EvgeniyShkolenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Granite Construction's (NYSE:GVA) revenue should benefit from the U.S. government's ~$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA). The company's margin should also improve as it completes its old risk portfolio and transition toward low-risk best value projects. The company's new strategic plan should help it get back on the growth path. The company's earnings growth prospects look good and the valuation is attractive. Hence, I believe it is a good buy.

GVA's Consensus EPS Estimates and P/E (Seeking Alpha Consensus Estimates)

Recent Earnings

In Q1 2022, GVA reported total revenue of $548 million, down 3.3% year over year, but beating the consensus estimate of $542.6 million. The adjusted loss per share during the quarter was 28 cents (vs. the consensus estimate of 14 cents loss per share) and 15 cents loss per share in Q1 2021. The adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations declined 90 basis points from 1.6% in Q1 2021 to 0.7% in Q1 2022. The revenue decline was attributable to a $32 million YoY decrease in the Construction segment, of which $29 million was related to a decrease in the Central group's revenue where the company is winding down Old Risk Portfolio projects, offset by a $13 million revenue increase in the materials segment. In addition, GVA's California business was affected by inclement weather at the beginning of 2022. The lower revenue and losses booked from the ORP projects also contributed to the reduction in adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS, which was partially offset by a 100 basis point improvement in SG&A as a percent of revenue.

New Strategic Plan

In Q4 2021, management announced their new strategic plan to position GVA to deliver growth and profitability. This strategy has four key themes namely: developing the company's people, raising the bar, increasing market share, and maximizing Granite's value add. For developing the company's people, GVA intends to hire the best talent and retain them as they are a crucial part of the company and use the skilled team to capitalize on the increased funding from the federal infrastructure bill.

The second theme is to raise the bar by focusing on the best projects and expanding production capacity. The company is focusing on three main criteria in the construction segment: suitable project selection, accurate estimate on bid day, and execution during construction. To work on these factors, the company has established the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) to identify and promulgate best practices in the bidding, estimating, and project execution processes. Gross profitability should improve as these processes become more standardized across the segment. The company intends to automate its operations in the Construction Materials segment to boost production capacity while reducing per-unit expenses. At the beginning of 2021, GVA constructed two new aggregate and asphalt facilities in California, which not only helped the company replace ageing plants but also enhanced production capacity and efficiency, lowering overall costs.

The third strategic priority is to increase market share by investing in a vertically integrated business model, developing existing home markets, and strategically expanding in new geographies. The growth will be in two phases: the near-term support and strengthen phase, and the longer-term expand and transform base. In the near-term strengthening phase, the company plans to invest over the next three years within its existing markets and upgrade production capacity in the Materials segment. Beyond 2024, the company intends to grow in new geographies through M&As.

GVA should be able to identify the best project prospects and win those projects by implementing its strategy, thanks to the market intelligence and insights it has gathered over time in its home markets. When it comes to expanding into these markets, the company's long-standing relationships with vendors and subcontractors should come in handy. In addition, the close relationship between clients and GVA's representative in the home markets should contribute to long-term success by reducing disputes and legal claims, increasing profitability, and delivering value to clients. Over the past four years, the company has increased the percentage of construction revenue from private owners from 17% to 24% by building strong relationships with them over the years. This should further help the company diversify its end market and get higher-margin projects

The strength of the Construction Materials segment when aligned with the Construction segment in the vertically integrated model should drive GVA's margins and cost savings. This will be done by internal purchasing of materials instead of relying on external sources for procurement. Selling materials to itself as well as the external customers increases the volume for material plants, lowering the fixed cost per ton and maximizing profits. Moreover, the data collected from GVA's projects could be used for further development in the material segment. The fourth theme is about maximizing the value of shareholders and stakeholders while investing in growing organically and through M&A.

The implementation of this strategy should drive the gross profit margins, minimize SG&A expenses, and position the company for future growth. As the company continues to wind down its old risk portfolio, move towards best value projects and increase its vertical integration, the gross profit margins should improve. The use of technology in the manufacturing facilities to improve efficiency and leverage a centralized structure should minimize the SG&A expense. The proceeds from the sale of the WMS (Water & Services) business should help the company continue to invest in new growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions. The company recently completed the sale of its WMS Inliner business for $159.7 million and is working on the sale of the other two divisions of the WMS business.

Revenue Outlook

The company's Committed & Awarded Projects (CAP) or backlog has dropped from $4.4 billion to $4 billion in the last three years as it has been focusing on completing its Old Risk Portfolio projects. As the company completes its ORP projects over the next one and a half years, I expect the CAP to begin improving by the end of 2023. Additionally, the benefit from the strengthening funding environment with the U.S. Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) of ~$1.2 trillion will result in increased opportunities in 2023 and beyond which should support the CAP growth of the company. Management has given a target of $3.4 to $3.6 bn revenue by FY2024 which seems achievable given the favorable macros.

GVA's Committed & Awarded Projects (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Margin Improvement Prospects

By minimizing exposure to complicated design-build projects and focusing more on best value projects, the company is transforming the quality of committed and awarded projects (CAP). Unlike design-build projects, where the contractor is in charge of the majority of the project, in best-value projects, the contractor collaborates with the owners to complete the project, lowering the possibility of conflicts and legal claims. This improvement in project quality should help the company's project portfolio become less risky and more profitable in the long run. GVA's recent win of a $155 million project from the Utah DOT is an example of best-value procurement within the company's home market.

GVA's Backlog Mix (Company's Presentation)

The CAP in Q1 2022 declined to ~$3.9 bn sequentially (~$4 bn in Q4 2021) as well as YoY (~$4.45 bn in Q1 2021). The Central group was mostly responsible for this reduction, while the CAP in California and the Mountain region increased sequentially and year-over-year. In the last two years, the company's project portfolio has shifted from ~27% best-value projects in Q1 2020 to ~46% in Q1 2022, while the Central group's ORP (Old Risk Portfolio) projects have declined from ~22% to ~6%. In Q4 2021 earnings call, the company had laid out its plan to burn $270 million of ORP's CAP in 2022 out of $319 million at the end of 2021, leaving approximately $50 million going into 2023. In the first quarter of 2022, the company was successful in completing $73 million of Old Risk Portfolio CAP and ended the quarter with a remaining CAP of $246 million.

The company's EBITDA margins should improve as the project portfolio shifts to a lower-risk profile and the ORP project approaches completion. The company is aiming for an EBITDA margin of 9% to 11% by 2024, up from 5.4% in 2021, with a 220 basis point boost from the ORP project completion, 115-225 basis points from the construction segment, and the rest coming from materials segment and cutting SG&A costs.

Valuation

GVA is currently trading at 20.24x FY22 consensus EPS estimate and 14.73x FY23 consensus EPS estimate which is below its five-year historical adjusted P/E (FWD) of 23.18x. The completion of the old risk portfolio as well as the focus on low-risk best value projects should drive significant margin improvement and EPS growth for the company over the next few years. In addition, macros are favorable with a meaningful tailwind in the form of the U.S government's $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure spending which should help backlog and revenue growth. I am optimistic about the company's growth prospects and have a buy rating on the stock.