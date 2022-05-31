4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is a stock I mentioned years ago as a blue-chip value play and possible turnaround candidate. My last bullish article was posted in the summer of 2020. I have not written on the company since then, as growth drivers imploded. For sure, Intel still has some worth with a lower valuation vs. the semiconductor industry and a high dividend yield. But, I would suggest investors continue to look elsewhere for the deployment of new buy capital. With earnings estimates falling over time, and its leading position in chip manufacturing under attack on all sides, forecasting outperformance vs. the technology sector is now a long odds proposition for Intel's high capital-expenditure business model.

Successful investors like to find growth at a reasonable price. The classic definition of a "value trap" is a reasonable valuation/price on a business lacking any growth. In fact, the illusion of growth or a condition of hope above reality regarding a company's future has been the primary excuse for money-losing investments on Wall Street. For example, time-and-again intelligent investors put capital into old-school tech businesses, waiting for past operating glory and higher valuations from former industry leaders to reappear. International Business Machines (IBM) is one example from the 1960s-70s that was not pushed out-of-business as competitors appeared. Technology changes fast, and those failing to innovate are left behind quickly. In a nutshell, this setup describes what has been taking place at Intel for years running.

Nimble innovators have stolen market share in Intel's core businesses. New technology products have required new chip designs and performance characteristics. Intel has struggled to keep up. Companies like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in personal computers, Qualcomm (QCOM) in smartphones, and NVIDIA (NVDA) in gaming/crypto mining/AI have better developed the semiconductor chips of tomorrow. Taiwan Semi (TSM) has become the global producer of higher-speed, lower-cost chips than Intel has been able to invent. It's called competition in an economic sense, survival of the fittest in an evolutionary sense.

Positive Valuation Characteristics

Intel's valuation today is on the amazingly cheap side of the ledger. If you didn't understand the difficult operating environment coming down the pike, I cannot blame you for getting excited about Intel as a bullish idea in portfolio construction.

On "trailing" operating metrics, Intel appears to be an incredible bargain today. Below is a graph of 10-year price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow, and book value. Effectively, Intel is trading at a decade-low valuation.

On enterprise value calculations (total equity + debt - cash holdings), Intel is even less expensive historically. Below are charts of EV to cash earnings before interest, taxed, depreciation and amortization. The first graph shows Intel's basic EV ratio of 4.5x on initial cash earnings is approaching a 40-year low.

The second graph is a comparison of EV to EBITDA against the largest semiconductor peers/competitors traded in America since 2019. This group includes Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments (TXN), Micron (MU), Broadcom (AVGO), Marvell (MRVL), Qualcomm, Apple (AAPL), Analog Devices (ADI), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). The 4.5x ratio is an extreme number vs. the 16x median average for the group, or equivalent 14x multiple for the S&P 500 Index.

EV to Revenues is also bottom of the barrel for the semiconductor industry. The 2.5x multiple is well under the median average of 8x for Big Tech chip makers.

Intel's dividend yield is likewise quite noteworthy for income investors. The current 3.2% yield is leading for the Big Tech chip sector and more than DOUBLE the S&P 500 rate of 1.4% in May 2022.

Negative Growth Issues

Nevertheless, when we look at Wall Street estimates of future results, the bullish story begins to crumble. Measured from 2020, Intel has the worst projected earnings growth forecast in the peer group. In fact, final profit margins and per share income are estimated to be in a declining trend starting in 2022. Revenues and EPS are projected to be lower in 2023 than 2020! And, this negative result is happening in the face of tremendous industry expansion.

Intel's forward earnings yield looks to be pedestrian vs. the peer group. A theoretical 8.1% earnings yield is only slightly above the 6.3% median average vs. competitors. Plus, real-world risk for Intel and others is an economic slowdown will occur in 2022-23, which will drag income down further. Actual results could be dramatically worse than now anticipated. Extraordinary investment in new plant & equipment to rebuild America's tech infrastructure and a recession concurrently would not mix well for Intel income figures.

Free cash flow is already declining sharply in early 2022 as the company has committed to invest tens of billions in new plant & equipment to rebuild U.S. capacity. An early warning signal for investors focused on free cash generation, Intel's long-term future is increasingly coming into question.

Another worry is today's healthy and strong profit margins will drop appreciably in 2022-23 vs. the "trailing" results drawn below. In addition, industry-normal leverage will likely shoot near the top of the list for risk as income begins to move in reverse, while extensive investment and expenditures may require new debt and IOUs.

Losing Stock Performance

Intel's difficult operating future has been a real downer for investors. Last place performance out of the peer group has been the consequence, when viewing 1-year and 3-year total returns. If there's any silver lining, the bear market in Big Tech the past six months has affected the overvalued high-flyers far more for price decline. Investor performance trends are pictured below.

I have been trying to find a technical reason to be bullish, but this search has not produced any real optimism. Despite a relatively "cheap" upfront valuation 12 months ago, Intel has still underperformed the S&P 500 index by nearly -20%. The Negative Volume Index indicator is not a screaming sell (one of my favorite momentum creations), but others like On Balance Volume highlight steady and significant liquidations over the past year.

Final Thoughts

Value without growth will not earn you much money on Wall Street. I know the U.S. government is helping Intel to bring production and jobs back to America in the coming years. Yet, this effort does not guarantee substantial revenue or income growth. Consumers and OEM business customers may still prefer the semiconductors and chips manufactured by competing tech firms.

Am I resolutely bearish on Intel? No, absolutely not. It's possible the low valuation foundation and unexpectedly better performance from the operating business could support S&P 500 similar total returns over the next 2-3 years. However, I would not bank on it. My overall rating is a Hold or Neutral setting. There are literally hundreds of other blue-chips with stronger buy propositions today. After the 20% to 30% bear market drawdown of 2022, many stocks are sitting at lower-than-typical valuations, with decent growth prospects.

I am modeling potential upside to $60 in a best-case scenario over the next 12-18 months vs. a worst-case outlook of $30 in a deep recession. From $45 a share today, risk/reward analysis is something of a standoff. I don't think the 3% annual dividend payout vs. 8% CPI inflation is good enough to warrant opening a position either. If you own Intel, the biggest risk is a global recession could drag income results closer to breakeven for several years.

