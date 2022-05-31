serg3d/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares as a Hold. I assessed PYPL's Q4 2021 earnings and outlined my expectations of the company's full-year 2022 outlook in my previous March 24, 2022 write-up for PayPal. PYPL's recent Q1 2022 financial results announcement and the company's meaningful share price correction in recent months have prompted me to publish an update for the stock.

My mixed view of PayPal's future prospects provides support for the Hold investment rating assigned to the stock. The two key reasons to buy PayPal are the e-commerce market's future growth runway, and the good progress the company has made in key growth areas like Venmo and Braintree. The two key reasons to sell PYPL are stiffer-than-expected competition going forward, and lower-than-expected future profitability due to mix changes.

PYPL Stock Key Metrics

PYPL's recent Q1 2022 financial performance disclosed on April 27, 2022 after trading hours was largely satisfactory albeit unexciting. This is evident after one analyzes some of PayPal's key metrics.

With regards to financial metrics, PayPal's headline financial numbers either met or exceeded investors' expectations in the first quarter of 2022. According to its Q1 2022 earnings media release, PYPL's top line rose by +8% YoY to $6.48 billion in the recent quarter, which was +1.2% better than the sell-side analysts' consensus quarterly top line expectations of $6.41 billion. Separately, PayPal's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share dropped by -28% YoY to $0.88 in Q1 2022, but this was in line with market expectations as Wall Street analysts had projected a first-quarter EPS of $0.88 for PYPL as well.

In terms of operating metrics, the key one that investors need to track is Total Payment Volume or TPV. PayPal's TPV grew by +13% YoY from $285.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $323.0 billion in Q1 2022. Based on consensus operating data estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ, sell-side analysts had earlier forecasted a +14% YoY increase in PYPL's TPV in the first quarter of the current year. Assuming that there was an adjustment made for changes in foreign exchange rates, PayPal's FX-adjusted TPV growth would have been +15% YoY instead; as such, the headline TPV miss is nothing to be concerned about.

In relation to the company's outlook, PYPL reduced its full-year 2022 management guidance, but this should have not been a surprise for the market. Based on its Q1 2022 investor update presentation slides, PayPal guided for the company's top line and TPV to expand by 11%-13% and 13%-15%, respectively this year. Earlier, PayPal had communicated to investors that it expected its revenue to increase by 15%-17% in 2022 and saw its TPV growing by 19%-22% this year. Nevertheless, the downward revision in 2022 management guidance was well anticipated by investors. This is supported by the fact that the sell-side consensus revenue projection for PayPal was only cut by a marginal -0.06% in the one month following PYPL's quarterly results announcement.

PayPal's shares have corrected by -55% year-to-date in 2022, but the company's stock price performance has been relatively stable since it announced first-quarter earnings. This is a reflection of the market's satisfaction with its Q1 performance and key metrics. PYPL's stock price increased by +12% from $82.61 as of April 27, 2022 to $92.09 as of April 28, 2022, and it has slightly outperformed the broader market in the last one month as per the chart below.

PYPL's Stock Price Performance In The Past One Month

Seeking Alpha

For the rest of this article, I focus my attention on the bull (reasons to buy the stock) and bear (reasons to sell the company's shares) arguments for PayPal, while making reference to PYPL's Q1 2022 financial results where necessary.

e-Commerce Market's Long-Term Growth Intact And PayPal Remains A Market Share Gainer

PayPal has seen a substantial correction in its share price in 2022, and this is largely due to expectations of Work-From-Home tailwinds receding and the negative impact on near-term e-commerce growth. However, the long-term growth potential of the global e-commerce market stays unchanged. As a reference, Morgan Stanley's (MS) Latin America Retail and eCommerce analyst, Andrew Ruben, noted in a recent May 12, 2022 podcast that the investment bank is forecasting that the global e-commerce market will still expand by a +10% CAGR from $3.3 trillion now to $5.4 trillion in five years' time. The key factor supporting Morgan Stanley's bullish assumptions for worldwide e-commerce growth is that there are still many product categories and geographies that are underpenetrated when it comes to e-commerce.

In addition, there are signs that PayPal continues to gain market share at the expense of rivals and peers. As noted earlier in this article, PYPL's revenue increased by +8% YoY in the first quarter of 2022, which is better than the estimated US e-commerce sales growth of +6.6% over the same period. Similarly, PYPL's 2022 revenue growth guidance of 11%-13% is still faster than Morgan Stanley's +10% global e-commerce market CAGR for the next couple of years. In other words, PayPal has gained market share in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to do the same going forward.

In a nutshell, PayPal's status as a market share gainer in a growing e-commerce market is one of the key bullish arguments to own the company's shares today.

Exhibiting Good Progress In New Growth Areas

There are certain new growth areas where indicators suggest that PayPal is making good headway. I will touch on Venmo and Braintree in this section of the article.

In my earlier late-March 2022 article for PYPL, I specifically mentioned Venmo, which I referred to as a "leading player in the US peer-to-peer payments space." At the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings briefing, PayPal disclosed that Venmo achieved an impressive +60% YoY revenue growth in the recent quarter, and the company guided for Venmo to maintain at least a +50% sales expansion for full-year 2022. PYPL also mentioned that Venmo's US accounts have increased from more than 80 million (as per prior disclosure during Q3 2021 results announcement) to over 85 million now. Looking ahead, it is expected that Venmo will be offered as a checkout payment option for Amazon (AMZN) users by 2H 2022, and this should be a key positive tipping point for the future growth and adoption of Venmo.

Another key growth area for PayPal worth noting is Braintree, which is described as "a full-stack payments platform that makes it easy to accept payments in your app or website" that "replaces the traditional model of sourcing a payment gateway and merchant account from different providers" on its website. The rapid growth of Braintree can be observed by comparing the TPV increase for Braintree and that for the company as a whole. While PayPal's Q1 2022 TPV growth of +13% YoY was decent, it paled in comparison with Braintree's +61% TPV increase over the same period. PYPL attributed the excellent performance of Braintree in the recent quarter to "the success of key customers like Airbnb, Uber, DoorDash, Live Nation, vineyard vines and TikTok" at its first-quarter investor call.

In the next two sections of this article, I elaborate on PayPal's bear case arguments and downside risks.

Competition And Disruptive Threats

The payments market is growing and is still unsettled, and there are no lack of competitors or competing products that are ready to give PayPal and its portfolio products a run for their money.

Mastercard (MA) has a checkout offering known as Mastercard Click To Pay as detailed below. Separately, while Amazon is partnering with PayPal's Venmo as mentioned earlier, AMZN also has its own checkout option, Amazon Pay as well with its unique value proposition noted below. In other words, PayPal has to stay on its toes all the time to fend off competitive threats from both traditional payment giants and internet behemoths.

Key Features Of Mastercard Click To Pay

Mastercard

The Value Proposition for Amazon Pay

Amazon

There are also other up-and-coming players in the market like Zelle. On the company's corporate website, Zelle refers to itself as "an easy way to send money directly between almost any U.S. bank accounts typically within minutes" using "an email address or mobile phone number." Given that Zelle is indirectly owned and backed by several of the country's major financial services institutions, Zelle boasts a network of "hundreds of banks and credit unions" as detailed on its product website.

In summary, PayPal will always encounter competition coming from both traditional rivals and new start-ups. It is hard to rule out the possibility of PayPal eventually ceding ground to other players. This is a widely-acknowledged risk factor for PYPL. A November 17, 2021 Seeking Alpha News article had cited research from Bernstein cautioning that "change in the payments space accelerates putting PayPal at risk of being disrupted."

Future Profitability Could Be Negatively Affected By Mix Changes

As per S&P Capital IQ consensus data, the sell-side analysts see PayPal's normalized net profit margin improving from 16.1% in fiscal 2022 to 18.6% in FY 2025. But this implies that PYPL's net margin will stay below the 20.7%-21.5% range that the company achieved for the FY 2019-2021 period.

The current trend is that PayPal's funding mix has been shifting back from debit to credit to a post-pandemic consumer environment. This results in an increase in transaction costs, which has a negative impact on PYPL's profit margins.

A Wall Street Journal article published on May 6, 2021, just over a year ago, highlighted that "PayPal’s transaction expenses were at a record-low 0.8% of total payment volume" due to a favorable "funding mix shift" as "debit cards are a cheaper funding source for customers’ payments" as compared to "credit cards."

The reverse is happening now a year later with a shift in funding mix for PYPL back in favor of credit. This should translate to relatively weaker profitability for PayPal now and in the future, as compared to the company's financial performance during the pandemic period.

Bottom Line

PayPal is a Hold, as there are an equal number of reasons to be bullish and bearish on PYPL.