider Wall Street Horizon, traders should be on guard for potential market-moving news at this week's Wells Fargo Energy Conference. While Southwestern is no longer expected to represent, other industry competitors should provide key updates on the quickly changing natural gas market. Further out, SWN has an unconfirmed Q2 earnings date of July 28 AMC where analysts expect a big EPS figure.

SWN Corporate Event Calendar: Industry Conference & Q2 Earnings Ahead

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Turning to the charts, here is where the huge upside is clearly seen. A bullish inverse head and shoulders breakout above the $6 neckline triggers a measured move price objective to near $11. That's just a ballpark - I prefer to look at where actual supply and demand are on the chart. The next significant level of resistance, following the $6 breakout (and successful retest earlier this year) does not come into play until $15. Above that, ultimate upside could be near $19-$21 based on the 2005-2014 range lows.

SWN Price Chart: Major Upside Targets In Play After A Bullish Breakout

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

Southwestern Energy looks bullish from both an earnings/fundamental analysis and according to price trends on the charts. Traders should look for a move to near $15 with $6 providing a nice floor. Strong price momentum and incredible EPS growth with a low P/E make SWN a buy.