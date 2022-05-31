Kena Betancur/Getty Images News

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) investors have been on one heck of a ride, and all that excitement may be obscuring the tremendous fundamental progress the company has been making.

Going public in April 2019, the company grew rapidly due to COVID lockdowns and enterprises' rapid shift to work from home. From October 2019 through October 2020, the stock went from ~ $66 to ~$560 per share. However, the stock began to pull back as investors realized that the valuation got ahead of itself, and there were better returns available with reopening plays such as Marriott (MAR). Then beginning in 2022, growth stocks sold off aggressively as inflation became a problem, and the Federal Reserve vowed to hike rates.

Today, Zoom is trading at around $110 per share, down over 80% since its peak in October 2020. Investors may feel discouraged, but ZM today looks a lot more interesting than it did last since I wrote about the stock in May 2020 due to its continued growth and maturity of its business combined with a more attractive valuation.

This article will discuss ZM's latest earnings, business, financials, trading & valuation, and risks so readers can reach their own informed decision.

(Note: Unless otherwise noted, all forecasted financials refers to consensus estimates and all historical financial data comes from the company.)

Earnings

We will start by quickly going over the company's latest earnings to level-set everyone before moving to the main topic of considering the company's business fundamentals.

ZM reported FY Q1 earnings (FY ending Jan) on 05/24/2022, resulting in the stock trading up 5.6% on the day after earnings.

Revenue grew 12.3% y/y to $1,074 million, in-line with consensus estimates. FX and the situation in Europe were headwinds, while the mix continued to shift towards its "Enterprise" segment. Zoom Phone has been progressing well, with the company has been adding around half a million phone seats every quarter, reaching 3 million. In addition, its net dollar expansion of 123% remains robust.

Zoom earnings

Gross margin came in at 78.5% while operating margin came in at 37.2% compared to 41.9% a year ago. EPS for the quarter was $1.03, down 22% y/y and beating consensus by 17.5%.

Business Transformation

Zoom is transitioning from a single killer meeting app to a unified collaboration platform robust enough for large enterprises with strong value propositions.

Recently, ZM commissioned Forrester (FORR) to quantify Zoom's business value and provide a framework for organizations looking to understand their unified communications investment. The study indicates that Zoom's unified communications platform could provide a 261% return on investment over three years for a composite organization in their model, with payback in just less than six months.

The company changed the presentation of its customer segments last quarter and now discloses revenues for its "Enterprise" and "Online" customers that align more with customer buying behavior. "Enterprise" includes customers who have purchased ZM products through direct sales or channel partners, while "Online" is the customer cohort engaged with ZM through its online channel.

This disclosure showcases the company's rapid progress towards becoming an enterprise software company, which should help its valuation. ZM's enterprise business grew by 31% Y/Y to reach $560M, now 52% of revenue, up from 45% the year before.

The company's successful transition is driven by continuous investments and innovation to build out its platform. Besides Zoom Meetings, ZM offers Zoom Phone, its cloud PBX solution, Zoom Rooms, its conference room solution, Zoom Events, its hybrid events platform, Zoom Contact Center, its omnichannel contact center that's optimized for video.

A crucial part of ZM's strategy is to enable more and more business workflows within its platform, and it continues to announce new capabilities at a rapid pace.

On April 13, 2022, ZM announced Zoom IQ for Sales, a conversation intelligence solution for sales professionals. On April 19, 2022, ZM announced Whiteboard, which allows users to collaborate on a persistent, expandable digital canvas.

On May 12, ZM announced an agreement to acquire Solvvy, a leading conversational AI and automation platform for customer support. Adding Solvvy's proprietary technology should broaden Zoom Contact Center's offering with scalable self-service and conversational AI. Following the close of the transaction, Zoom will incorporate and expand Solvvy's capabilities across its Zoom Contact Center platform.

These new product launches encapsulate ZM's strategy to move into adjacent workflows, both horizontally and vertically, to ensure our customers are getting more and more out of our platform.

Financial

ZM's revenue grew by a CAGR of 131.5% over the past three fiscal years. Sell-side consensus is forecasting revenues to grow by 10.8% this fiscal year, reaching $4.5 billion, and to grow by 13.4% the following fiscal year, reaching $5.2 billion. This deceleration in growth is understandable given tough COVID comps.

Over the past three fiscal years, ZM's EBIT margin increased by 35.9% points, from 4.6% to 40.4%. This is primarily driven by operating leverage as revenues from $331M in 2018 to over $4 billion in 2021.

Consensus is forecasting EBIT margin to contract by 750 basis points this fiscal year to 32.9% and contract by 150 basis points the following fiscal year to 31.4%. This expected margin contraction is driven by continued strong growth in R&D, sales & marketing, and other expenses, which are expected to outpace its near-term expected revenue growth. Margins should expand in the out years if the company grows and executes well.

Over the past three years, ZM spent 11.2% of its revenue on share-based compensation (SBC). Over the same period, diluted outstanding common shares increased by 87.0%.

As a result of the revenue, margin, and share count dynamics, EPS grew at a CAGR of 482.7% over the past 3 fiscal years, outpacing its revenue growth. Going forward, consensus is forecasting EPS to decrease by 25.9% to $3.75 this fiscal year, and increase by 7.8% to $4.05 the following fiscal year.

Return on invested capital is strong at 28.0%. With net cash of $3,567 million, ZM has a great balance sheet.

Trading & Valuation

Going public on 4/17/2019, the stock has been trading for around 3 years. ZM currently trades at $110.42 per share, a market value of $32.5 billion, and an enterprise value of $28.9 billion. The stock does not pay a dividend compared to a dividend yield of 1.4% for the S&P 500.

ZM performed very poorly over the past year, returning -67% points less than the S&P 500, or -66.2% in absolute return. The stock is trading 41.7% below its 200-day moving average, 73% below its 52-week high of $406.48, and 40% above its 52-week low of $79.03 per share. Short interest is moderate at 4.4%.

Using consensus estimates for next fiscal year's results (FY2), ZM is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 5.6, an EV/EBIT multiple of 17.8, a P/E multiple of 27.3, and an FCF multiple of 21.4. These multiples are near ZM's all-time lows.

Relative to the S&P 500, ZM is trading at an EV/Sales premium of 154.2%, an EV/EBIT premium of 20.6%, a P/E premium of 72.2%, and an FCF premium of 18.0%. ZM's FY2 PEG ratio is currently 1.8 compared to the S&P 500's PEG ratio of 1.3, a premium of 39.8%. However, ZM's growth has the potential to accelerate faster than consensus estimates as the company laps tough comps and continues to introduce attractive products.

Risks

ZM's online business may continue to decline. FYQ1 Online revenue declined by 3%, and management pointed to tough comps. However, given the massive pull-forward of demand during COVID, this business is at risk of being stagnant for longer than expected.

Execution risk remains elevated as the company rapidly transitions into a unified collaboration platform for enterprises. The company is investing both organically and inorganically, which introduces integration risks.

Competition remains a severe risk for ZM. For example, I wrote about how well Microsoft (MSFT) Teams was doing and considered Teams to be the biggest threat to ZM. In addition, Microsoft is aggressively building a "metaverse for work," which is similar to ZM's unified collaboration platform vision. MSFT is an extremely well-run company with a large install base of enterprise customers. However, I believe the unified collaboration platform opportunity should be big enough for Zoom and MSFT.

Takeaway

ZM's roller-coaster of a stock might leave investors baffled, but one should not overlook the company's tremendous progress in transitioning itself into a unified collaboration platform for enterprises. In addition, valuation is near all-time lows for the stock, while continued innovation could accelerate revenue growth in a few years.

I look forward to discussing ZM with you in the comment section below. If you found this article helpful, please share the article. Thank you for reading!