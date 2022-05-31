jroballo/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman. This article was originally published to Cash Builder Opportunities members on May 28th, 2022.

AT&T (NYSE:T) has rewarded us again. Not as shareholders but as option sellers. AT&T (and Verizon (VZ)) are often great examples of what conservative option sellers are looking for. Historically, they offered low volatility - though lately, they haven't been quite the defensive companies we have seen historically.

The volatility of 2022 has been hitting these telecoms. AT&T was also transitioning to spin-off Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Of course, they also came with the infamous dividend adjustment too. After years of being a dividend raiser, this left many long-term investors frustrated. I was one of them previously, and that's when I sold my shares.

However, that is all behind us now and looking at AT&T today, it is a more focused company at an attractive valuation. The forward P/E puts it a bit cheaper than VZ at 9.59 vs. 10.16. Neither one of these companies is expected to grow significantly going forward. They are large, mature telecoms that generate tons of cash. That's generally why we don't see too many surprises in upside or downside in terms of share prices.

The dividend yield for T, despite the large cut, still comes to 5.21%. The dividend went from $0.52 a quarter to $0.2775. That's certainly much larger than most of the other S&P 500 Index components, still making it an attractive income play.

T Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

On the downside, it doesn't seem that they are committed to growing the dividend going forward. They are going to be a "dividend competitor." Here is what John Stankey had to say when pressed by an analyst asking if they will be a dividend yielder or a dividend grower.

I think we're a dividend competitor moving forward, meaning I want the dividend to remain at a competitive level relative to others out in the market, which means I'll pay attention to the yield of the dividend... ...we'll pay attention to the yield, but I don't necessarily intend to every quarter look at it and say my expectation is that I have to grow the dividend in any given quarter relative to not answering the question of how do we stand competitively in the market and whether or not we think we've got the right kind of mix of how we're investing our capital and deploying it within the business.

At this competitive yield, though, is it really necessary to grow it every year? Probably not. If they can invest the capital back into the business and grow that instead, investors can be rewarded with a potentially higher share price. The dividend growth would probably come more naturally that way down the road.

Since the spin-off, shares of AT&T have been heading higher too. The market has remained volatile, but there seems to be a bit of a relief for investors willing to get back into AT&T with the changes behind them. The spin-off was complete on April 11th, and since that time, shares of AT&T are up nearly 8.5%. For some context, I've also included the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) as a reference.

Ycharts

The Trade

This all leads up to why we were just rewarded as investors making a trade with AT&T. We entered into the trade on April 25th, 2022. We selected an $18 strike price, and we never saw the share price breach this level during our trade. It then just ran away higher, leaving more and more cushion to make the trade expire worthless.

Letting a trade expire worthless means we lock in the full amount of premium. This is ideal but isn't always the most productive. The reason for this is that you can enter into a trade, and the next day, the price can jump sharply higher. Or even over the course of several days, the stock can run higher. In that case, it could make more sense to close the position using a cash account as that could free up capital to put on a trade elsewhere.

For this trade, we let it go right to expiration and collected the $0.21. Not an absolute high amount of premium to collect, but over the course of 32 days translates into an annualized return of 13.31%.

I often target 15% as a minimum potential annualized return, but I was comfortable going a bit lower here, given the attractive valuation. If you are doing 10 or 20 contracts, then it is starting to become a bit more than just some pocket change.

The risk here is that we would have potentially been assigned shares of AT&T at $18 if it fell below this. The $0.21 collected brought this down to a max loss of $17.79 per share.

Against the $0.2775 quarterly dividend, it works out to a 0.76x dividend equivalent. However, that was over the course of 32 days rather than every ~90 days for the quarterly dividend.

In these series of trades, when assigned previously, we were able to lock in that last lucrative $0.52 dividend as well. That was when the stock went ex-div on January 7th. We had those shares ultimately called away on January 14th, but since we held through the ex-div date, we received the payout on February 1st.

With this latest trade, it brings us up to a total of 9 different put and call option contracts we have written on AT&T. Our initial trade was on September 1st, 2021. So it hasn't even been a year yet, and we have collected total premium of $2.23 now. The total amount of premium pocketed will vary, as mileage will vary depending on the number of contracts one is entering these trades with.

What's Next?

As AT&T remains attractively priced, I think there is an opportunity to turn around and write some more puts around here, even as the price has risen. One thing that should possibly be considered before jumping in is that the whole market over the last week seems to be having a bit of a rally.

This could be a bear market rally, as we've seen several times this year a rise for a couple of weeks just before plunges us back lower. Bearing that in mind, I believe the "risk" of assignment is higher going forward. The market's overall volatility with the VIX still around 26 means that we should really expect anything.

Since AT&T offers weekly options, we have a lot of choices here. Historically, the company has another ex-dividend date coming up in the first half of July. Keeping that in mind, we might want to look at trades before this date, so if assigned, we would also hold shares and be entitled to that dividend.

That makes June 24th, 2022, fairly attractive at the $20.50 strike. Given the closing price on Friday, it leaves an investor with a cushion of only around 3.7% of a decline to reach the strike. The last trade was completed at $0.24 and translates into a potential annualized return of 15.8%.

Another trade idea could be the $20 strike on the July 1st, 2022 expiration. The last trade there was $0.22 - and that would drop the potential annualized return down to around 11.8%, but it does bump up the decline to strike to 6%. Allowing a bit more breathing room should shares start to slide lower.

AT&T sets us up for a win-win situation.