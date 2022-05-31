Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) recently reported a strong end to their FY22 with revenue growth coming in nicely above expectations. Even with the continued headwinds of the company moving away from lower margin professional services revenue, subscription revenue growth has remained strong.

However, guidance for FY23 was rather disappointing as revenue growth is expected to be 15-16% below the company's typical 20%+ levels. In addition, with continued focus on investments, non-GAAP operating margins are expected to decline towards the mid-single digits, below the 12% level seen in FY22.

Even with the stock pulling back 20% since the company reported earnings and now down around 80% from all-time highs, valuation remains a little rich at 7.5x forward revenue.

Given the dynamics of 15-16% total company revenue growth and operating margins in the 5-10% over the next few years, it's difficult to support a premium valuation. Especially as fears around a potential recession arise, with business spending surely being impacted in the scenario, I believe investors may be better off waiting for a more reasonable valuation before getting into the name. A pullback towards $60 would become more favorable.

Financial Review

When looking at the company's Q4 results, total revenue grew 18% YOY to $193 million, which beat expectations for $186 million. However, the underlying subscription revenue growth of 28% YOY, which represents 90% of the company's total revenue was much stronger than the overall company's revenue growth.

Let's remember that professional services revenue, which declined 29% YOY, is a big drag on the overall revenue growth. Coupa's relatively recent acquisition of LLamasoft historically had a higher mix of professional services revenue. With Coupa moving away from this revenue stream, it's no surprise that overall revenue growth was held back a bit. Also, subscription revenue comes with much higher gross margins than professional services. So even if total company revenue growth is not as fast as it should be, underlying margins should continue to improve over time.

Even when looking at billings, there is a similar divergence between total and subscription. Total billings during the quarter grew 18% YOY to $319 million, though when excluding LLamasoft, organic billings grew an impressive 25% YOY. So while reported metrics may appear a little light, the underlying growth trends across Coupa remain strong.

Pro forma gross margins came in at 74.6%, which was 450bps better than the 70.1% gross margin in the year-ago period. Clearly, the heightened focus on higher-margin subscription revenue is paying off in terms of higher gross margins.

In addition, non-GAAP operating margin during the quarter significantly improved to 14.4%, up from 6.8% in the year-ago period. On a trailing 12-month basis, non-GAAP operating margins are around 12%, which has improved for the past several quarters.

While the mid-teens and expanding margins are a positive to see, especially with underlying subscription revenue growing nearly 30%, I am a little cautious around the company's stock-based compensation. During FY22, the company recorded $200 million of stock-based, which was more than their Q4 total revenue.

Over the past several years, Coupa has done a good job leveraging their operating expenses. With around 200bps lower operating expense improvement for each of the past three fiscal years, I continue to believe the company has a long runway left of margin expansion.

Disappointing Outlook

While the financial performance during the quarter was strong, it was management's outlook that has pushed the stock down nearly 20% since reporting earnings.

For Q1, total revenue is expected to be $189-191 million, which was below expectations for $196 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to only be 3-4% and while Q1 is typically a low point for margins, this was below expectations, especially given the recent margin performance.

For FY23, revenue is expected to be $836-840 million, which was well below expectations for $880 million. With non-GAAP operating margin guidance implying only mid-single-digit margin level, investors were certainly disappointed, especially in light of margins nicely above 10% during FY22. This led to non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the year, well below estimates for $0.73.

To be clear, guidance was disappointing on most fronts. Subscription revenue growth around 20% is strong, but total revenue growth guidance is just 15-16%. Guidance could end up being a little conservative as management typically beats and raises, but even with a strong performance in FY23, revenue, margins, and EPS could all still end up being below original expectations.

Last quarter, we stated that we're confident in mid-20s organic calculated billings growth in the near term, and we reiterate that. As for guidance, we strive to execute and achieve a beat and raise each quarter. It's a little bit tough to know with all the things going on in the world that is quite turmoil at this time. But we're bullish about accelerating our growth with the investments we're making.

In my opinion, I believe the company's long-term guidance could face some scrutiny in coming quarters. Yes, the company did post a 12% non-GAAP operating margin in FY22, however, their mid-term target is just 5-10%, well below the long-term outlook of 25-30%.

There are likely many cost levers Coupa has to their disposal to improve margins as they scale. The above guidance framework could also end up being conservative, as we know Coupa has the ability to expand their margins into the mid-teens.

Valuation

With the stock now down over 80% from all-time highs and down 20% since they reported earnings, I believe most of the bad news has been priced in. There are still some concerns about what would happen if we were to enter into a recession, though I believe many businesses would look to optimize their costs, something Coupa can help with.

In a recessionary environment, business spend would likely decline and hurt Coupa, though there remains a massive market opportunity that Coupa can continue to gain share in over time.

While I am a believer in the company's longer term, valuation is still at 7.5x forward revenue. With total revenue now growing below 20% and margins expected to be 5-10% over the medium-term, it's a little difficult to argue Coupa deserves a premium valuation in the current market.

The stock is currently trading at levels last seen in early 2019, though the environment has changed a bit. Operationally, Coupa has performed well and executed. But the market is not placing at as high valuation multiples as they once were.

With fears of a potential recession coming in the coming quarters on top of valuation still around 7.5x forward revenue, I am a little hesitant to become bullish. I think if the stock were to pull back towards $60, I would sharpen my pencil a bit more.