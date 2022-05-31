SAS AB (publ) (SASDF) CEO Anko Van der Werff on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (publ) (OTC:SASDF) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2022 4:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Louise Bergstrom and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations here at SAS. Today, I would like to welcome you to Scandinavian Airlines Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Presentation, which will be presented by our President and CEO, Mr. Anko Van der Werff, together with our newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Erno Hilden.

And with that, I hand over to you, Anko, to start the presentation. The floor is yours.

Anko Van der Werff

Excellent. Thank you, Louise. Very good morning to all of you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. My name is indeed Anko Van der Werff, I'm the President and CEO of Scandinavian Airlines. Let's immediately go into the first slide please where I will highlight some key takeaways first from the quarter before proceeding with SAS Board and everything else.

Demand picked up healthily since beginning of the year. We have seen the effects of Omicron of course fading away throughout the quarter, having a direct positive impact on bookings. We have absolutely noted the urge to travel is still underlying and or is lying underneath, all of the market fundamentals at the moment. On the back of this increase in demand, we put in additional routes and more frequencies to, for instance, the always sunny, Southern Europe for the summer program and we are launching new destinations such as Toronto. In the next few slides, I will present to you more details about the passenger developments and, of course, we're going to go through a selection of operational metrics. But important already, right now I can highlight a few things. Both revenues and cost increased during the quarter, which is in effect of the increased production results from increased demand. The results for the quarter were negatively affected by both the strong dollar as well as, of course, high fuel prices. And Erno will go through in more detail in some of the following slides.

Another important and positive point to highlight is that our cash position strengthened during the quarter and closed at SEK8.5 billion, which is SEK5 billion is higher than the close of Q1. This is a direct effect of the increased ticket sales and of course the fact that we drew on the SEK3 billion credit facility in the second quarter and added that to the cash position. This clearly highlights that we have a strong cash position for the near term and in fact the position is really one of the highest ones we've had over the last two years and a bit. So basically back at pre-pandemic levels.

Let's go to Slide number 2, please. Let's have a close look at demand. If we start by looking at the numbers and graph on the right hand side, you can clearly see the positive ramp up we have seen during the quarter. As restrictions are lifted, there is the pent-up demand for travel and demand and ticket sales we're seeing ahead summer are indeed very encouraging. The leisure segment we see is coming back quicker than the business travelers. This is a clear indication of the need for flexibility and the ability to adapt quickly to changes and that is something that we very much talk to our workforce about, of course. Traffic to and from Asia still very much affected. We'll come back also later when we talk about our SAS FORWARD plan. Traffic to Asia of course affected by remaining COVID-19 restrictions and because Russian Aerospace is now closed.

Let's move to Slide 3 please. A different view showing the ramp up versus 2019 and the beginning of 2020 pre-pandemic levels. Overall, moving in the right direction, but you can see there is definitely still some catch-up to be done that at least is backward looking. Forward looking we end up at that 80% level at least for this summer. So the number of departures is increasing. We're also better at filling our planes and even if both regularity and punctuality improved significantly quarter-over-quarter, we're now roughly at 98.5 percentage points. We're obviously not content with that. We also know the overall operational challenge, we, but, also the entire industry is faced with this summer, which also we will come back to and address that later.

With that, let's move to Slide number 4, please, and I hand over to Erno. Erno?

Erno Hilden

Thank you, Anko, and a very good morning also on my behalf. I will cover some key areas from the financial perspective for the second quarter and after that we can spend some time with the progression of SAS FORWARD as well. Comparing Q2 to last year, we can see a big difference in revenues and costs, obviously, driven by totally different levels of productions for the periods. Until Q2 '21, the quarterly revenues had been declining and the focus back then was to quickly reduce the costs. Since Q2 last year, we have seen a gradual pickup of demand, but also a temporary setback with Omicron impacting the Q1 performance this year, causing adverse development in revenues.

Then after that, again as travel restrictions eased and the demand also returned, our operating margins have gradually improved. However, the underlying performance has been impacted by some real cost increases, such as fuel prices and on top of that, we are also impacted by the strengthening of dollar as Anko mentioned. We did have some temporary relief in Q2 last year to protect our business against the severe impact from the pandemic, namely the support for furloughs and annual fixed cost compensations. And these items are not supporting our result any longer this year, so they are not anymore with us.

Moving over to the next slide, Slide number 5, here we have a chart on the revenue development. Comparing to last year, there is, of course, a significant increase SEK5 billion year-on-year. The passenger revenue growth is mainly volume-driven, our production in ASKs grew by 188% for the total traffic compared to previous year. Our load factors also climbed closer to normal levels with PLF, the passenger load factor, reaching 66.9% in Q2. Other traffic revenues have also developed favorably with increasing contribution from ancillary services such as seat upgrades and excess luggage. The cargo revenue performance has also been good during the period. And then moving over to the next slide, please.

On Slide number 6, we have the earnings before tax or EBT development in the quarter. Last year our loss was SEK2.3 billion, driven by very low production volumes, adjusted for currency, the respective number for comparison was minus SEK2.6 billion. The currency impact of SEK300 million mostly consists of the revaluation of the lease liabilities, which are denominated in the U.S. dollar. This revaluation loss, however, is not an immediate cash item and the net impact will be determined by currency rate development in the future. The EBT for Q2 this year was at minus SEK1.6 billion, which represents an underlying improvement of SEK1.1 billion from previous year. On top of additional costs from increasing capacity, we have been experiencing some headwinds from increasing fuel prices, as I mentioned earlier. Our production volumes for Q2 were still significantly below the levels before the pandemic.

Moving over to the next slide, Slide 7, we are showing the developments with our liquidity position. As Anko mentioned, our situation improved during the quarter. The main drivers for this were the drawing of the SEK3 billion credit facility secured by SAS in the third quarter of '21. And the increased ticket sales towards the summer season. With these developments, our cash position as of April 30th amounted to SEK8.5 billion. The operational cash flow also improved for the quarter and landed at a positive SEK2.5 billion. This obviously represents a big improvement from previous year. So we now have a stabilized liquidity position flying into the summer season.

Number 8, here we have the current maturity profile of the company. Comparing with first quarter, you can note that some short-term debt has been rolled forward, but other than that there are no big changes. This year, we have roughly SEK2.2 billion that is maturing, but I would like to highlight that a lot of these are either PDPs or pre-delivery payments for aircraft, which are typically refinance in line with the actual deliveries of new aircraft or engine financing that will also be rolled over.

On the right hand side, we have the scheduled aircraft deliveries for the future periods. This year we are expecting to take delivery on further 15 aircraft. However, as you have heard earlier, Anko was mentioning that due to the global ramp-up situation affecting also the aircraft manufacturers, we might face some delays with these deliveries. On the hedging front, we currently have no hedges for fuel, but on the currencies, we are hedged to more or less the same levels we have seen earlier and that means around 40% both on the U.S. dollar and the Norwegian krona.

And I now hand over to you, Anko, again to take us through SAS FORWARD.

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. Thank you. So, thanks Erno. Let's move to Slide 10, please. Let's go briefly through the overview of our business transformation plan, SAS FORWARD, which we launched a few months ago. For many years, SAS has been burdened by a challenging cost structure one that prevents the company from reaching its full potential. And we have seen on top of that, the last 2.5 years now almost having been the most challenging in the aviation industry. And we find ourselves as we have also gone through last time in a changed market. Travel patterns demand has changed and of course we therefore are in need to look forward and charge the new course for our future.

That were many of the reasons and the background for why we launched SAS FORWARD a few months ago. When you look at the financial position, the short-term liquidity, as I've commented on really is good, but we are back at pre-pandemic levels, but we need to make sure that, of course, it can be maintained and strengthened into the future. The balance sheet clearly needs significant work. We have too high a debt level and too little equity and Erno will comment on this shortly. The demand is changing and we see leisure traveling rebounding faster when you compare it to business. We definitely, as other airlines have also commented on, definitely see the rebound in business, but the rebound in leisure seems to be structurally really higher than business travel. And we need to adapt to that as our customer really is at the center of everything we do.

Leisure travelers have another characteristic, which is they tend to be peak here, and those peaks will be there for more pronounced than what we have seen in the past and clearly we need to be able to change and adopt accordingly. As far as competition goes, we have already over the last few quarters also in these earnings calls commented on that new market landscape. We see some restructured businesses around this and we also see new competition coming in. And then, last but certainly not least, being SAS, being Scandinavian and truly having the ambition ourselves here around the table, we need to be able to fund our green energy transition, our transition to a sustainable aviation future and all of that, of course, leads us to SAS FORWARD and the need FORWARD.

So with that, moving to Slide 11 please Louise. We will once again start here with our customer. As I said, really front and center in the core of everything and the center of everything that we do, and there are things that we certainly will not change. When you look, for instance, at our brand and a very powerful brand, brand is built on several pillars that, as I said, we will not change. EuroBonus is a key feature, being part of the alliance right, our product offering. We see that our customers like our network and of course, the products that we are offering. So rather than just change, we will build on that. EuroBonus, our appreciated loyalty program, is also something that we will not change, but rather build on.

Our cost structure, however, is something that we do need to change fundamentally. We have to be fully competitive in order to stay relevant and therefore, we have embarked on a very ambitious investment program in digital and IT, and we are really excited already about the effect of that investments. We definitely see the good work coming through. And in the current digital world, it is important to be at the forefront and there are several areas that will be beneficial coming out of this investment, both from a customer experience point of view, but also to enable and enhance additional revenue streams.

Our fleet will be redesigned through the network choices that we also make, really what we're talking about is a fleet review and a fleet close up if you like. That certainly will improve our margins. We already had started quite some good progress on utilization, rights of network and utilization, which has significantly increased the older planes, you have seen that already being replaced by new ones allowing us also to invest further into sustainable aviation fuels. We want to take that further. We've spoken at length here also about the mid-size aircraft that we potentially want to bring it. So all in all, we will be optimizing the utilization of all the resources throughout the organization.

More bases being introduced. Bergen was the first one that we launched earlier this year, really done in order to balance our capacity more also towards that leisure market from secondary origins, certainly where we see opportunities again in peaks to do that. That also means already for this summer, we will be flying more to Southern Europe than we've ever done.

What makes our business thrive is obviously our people, and we want to build a sustainable future. And when we talk about the sustainable future there is really three levels here. It's of course that environmental sustainability right, again through fleet renewal, sustainable aviation fuel and the other aspects that already we have taken on. But our talent with -- it comes also of course that sustain -- social sustainability, right through the second level of sustainability there is to attract, recognize and retain our talent. We can only do that and that really is now the core of the third level of sustainability when we provide solid financial returns. The first and foremost at this stage, at least, SAS has to be profitable, SAS in my words has to be able to stand on its own two feet.

With that, please, let's move to the next slide that I'm quickly run -- going to run you through. I think we've discussed this at length in the previous earnings call right the pillars of SAS FORWARD, there were six pillars. Firstly, reducing, of course, that annual cost SEK7.5 billion. Second one redesigning our fleet network and products we just commented on some of that, the digital transformation already starting to really bear fruit, positioning SAS as the leader in sustainable aviation that goes, as I said for new fleet phasing out old fleets, investing in new fleet, new technology, but also really practical things like removing plastics forward and moving to a set that where people can actually pre-order food where we've seen food waste go down by up to 80%, which is extraordinary, the right thing to do, obviously.

The operating platform acceleration, which also we've discussed last time and very much that deleveraging of our balance sheet raising new capital and there with strengthening our balance sheet all together. That will allow us to then reach our full potential, because that will mean that we are competitive and that we really can be even more relevant to both our customers and our employees and certainly also for investors. None of these elements that I shared above are really more important than another. These are all equally important together right in order for SAS to reach its full potential.

Now, let me hand over to Erno again, and then I'll be back in a second. He will take you through the current developments of the plan.

Erno Hilden

Thank you, Anko. So let's move over to the next slide, Slide number 13, and getting back to the numbers. We continue to implement our transformation program and we have substantially increase the ambition level from when the first phase was launched back in 2020. So SEK4 billion has now become SEK7.5 billion. The cost improvements will be executed, mainly over the next five years, but with the main focus will be on the coming three years. It really covers all aspects of the group, including all major stakeholders.

Our target is to reach a competitive position in the new market environment and also to adjust to the changed customer behavior that Anko has previously described. Currently, we are working on more than 200 individual initiatives in the program and more than half of those have already been initiated. Improved cost efficiency and productivity will create value in the short and medium term and the full benefit of the program will be seen over the years with the full recovery of traffic to pre-pandemic levels. As communicated earlier, our target is to have the full annualized cost improvement of SEK7.5 billion in effect in fiscal year '26.

Main focus areas are highlighted in the bubbles on the chart and are fairly identical to the ones that were identified when the program was launched in February. The operating model and planning initiatives are a large portion of it. We will continue to develop and implement our operating model to face new market realities. This in reality means improving productivity and flexibility. And also this will evaluate opportunities throughout the value chain to be able to [indiscernible]. We currently have three production platforms in operation focusing on different segments in the market. This way we can serve the leisure market with the specific requirements of that marketplace meaning competitive cost levels and more flexibility to cope with the seasonality effects in production, while continuing to serve the corporate market with its needs. Hereby we established a highly efficient operating structure with improved productivity cost competitiveness and lower emissions.

The improved planning capabilities we are targeting will enable us to improve the aircraft and crew optimization capabilities. Enhanced cross-functional planning functionality and digitalization, Anko mentioned, will support further improvement and processes from planning to execution of our operation, delivering improved quality while optimizing the use of resources and eliminating waste from the processes.

On the fleet and maintenance side, we continue to face out older less fuel-efficient aircraft. And we are currently working on securing competitive ownership cost structure for the fleet and have engaged with lessors to reach mark to market cost levels with our fleet. We have also reviewed our fleet plans in the spot light of the current geopolitical situation. At the moment, we see a reduced need for wide-body aircraft and this is to a great extent caused by the limitations on long-haul traffic mainly to and from Asia. We also see a need to add additional capacity in the medium sized aircraft segment as Anko previously mentioned to meet the capacity and frequency requirements of thinner routes. Our process of adjusting the fleet has started and this will also support our sustainability targets with the availability of new fuel-efficient aircraft in the fleet.

On the maintenance side, we see a large opportunity to increase productivity through revised labor agreements with improved productivity. We're securing lower maintenance costs by modernizing our fleet and reducing the number of aircraft types. We are also in the process of renegotiating various fixed term contracts to secure a competitive positioning also in this area. On top of these enhancements, digitalization and process improvements will drive improved aircraft utilization.

And then finally, moving over to the last bubble, the airport services. We do see a lot of opportunity to increase productivity and flexibility in our ground operations through digitalization, our new resource planning concept. Fully digitalized customer touch points and empowered staff with world-class mobile technology will drive improvement both in customer experience as well as in costs. We will implement new resource planning concepts to enhance resource utilization as has been touched upon earlier. We will also evaluate opportunities throughout the value chain and renegotiate external ground handling contracts at out stations.

So to sum all of this up, we are targeting the whole operation and we leave now stones unturned. The new SAS will be beneficial also for our customers. The customers will be able to enjoy a wider network at more relevant times, get a more personalized experience through digital interactions and we'll be able to improve the customer journey in a more sustainable way. So in many ways, this will be a win-win scenario for us all.

So with that, let's move onto the next slide please. On Slide 14, as has been mentioned earlier on, the success of SAS FORWARD is relying on the participation of all stakeholders. We will continue negotiations with all labor groups, but have not yet reached consensual outcome with all parties. We have ongoing negotiations with lessors and we are also renegotiating other fixed term contracts with other counterparties. Given the limited progress made so far, there can be no guarantees that SAS FORWARD will be successfully completed.

Moving over to Slide number 15, please. In order to make SAS financially sustainable in the long term, we also need capital restructuring. The debt level, we carry, has been increased during the pandemic, and will need to be reduced. On the SAS FORWARD, our target is to convert approximately SEK20 billion of outstanding debt into common equity. This will include the hybrid bonds and term loans, but also a proportion of lease liabilities and other commitments, including some maintenance and services contracts, just to name a few. As we have shown on the previous slides, many negotiations are currently in progress, but there will be more to follow. We will of course provide further details on our progress in due course.

With SAS FORWARD our ambition is also to raise additional equity of at least SEK9.5 billion. This combined with the debt conversions will mean reducing the net debt by almost SEK30 billion. SEK9.5 billion is expected to provide sufficient liquidity levels for SAS throughout the time when SAS FORWARD is being implemented and reaching the annual cost savings of SEK7.5 billion by fiscal year 2026. We are also expecting the aviation industry to continue its recovery towards pre-pandemic levels as we move along in the current ramp-up period. And improving demand with increased production would of course also support the delivery of cost savings by accelerating the productivity initiatives' effects.

The recapitalization we are targeting will result in a solid balance sheet supporting us in the fleet development and it will also strengthen our position to enable us to grow in the new market. It will also support our sustainability target by giving us improved capability to invest in fuel-efficient aircraft and also enabling increased use of sustainable aviation fuels. The transactions envisaged here are subject to various conditions, including EU Commission and other state aid approvals and other regulatory clearances, and various stakeholder approvals. These approvals have not yet been obtained.

I will now like to hand over back to Anko again before we jump into the Q&A part. Next slide, please.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you very much, Erno. I'll conclude this presentation and then we have, call it, half an hour, maybe a little bit less for your questions. And of course, after that, if any of you require more information than the entire IR team and others are here for all of you.

Let me conclude SAS FORWARD, first of all, it's not a maybe, Board and management completely committed it is a must. I've said it before, but the success of the plan is relying on all stakeholders participating. It's the customers that we are here for and it's for them and their benefit we are, of course, going through this new bases, new routes, new type of fleet that will drive sustainability for instance. The increased flexibility will allow us to also have more regional presence and make us able to fly when and where the customers will want to. It's that digitalization and personalization that we've discussed, the investments in this area are very important and will once again improve the services we offer to our customers and we'll make our own lives internally also easier. It will increase the opportunities for ancillary revenues and at the same time increase the personalization around EuroBonus and that triangle of airline ancillaries and the frequent flyer program will enable our customers to get the right deals from the start, but then also allow them to choose the extras they require for the ultimate customer experience.

Truly competitive, right. That is what we aim to be to align our unit cost to the market that we're in the network as you have heard being redesigned together with that fleet base that we really do need to get. A sustainable future, we have discussed it at length there is a few programs that we have launched again this quarter apart from all the fleet investments and everything else that I've shared already. In this quarter, we launched the Travel Pass for Biofuel, it's like a punch card for corporate customers who regularly travel. These, I think, seen occasionally like small feeds, they are really big as they drive and they help drive that customer behavior change and I've been a very vocal advocate of that both on the B2C comes to our EuroBonus program, right the EuroBonus points for Biofuel as well as our corporate sustainability program.

I do want to touch upon one or two last things. Firstly, we are, of course, seeing the operational challenges throughout the world at the moment in our aviation industry and beyond. This is everything relating to airports, ground staffing, crew training bottlenecks. It's really everywhere late aircraft deliveries what have you. We have taken -- this is a specific answer also to questions that we had received already pre this call. We have made adjustments to the traffic program for, call it, the summer months, right. We've done that after the quarter ended. I think that was the responsible thing to do. And in order, of course, to minimize the risk of disruption and create the largest extent possible, the stability for the upcoming summer travels at this stage. All of our flights are manned both from a pilots and crew perspective and we should at least there feel comfortable going into the summer.

With that, it brings me to my last statement and certainly not least, I want to thank once again all the SAS teams for their resilience. We know that people in this industry, in general, but I think certainly at SAS, a very resilient and skilled team. We have faced now over the last years, everything from the worse pandemic of our lifetime to, of course, the geopolitical challenges that we're now faced with fuel again being up $120, what have you, and now the ecosystem disruption that we're seeing at airport infrastructure and elsewhere. It is really a challenging time and I want to thank really from the bottom of the heart, all the teams for doing an amazing job under these difficult circumstances.

With that, thank you. Thank you for listening and we'll open up for Q&A, and if I'm not mistaken, Louise, we already have received a few at least.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Louise Bergstrom

Absolutely. Yes. We a few questions. But we'll open up the floor now for Q&A. Let's start with the first one that comes from Kurt Hofmann at Aviation Week. So he's saying that before you have talked about widebodies and that you have too many, Anko, so the first question is, how should future wide-body and A321 LRs look in the future?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. Kurt, thanks very much. Good to have you -- good to have you with us. Thank you for your questions. Yes, look the widebodies, A, we have too many and B, we have two types of them, right, the 350s and 330s. We have discussed it already a few months ago when right in my view SAS is really one of the few airlines in the world that has not restructured its fleet deals yet. We have been paying throughout the pandemic even if we were not flying to Asia for those widebodies and we're really now in very serious conversations with our lessors to, of course, make sure that we get to the right restructured fleet that is both the number of aircraft and the price we paid for them. It's very clear that when we were hoping potentially for a better summer, certainly also to Asia, right, when you look at -- and when you look at that part of the world, that's now again, completely closed off because of the Russian invasion in Ukraine and Russian aerospace being closed. So, very much adding to the complexities. That as far as widebodies.

Then switching to 321 LRs, good aircraft and in fact, I'm flying it on Thursday myself this week for the first time. I've been on board of the aircraft, of course, and we've tested out something, but haven't flown it yet. I will fly at this Thursday through Toronto, the inaugural flights that we have from both Copenhagen and Toronto this week and looking forward to the experience. What we're seeing in the NPS scores is the aircraft really is appreciated by our customers. And I keep on thinking that that is really an aircraft that we can work with in the future. It requires, of course, far less capital than a widebody. It is for cities that we operate from -- on some flows definitely in aircraft, it can use to try right new destinations and build them out rather than trying that or building it up with a widebody for instance. So I hope that answers both your questions.

Louise Bergstrom

Thank you, Anko. Yes, I think it actually does. So I think with that we move over to the questions from Ole Martin from DNB. So the first one I would like to give to Erno, what is your level of hold back?

Erno Hilden

By holdbacks you probably mean the credit card acquirers. So we are not disclosing the details on that, but as you can see from the strengthening liquidity position, we are not constrained in that area by any means.

Louise Bergstrom

Yes. And the second question from Ole Martin goes to Anko. How many aircraft are you targeting to operate post restructuring?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. So we've in our long-term SAS FORWARD plan, you were talking again about call it 140 aircraft that's basically pre-pandemic levels that we will grow back into, and that is, of course, then a mix of the fewer widebodies that I've already mentioned. The restructured fleet on narrowbody jets, it will be that new aircraft type right for the secondary cities as we call it midsize or whatever labor we put on that and then very small still for some specific cities those ATR flows, but that is a really small subsets of who we are and what we will be as well in the future.

Louise Bergstrom

Okay. Next question. I would say it's a question for both of you. Where have you seen progress in SAS FORWARD during the quarter?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes, I think the reason -- the reason also why we came out with a statement today is that we haven't seen sufficient progress, right. And I think we just have to be very clear about it that in my mind, potentially people are still expecting some magical solution to a problem that we were faced with and I don't think that there is another solution than SAS FORWARD. So once again, we'd like to make it very clear and very specific Board and management completely focused on the delivery of SAS FORWARD. That is the plan that will drive competitiveness. Let's expand a bit there, once again set everything in the right sequence here. We are looking for a substantial capital raise SEK9.5 billion. That money will only come from investors and we have, of course, been in touch with potential investors, and we do see that there could be appetite, but under one major, let's call it, condition or pre-assumption, which is this company being competitive, right. So we need to raise the money. And in order to raise that money, we need to be competitive and that is exactly what the SAS FORWARD plan is delivering on.

Not enough progress, very clear and we've talked about some of the aspects here for instance that fleet base. It is very binary. We will need to get to that solution in order to attract that capital and that is why we're so serious about it.

Erno Hilden

To add on that, as I mentioned previously, we are currently working on more than 200 individual initiatives on the SAS FORWARD and many of those are delivering results as we speak. It is through us. Anko mentioned that some of the high value initiatives will require recent agreement with the stakeholders, but for other areas, we are able to move quicker. If there's anything I have learned personally in the airline business, it's the fact that we can't really leave any stones unturned, or to leave any money on the table. So for all the areas that we are able to move quicker, we're certainly doing that as we speak.

Louise Bergstrom

So you've mentioned without burden sharing SAS may seek to utilize one or more court restructuring proceedings. What is holding you back from starting a court restructuring? And that question goes to Anko.

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. Who is that from?

Louise Bergstrom

It's from Ole Martin as well from DNB.

Anko Van der Werff

All right. Ole, thank you. Yes, look, let's come back to the example I gave earlier about the fleet for instance, right. We are an airline that has kept on saying all of its lessors throughout the pandemic right or wrong, let me not expand there for a second, but let me at least say that going forward we need now to really restructure that fleet. But we cannot fly to Asia, as we would have liked. There is absolutely no certainty on when that Russian airspace is going to open up again for us and Asia was already affected by COVID and is not opening up any time soon to the extent that it was in 2019. We need to restructure. We are very much focused on, call it, Plan A, right, on making sure that we get there out of court.

If we are forced then go in court because of whatever reason not being able to find the right outcome for us in order to be competitive and therefore to attract that new capital. Yes, then, we have very clearly stated today then, unfortunately, we may be forced to go in court, but we will do that. The outcome is, as I've said, binary where either going to carry too much cost on aircraft that we don't use that is no great outcome for us because that will not allow us to attract those investors that we need and therefore the only right outcome is a restructured fleet, both in terms of fleet size and of course in the price that we pay for it. That is very clear what we have stated today.

Louise Bergstrom

Thank you, Anko. Next question comes to -- sorry, from Master Daniel [ph]. And he is asking Erno, if the Swiss bond holder will be asked to participate in the debt to equity swap?

Erno Hilden

Yes. That is also included in our target of debt to equity conversion.

Louise Bergstrom

And what's the timing on that?

Erno Hilden

We will come back with more details on the recapitalization as we move ahead, but we are currently engaging in all those parallel approaches and negotiations.

Anko Van der Werff

Let me add a bit. We indeed in the and also the press release today state very clearly which elements are part of that, right. So SEK20 billion of existing debt and hybrid notes that we want to convert into equity and you'll see in the documentation, the hybrids both commercial and the states, it's the lease liabilities, of course, then there's Swiss bonds, the term loans, commercial banks, et cetera, so all of that really that we need to convert into equity.

Louise Bergstrom

So I have another question regarding this. The question is from [indiscernible] and he is asking what is the final deadline for announcing an actual and agreed solution to a debt restructuring process?

Anko Van der Werff

Yes. Let me take that first. Look, there is no actual deadline, a lot of journalists who asked me this morning, is it a year, is it three months, is it -- it's certainly not a year. And I also don't think that we have that three months. We do need to make progress and that is also why today we have come out with the exact amounts that we need, right. So the SEK9.5 billion over the next few days, including or, sorry, and on top of that SEK20 billion of debt that we want to convert into equity. So in other words, it's now very clear to everyone why this is such a comprehensive and why this is such an all-encompassing program. You are, of course, talking about multitude of stakeholders, multiple stakeholders that we will really need to get on board with all of this and that is why we understand it takes time, but again we are completely focused on making sure that this gets implemented and really we are not having a lot of time to do that anymore. We do need to get going.

Louise Bergstrom

Next question comes from Kevin Stiller [ph]. And he is asking, how can you convince the shareholders to say yes to SAS FORWARD? Do you well take care of the current investors being wasted out like before?

Anko Van der Werff

What we -- what we will do and again, that's why it's so important to come out with the numbers that we've come out with today, right. I mean these are indeed very high numbers. These are big numbers and it shows therefore really what the company needs to do. Let's break it down once more. SEK9.5 billion of equity that we need to raise. We are in touch, of course, with potential investors. And I do think that there would be appetite as long as this company transforms, transitions into being a competitive company. That is really the first and foremost thing that needs to happen.

Then on the exact ownership structure and how we, of course, want to treat people, we wanted to make sure that we're respectful to as much as we can, but we also have to be very clear here. We are very much focused on that future and some things will have to, of course, happen in order for us to be a competitive company. That is what Board and management are very much focused on at the moment.

Louise Bergstrom

Thank you, Anko. Then we have the next question is coming from David Kaminski-Morrow. Can you please explain the rationale behind your 0% fuel hedging policy at time when fuel prices are rising and that's for you Erno.

Erno Hilden

Yes. So obviously hard to -- for me to comment the history. But I would say much of that has been driven by the operating and market environment. So we have had some challenges in finding reputable counterparts to conduct further fuel hedging and that combined with the volatility in production is the answer for not having fuel hedges in place. Obviously, we have witnessed, let's say, historically unusual development with jet fuel price during the recent months. But obviously, right now there is still limit to our capability to maneuver in that area.

Louise Bergstrom

Next question once again we have from Kevin Stiller [ph] again, asking if you could give some kind of more timeline. Is it summer, fall, winter, when can we expect to see more progression?

Erno Hilden

On SAS FORWARD I assume that Kevin is asking. We'll get back to you, Kevin. But this is not a medium-term, long-term. This is really about, call it, the next few months, but will, of course, report back when there is more relevant information to share. And also rolling forward, I mean the achievements within SAS FORWARD is how will be regularly reported in line with the quarterly announcement as well. So more information will be delivered.

Louise Bergstrom

Yes. Then we have another -- we have a question from [indiscernible] and he is asking if we would be allowed to pay down debt maturing in 2022, where would that be considered preferential treatment to some creditors versus others are not allowed?

Erno Hilden

I would say that we have no limitations for our payments, but obviously we are following the maturity profile of our existing contractual commitments. So we are currently not planning any extraordinary payments for any of the instruments we have.

Louise Bergstrom

Yeah. We also have a question whether you will allow and approach already existing investors or new money or is it only new investors that you will be looking for?

Erno Hilden

I would say we are not closing any doors on the equity participation for the future. So there is no reason for us to close any doors.

Louise Bergstrom

Do we have any live questions as well?

Unidentified Analyst

Anko, welcome to Toronto. A few questions for me here. Your regularity has been underperforming for quite some time, Anko. And summer is coming up, and you have done some reduction of your program, but I think there's a lot of people waiting for going on holidays. If they can really trust that SAS will be flying excluding the airport programs. We've seen confident now that you can deliver on your commitment to apply your program during summer.

Secondly, the close to Russian Aerospace, I think we should expect that this will stay on for a long time. How will this impact on the SAS long haul operations and what you look into new markets, if you can say something about that. You have also been into the recapitalization and to raise SEK9.5 billion in new capital, where it's obvious that it's, you are looking for new investors and I'm sure that the government might not be so interesting to put fresh capital into SAS, and then be diluted as owner. But again, they will be certainly convert part or most of the debt to equity, if you can get something more into this?

And finally, you're already clear on your report today, Anko, regarding if the SAS FORWARD plan is not going according to schedule, negotiation bodes with the creditors and not at least with your unions, court proceedings are likely, can you give -- put some more flavor on what is the progress here and how to expect going forward.

Anko Van der Werff

Okay. Lots -- lot of questions. Good to hear from you. I'll tackle then really one by one. We have about four or five minutes left. So let me be brief, I think some of this at least has been shared this morning already on this call. So you can refer back to those answers. Regarding regularity, yes, indeed we have, in my view, really done the responsible thing and taken out the excess basically that would have put a lot of stress on the system. That was the, 4,000 flights for the summer period that we have taken out. I see that really as far more of a broader context, a very much international context where I see a lot of airlines at the moment struggle also because of right, some of the same things that we are clearly also struggling with, late aircraft delivery both that is from OEM overall from lessor that is quite a challenge at the moment, everything else in our ecosystem including, of course, that airport infrastructure right. So that I think will really be a challenge all across Europe, if not the world this summer unfortunately.

When it comes to us, I've said it all of our flights are manned. We have signed pilots and crew for each and every single of the flights this summer, and we have also standby levels between 10% and 15% for pilots and crew. So at least there, we have that buffer. Then we have to see, of course, how, in a way that ecosystem will perform, right? I mean -- what about that airport infrastructure and what kind of delays might there be because of that and therefore late incoming aircraft that will then decrease your operational performance throughout the summer. But again, we have taken our responsibility when at least it was still a possibility to rebook people also with our partners and certainly have now make sure there is a pilot, there is cabin crew for each and every single flight and we have between 10% and 15% standby levels.

Close Russian Aerospace, we -- you immediately make a link to potential new markets. I make a link too. We need to restructure our fleet, right, that is clearly the right answer at this moment. We've now been waiting for 2, 2.5 years for the market to come back and use those widebodies that we have been paying for. It's just not going to work anymore. We really need to get to the right outcome with our lessors. State participation, your question and your assumptions there on what will they do and what will they not do. I'll leave those assumptions for you. We are not commenting on the individual negotiations with any of our parties.

And then, your last question is around court proceedings, look, like I said, if people are still aiming for or expecting that there will be a magical solution to the challenges that were faced with, I think they are wrong. We are focused on the implementation of SAS FORWARD and as we have said this morning that may require in court solutions, do for instance a fleet restructuring, right. I get it if lessors do not want to consensually solve what is clearly the right way forward for us, then we will have to and we will look for those proper solutions in court.

Louise Bergstrom

This is the last question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Welcome to SAS Erno. A couple of quick questions. First of all, pricing into the summer yields, what we will be looking for and also maybe a comment on fall outlook. And any comments on CapEx this year will be very helpful?

Erno Hilden

Yes, Jacob, good to have in touch. Thank you. Yes, pricing is healthy. That is really the way I would describe it. You definitely see that pent-up demand and we have definitely as other airlines have also commented on, you see those trends. So summer destinations or sorry, call it some destinations, there definitely -- they're definitely up. We have also increased our capacity as we have shared before and that pricing really looks at the unit level quite healthy.

For autumn, your question on fall or autumn, yes, I'm yet to be convinced about it. I really don't foresee that we will be living the same as that we're seeing right now in the summer. I don't want to be a fear monger here amongst all of us, but, yes, I'm still -- I don't know, right. I really have to be convinced about this winter. Will there be a COVID come back? Will there be some other respiratory flu season come back, what have you, I don't see yet at least the levels of strength that definitely we're seeing for the summer period. And then help me out, your last question was, your third one?

Unidentified Analyst

CapEx this year.

Erno Hilden

Yes. Cap -- yes, so I don't think we have given any disclosure on CapEx estimation, but obviously you can just use our aircraft delivery sequence as a foundation for your own conclusions. It is highly likely that we will be seeking funding for these aircraft either as sale and leasebacks or straight out operating lease contract. So that's what I can share at the moment.

Louise Bergstrom

Yes. Thank you all very much. And that concludes the session for today.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you, all.

Erno Hilden

Thank you, all.

Louise Bergstrom

If you have any questions, please send me an email and we will try to get back to you as soon as we can. Thank you.

Anko Van der Werff

Thank you for this morning. Thank you.

Erno Hilden

Thank you.