HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE, OTCPK:TTFNF) is benefiting from the current price environment and underinvestment in oil and gas over the last years. The company intends to grow the dividend by 5% per year and a US$2Bn buyback was announced for 1H22.

In light of the energy transition, the focus lies on growing the LNG and Renewables business while maintaining discipline with respect to capex spending. The forecasted dividend growth, share buybacks and current valuation make TotalEnergies a buy at the current level of US$59.

Clear priorities

TotalEnergies is an oil major working on a transition to become an LNG and Power dominated company. In spite of this transformation, the company has clear cash flow allocation priorities, see figure 1.

Figure 1 - Cash flow allocation priorities (totalenergies.com)

This article will cover the different aspects of this allocation framework to assess whether this stock is a compelling investment. Before this is done, however, the five-year history of the aforementioned metrics is plotted in figure 2 to serve as background.

Figure 2 - Five-year history of cash flow allocation priorities (totalenergies.com; chart by author)

Capex development

Before focusing on capex development, it's worthwhile to get the definitions straight. The company uses capital expenditures and capital investment interchangeably whereas, strictly speaking, these are not the same. The capex as presented in figure 2 is taken from the notes to the consolidated financial statement in the annual reports. The capital investment, to which will be referred hereafter when capex is mentioned, is defined as the organic capex plus acquisitions and minus disposals.

The company aims at capex spending of US$13-15Bn until 2025. The allocation of capex for this year is shown in figure 3. Half of this budget is aimed at growth businesses Renewables and LNG while the other half is dedicated to the Oil business.

Figure 3 - Capex allocation for 2022 (totalenergies.com)

The capex spending on oil creates the impression the company is still heavily focused on exploration and production, but this requires nuance. The capex spending on oil is actually done to maintain production rather than grow it. This aligns with the outlook of the company where it states peak oil production will be reached in 2025 after which it will gradually decline towards the end of the decade, see figure 4. TTE is clearly using the upstream cash machine to fund the transition into LNG and Renewables.

Figure 4 - Forecasted energy mix development of TotalEnergies (totalenergies.com)

The company expects to substantially reduce the sale of oil products by the end of the decade. In 2030, gas will cover 50% of total sales and oil will account for 30%, with the remainder being electricity, biofuels and so on.

In the Oil segment, the company plans to grow production in the short term before this will be reversed to achieve the same production level as in 2019 by the end of the decade. The rationale is demand for petroleum products will decline in the second half of this decade due to technological progress and evolving use. "Evolving use" may sound somewhat vague, but Audi gave an interesting demonstration in the Dakar Rally by reviving the range extender.

A more important change, however, has been materializing in the refining business. Over the last decade, TTE has been reducing refining capacity by more than 700 kb/d and plans to reduce this further towards 2030. The main reason for scaling back refining capacity is to reduce emissions, as the company stated in the March 2022 Strategy presentation. This emission reduction is required to support growth of the LNG business without increasing overall emissions, see figure 5.

Figure 5 - Forecasted development of Scope 3 emissions (totalenergies.com)

Whereas TotalEnergies has a long and rich history of developing oil and gas projects, this can't be said for the Renewables business. Therefore, the forecasted capex for the Renewables segment contains the largest uncertainty. As Renewables will become a new pillar supporting earnings, it is worthwhile to investigate whether the anticipated capacity expansion is feasible within the allocated budget.

Renewable development costs

TotalEnergies aims to have 100 gigawatt (GW) of gross renewable capacity in 2030. To put this in perspective, figure 4 shows the expected daily energy generation from Renewables in 2030 should surpass the LNG capacity of 2021. This means a substantial amount of capacity needs to be built in the remainder of this decade. At least until 2025, an annual capacity expansion of 6GW is needed to achieve a total of 35 GW by 2025, see figure 6.

Figure 6 - Renewable capacity expansion TotalEnergies (totalenergies.com)

One of the larger European players in Renewables is Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY). In a recent article, it was demonstrated the development costs of Renewable facilities were approximately US$1Bn per GW. With TTE aiming to bring 6GW online per year, the corresponding capex becomes US$6Bn.

Figure 6 indicates the majority of renewable facilities will be Solar. In this respect, it is worth mentioning cost declines for utility-scale PVs have stalled and spiking costs put pressure on new developments.

Summarizing, it appears Renewable development costs have been underestimated meaning less capacity will be bought for the same amount of money, or spending needs to be increased to meet the targets.

Gearing

The third item of the cash allocation framework refers to the balance sheet strength and more specifically the gearing. As shown in figure 2 gearing spiked above the desired level of 20% (2020), but came down to a value of 15.3% in 2021. The gearing ratio of 20% is chosen not only to preserve strength of the balance sheet but also to maintain the credit A-rating. This means that share buybacks will not be performed unless the gearing is sufficiently low.

Dividend and buybacks

TotalEnergies has a relatively straightforward dividend and buyback policy, from the annual report:

The Board of Directors defined a return-to-shareholder policy for 2022 combining, on the one hand, an increase in interim dividends of 5% given the structural growth in cash flow generated by the LNG and electricity business, and, on the other hand, buybacks to share the surplus cash flow from high hydrocarbon prices.

Based on the 2021 dividend, this implies the interim dividend will be raised from €0.66 to €0.69, or a total dividend of US$2.95 (€2.76) with the USD/EUR exchange rate at the time of writing. Moreover, a US$2Bn buyback was announced for 1H22.

Depending on the price development of hydrocarbons, an additional buyback program may be announced, as the dividend growth is "fixed" but the level of buybacks is not, as it actually depends on cash flow. Current policy is to allocate 40% of surplus cash generated above US$60/b to share buybacks.

Figure 7 shows the cash flow and dividend returns over the last five years. As already demonstrated in figure 2, the dividend grows steadily and the buybacks are the variable component. Apart from 2020, cash flow has been (nearly) sufficient to cover the dividends and buybacks.

Also shown in figure 7 are the oil price (black line) and breakeven level per barrel (red line). Interestingly the company has been lowering the breakeven level from a high of US$30 (2018) to the current US$23 per barrel while the oil price increased on average. Consequently, the cash flow has shown an upward trajectory over the last years, even with the year 2020 taken into account.

Figure 7 - Cash flow, shareholder returns and oil price (totalenergies.com, Yahoo Finance; chart by author)

As the oil price showed a further uptrend in 2022, it may be expected the cash flow will come in higher than last year, with the option to announce more buybacks in 2H22. Although the company runs the risk of buying back shares at elevated prices, the reduction in share count does support the policy of 5% dividend growth for a prolonged period of time even if oil prices will trend lower.

The stock has shown good performance in 2022 and is currently trading at US$59, generating a forward dividend yield of 5%. The TTM GAAP P/E ratio stands at 8.99 which means the stock is valued lower than peers Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Shell (SHEL). In spite of the recent stock price appreciation, the forecasted dividend growth, share buybacks, and valuation make the stock a compelling investment.

Risks

Quite a lot has been said on the interests of TTE in Russia. The current status is the company complies with sanctions and gradually suspends the activities in Russia. Yet, in contrast to other majors, an exit has not been announced as the company believes this would reverse the purpose of the sanctions. In spite of this, the company did cease recording proven reserves for the Arctic LNG-2 project and does not provide capital for the project anymore.

Besides Russia, TTE still depends heavily on the extraction of oil to fund the transition. As demonstrated in figure 4 oil production will still be at 2019 levels by the end of this decade. This means exploration of oil will need to continue while concerns over the environment are growing. Although shareholders have voted in favor of the climate plan so far, a repetition can't be taken for granted. In the short run, opposition may be subdued, but especially over the longer term, it may happen that oil exploration must be reduced sooner than expected thereby cutting the money flow that pays for the transition. On the other hand, the pace of worldwide electrification may not be that rapid, meaning another ESG push may actually lead to price increases, similar to what is happening at this very moment and thereby supporting cash flow.

Conclusion

TotalEnergies is benefiting from the current price environment and underinvestment in oil and gas over the last years. There is a clear focus to transform the company to ensure future cash flows in a changing environment. Even though the development costs for Renewables may be underestimated at this point in time, the strong cash flow will make up for any potential setbacks.

The stock is generating a forward dividend yield of 5% while the valuation is lower than that of peers. The forecasted dividend growth, share buybacks and current valuation make TotalEnergies a buy at the current level of US$59.