piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Every advantage is temporary."― Katerina Stoykova Klemer

Today, we put Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in the spotlight for the first time. This cloud networking play has seen its shares lose approximately 30% of their value so far in 2022. Hardly unusual given the NASDAQ has seen a bear market so far this year. Insiders are not buying the dip despite better-than-expected first quarter results. Should the pullback be acted upon by the ordinary investor? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Arista Networks Inc. is based in Santa Clara, CA. The company develops and sells cloud networking solutions across the globe. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. Arista Networks serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies.

May Company Presentation

The stock currently trades around $105.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $32.5 billion.

May Company Presentation

First Quarter Results:

On May 2nd, the company reported first quarter numbers. The company had a profit of 84 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis as revenues rose nearly 32% on a year-over-year basis to $877 million. Both top and bottom line results slightly beat the analyst consensus.

May Company Presentation

The company also guided to $950 million to $1 billion in Q2 revenue, analysts had expected around $920 million at the time. Sales forecasts might have been even higher if Arista could consistently procure more component supply as its struggles with the same logistical challenges as do most firms currently. One reason company guided to non-GAAP gross margin of 60% to 62% in Q2, which would be down from the gross margins it has posted the last several quarters.

May Company Presentation

However, these first quarter results stood in nice contrast to main rival Cisco (CSCO), which reported disappointing quarterly numbers a bit over two weeks later.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has been mixed on Arista since first quarter numbers posted. Six analyst firms, including Credit Suisse and Cowen & Co., have reissued Buy or Outperform ratings. Two of these contain slight price target upward revisions. Price targets proffered range from $135 to $170 a share. Meanwhile, Piper Sandler ($133 price target), Barclays ($138 price target) and Needham all maintained Hold or Neutral ratings on the stock.

May Company Presentation

The company ended the first quarter with just over $3.4 billion in net cash on its balance and has no long-term debt. Just over one percent of its outstanding shares are held short. Despite the pullback in the stock, no insider buying has surfaced so far in the stock this year. In fact, myriad insiders have been frequent and heavy sellers of the stock throughout 2022. The Chief Development Officer and the Chief Technology Officer looks like they have sold approximately $30 million worth of stock in May alone, with several other directors making smaller sales. Obviously insiders sell for a variety of reasons (taxes, divorce, second home, etc..), but this still should be a 'watch item'.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has the company earning some $3.70 a share in FY2022 (up from $2.87 in FY2021) as revenues rise more than 30% to just over $3.9 billion. Analysts project 15% sales growth in FY2023, with earnings rallying to some $4.25 a share.

May Company Presentation

There is no doubt Arista is a well-run growth company. In addition, the company is targeting a large and growing market.

May Company Presentation

As the last article on Seeking Alpha around Arista noted, the company continues to take market share from industry leader Cisco.

May Company Presentation

That said, growth stocks have taken a beating as interest rates have risen, resulting in lower discounted cash flow valuations. Until interest rates stabilized that is likely to remain the case. Both domestic and global economic activity also seems to be slowing significantly from 2021's levels at this time as well.

May Company Presentation

Even with the approximate 30% pullback in the shares in 2022, the stock still goes for over eight times forward revenues and approximately 28 times forward earnings. Add in mixed analyst views and continuous insider selling; I am not quite ready to buy the dip in the equity despite its consistent revenue growth of the past half decade. Now if the equity drifts down to the low $90s and insider selling fades and/or there are some significant insider purchases, we may revisit this solid growth name again at that time.