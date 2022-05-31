Palantir Technologies Vs. Splunk Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Choose Your Time frame, Choose Your Stock

Righto, here goes. The question is a false one of course, because you could just do what we've done in staff personal accounts and own them both. Or indeed neither. But let's say you are sitting there with a fistful of dollars thinking, ooh, growth stocks all stomped on, market looks like it might be turning up, kid-in-candy-store time, which one shall I buy?

Our answer depends on your timeframe and risk appetite. In short: we think both can be bought with solid expectations of upside; we think there is less upside in Splunk than in Palantir, and probably about the same level of downside. So ignoring the time value of money, and the psychological value of chalking up a tech stock win or two to try to re-introduce your brain to the oxytocin shots it has been lacking in this regard since November 2021, you'd choose PLTR alone. Right? Wrong.

Read on.

How Are Palantir And Splunk Different

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is an application software business producing, at their core, analytics apps used by high-end government departments or demanding enterprise users to obtain insights from the data analysis intellectual property that PLTR has sought to productize. The nature of the beast when selling to very large customers like this is that you have to customize your products a lot, to fit the customer environment, which is why you see PLTR reporting a hundred different use cases not just the same old same old as is the case for niche plays with a simple function set. PLTR has a quasi-religious aspect to the business, both among its retail shareholder fanbois (some will appear in this article comments no doubt) and its management team and board members. This can be safely ignored. It's just a software company. It's a fast-growing business given the size and unwieldiness of the customers it targets, and it is likely to have very long lived subscription/maintenance fees because once that stuff is installed in customer environments we doubt anyone is going to be unplugging it any time soon. Too difficult, too painful, too much retraining of staff to do, particularly since our (very modest!) sampling of PLTR users tells us that users like the applications a great deal.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is an infrastructure software business producing observability applications and tools. Your favorite Fortune 500 company - most all of them! - uses it at the heart of their IT systems to watch what is going on within the network and the software running through the capillaries of the network. In its heyday, SPLK was a leader in machine data processing and analytics and this DNA persists in the company today. SPLK is on the downslope of its product lifecycle; newer names in and around the space such as DataDog (DDOG) and Dynatrace (DT) are the hot young things that developers want to work on these days. But SPLK is now where PLTR will likely be in 10-15 years which is, wired into the plumbing and going away no time soon.

Why Buy Splunk Right Now?

This is easy. SPLK is an old lag these days, born when perpetual license sales were the bomb, when as a software sales exec your job was to just channel your inner Larry, jam the customer for that good upfront money, a big ol' consulting package (paid presales! the dream of all!) and then a fat maintenance package for software that if it breaks is clearly the fault of the hardware provider and/or the integration consultant, neither of which are covered by the maintenance fee. Ah, the good old days. Anyway, time caught up with SPLK and a couple years back it had to make the transition to subscription revenues. The stock promptly took a bath, as well it might given the hit to recognized revenue, accounting earnings, and cashflow. We flagged this loud and clear as the company began driving toward the Santa Clara Triangle, the dustbowl where West Coast tech companies go to die. You can read that "yikes" note, here. A righteous call as it turns out.

Well, newsflash, after a material investment and a board seat assigned to Silver Lake, the valley LBO shop, the company has been very busy doing what Autodesk, Cadence, Synopsys and others did before it, which is, sucking wind whilst the financials rebalance towards recurring revenues and the cashflow starts to turn positive again. The quarter just reported indicates the majority of their work is done and the fundamentals should continue to improve from here.

SPLK Stock Key Metrics

SPLK is coming out of the growth, profitability and cashflow trough nicely. In the most recent quarter, TTM revenue growth moved up to 24%, TTM EBITDA is threatening to turn positive - it sits at -3% right now, up from a low of -12% two quarters back, and TTM unlevered pretax FCF just turned positive for the first time in a very long time. These trends ought to continue - maybe next quarter is a little bumpy, maybe it isn't, but as a longer term trend we believe that growth, profitability and cashflow margins are heading up.

SPLK Financials (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

SPLK Financials II (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

SPLK has a seasonal growth profile in the manner of most old-line software companies (it's the ghost of Larry's standard comp plan rearing its head) so the dip you see in RPO - the total customer contract book - this quarter isn't something to stress about, yet. Q1 of their fiscal year was weak for new sales this time last year too. If RPO is weak next quarter we can talk about it, but for now it's OK in our view.

The stock is valued at a touch under 7x TTM revenue; cashflow and EBITDA multiples are meaningless today, but if you make an assumption that the company can reach 20% unlevered pretax FCF if managed well, you could say that your 'underlying' 'long term' (and other synonyms for hopium) entry multiple is 35x TTM cashflows. Not cheap on fundamentals but not expensive either in our view.

SPLK Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

What Is The Outlook For Splunk Stock?

Our principal thesis with SPLK is, it will be bought - by financial buyers or maybe by strategics - and we hold the name in staff personal accounts on this basis.

Two blue-chip LBO firms - Silver Lake and Hellman & Friedman - have significant stakes in the company and this type of business is the day job for each of them. We would expect a take-private bid for the business in the next 12 months or so. At what price? Well, here's SPLK on the monthly since IPO. (You can open a full page version, here).

SPLK Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

Relatively few shares have ever been bought over around $142/share - as you can see from the volume profile on the right hand side Y-axis. So we would speculate that were the company to be sold for anything between $142 and an all time high ($225), a shareholder vote would be positive. $142 is around a 40% premium from today's beat-up stock price so that is a reasonable sense-check were the name to be acquired tomorrow.

Why Buy Palantir Right Now?

There is a wall of content available on Seeking Alpha and everywhere else on the Internet about PLTR. Why this is, no idea, but it is akin to a meme stock in its coverage and breathlessness.

The reason to buy PLTR right now is, of course, that the stock has been handed a thorough beating and is presently on the floor bleeding. It can go lower of course, and at a 9.4x TTM revenue multiple with the whole world seemingly now an expert on management team compensation schemes, the evils of stock-based compensation, diluted share counts and so on, if the market carries on lower, then grandpa isn't going to be buying this one any time soon. If the market stabilizes however and folks take a longer term view then an enterprise software company becoming part of the plumbing in government and higher-end corporate deployments is likely something you want to accumulate over time; buy in small chunks on deep red days and hold for a decade. Like boring ol' Big Money which has a habit of actually Making Money.

Here's the numbers.

PLTR Stock Key Metrics

PLTR Financials (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

PLTR Financials II (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Recognized revenue growth (+37% on a TTM basis), EBITDA margins (+24% TTM) are all fine; cashflow margins need some work at 9% on a TTM basis - capex stepped up a lot this quarter and the company still doesn't manage its working capital very well as you can see. The balance sheet is safe with $2.5bn net cash on hand. We want to see RPO start to grow faster - if that 9% YoY number this quarter was a seasonal low - for the same reasons as SPLK, a quarterly cadence set for the Q4 hero mentality - then that's fine, but it needs to move up in the next 1-2 quarters to maintain investor confidence in our view.

The stock is trading at 9.4x TTM revenue but a whopping 106x TTM cashflows. And that's after paying staff in lots of stock in order to not dole out a lot of cash. So there is some work to do here on fundamentals. We believe the company can make good progress and so we're happy to rate the stock at 'Accumulate' and indeed to continue to own it in staff personal accounts. But we do want to see those fundamentals improve. It's fair to say that we don't care about stock based comp - it's priced into the share price whichever way you want to think about it. This is an unfashionable view but it's one we've held for decades and it goes in and out of fashion, so, we don't care what the FinTwit noise is at any point in time. It's the fundamentals that need care and attention at PLTR, not the comp model in our view. We were bearish on PLTR in 2020 because the fundamentals were poor; bullish in 2021 because fundamentals were good; we're bullish in 2022 on fundamentals, but it's show-us-the-money time and the company is now on deck in that regard. We're happy to live with the crazy stock price volatility because we think this is a decade-long play if the company executes - it can be a new vertical market category definer-leader - but again, we do want to see those numbers tick up.

PLTR Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

PLTR's stock chart isn't pretty. It's a story of distribution - and not by longstanding institutions in the normal way, but more so by the longstanding CEO. That center of gravity - the 'point of control' red line of around $24 where the majority of shares were traded since the stock joined the market - that's going to form very tough resistance to push up through in our view - as are some of the more proximate high volume nodes - starting around $18. So - the company has some work to do and the stock certainly has some work to do.

PLTR Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

Is PLTR Or SPLK A Better Buy?

SPLK in our view is a fairly relaxing buy with clear upside ahead - the potential sale of the company or, failing that, continuing improvement in fundamentals. That window probably closes in 18-24 months as the company's products age further and the L-word (legacy, the horror!) begins to be bandied around. So we see SPLK as an opportunity to buy in the low $100s and ride up to say the $140-$200 range with the high end of that being low likelihood.

PLTR stock is in poor shape right now and the company has to execute better. But the upside is tremendous if it does, and not time bounded. In a decade there will still be a plethora of revenue opportunities for the company to address.

So in short, if you are buying with a 10-year horizon, we believe PLTR is a better bet. If you have a one or two-year horizon, we think that whilst SPLK is unlikley to triple and indeed may not double, it can deliver a solid 40-60% upside over that timeframe at relatively little downside risk from here.

So, choose your timeframe, choose your risk appetite, choose your stock!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 31 May 2022.