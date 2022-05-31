Povozniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) appears slow-moving in the last two years. But today, it shows resilience with its increased revenues and stable margins. Its stellar Balance Sheet proves its durability in a challenging market. Of course, its growth may not be absolute yet as inflationary pressures continue. But, its sound fundamentals show it can cushion the blow while remaining profitable. Meanwhile, the stock price is moving sideways after its recent upside. It makes it a stock to consider with consistent dividend payments.

Company Performance

Northern Trust Corporation has made its mark in the financial sector for more than a century. It has flourished and catapulted itself as it handled 20% of the wealthiest families in the US. But, the past two years have been challenging for Northern Trust Corporation. The pandemic caused massive disruptions. So, it had to be more prudent with its asset management. And it is not every day that a bank of its size and reputation would be hampered by turbulent events.

Its interest income became slow-moving as the interest rates dropped to near-zero levels. Even so, it was not an indication of its weakening and eventual crash. Its non-interest segment has remained robust. The increase in its trust and commissions shows the higher demand for its services. It should not be a surprise as lower interest rates enticed more borrowers and investors. Only, the increase was not enough to offset the decrease in interest income. The way I see it, it is more of being too cautious, which can be confirmed by its loans and deposits. I will discuss this aspect in the succeeding parts.

Today, Northern Trust appears to rebound from its slippage over the past two years. Its interest income is now $384 million, a 10% year-over-year growth. We can see the start of its gradual increase in the second half of the previous year. It has not reached its pre-pandemic levels yet, but it shows more promise of a rebound. Of course, it will not be swift as inflation peaks and poses challenges to banks. The problems with interest rate hikes may put downward pressure on its performance. Fortunately, it knows how to stabilize its business with an interest expense of $2.5 million. It is a 392% year-over-year decrease, showing its efficient asset management.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

As mentioned, it operates with much prudence despite its massive size. NTRS appears more stable than stagnant, given its management of loans and deposits. We can see now that its previous move is starting to pay off. It is now moving opposite to the previous quarters. It is freer to expand while remaining safe and secure. It has more organic growth as interest rates rise in contrast to many other banks. It now earns more on its loans and deposits. Its controlled loans relative to deposits save it from higher expenses and defaults.

Its non-interest segment is more robust with $1.34 billion compared to $1.25 billion. So, the total operating revenue shows a 9% year-over-year growth. The influx of clients leads to higher trust and commission income. The thing is, the company has an impressive capital base and liquidity position. This aspect enables it to meet the needs of its high net worth clients and cater to more demand. Likewise, its non-interest expense is higher than in the previous year. It confirms our observation that the core operations remain stable. It is even expanding as its labor becomes stronger. For instance, it boosts its Florida Team with its new senior managing director. So as it broadens its capacity, its efficiency remains high. It is no wonder that its operating margin remains almost unchanged at 0.29. It will be more impressive if we disregard the amount allotted to provisions for losses. Even so, this maintained viability may help suffice its size and potential expansion.

Operating Margin and Operating Margin Without Provisions (MarketWatch)

This year, I expect a more stable and robust performance despite inflationary pressures. Its conservative handling of loans and deposits may pay off as interest rates rise. It has a very large capacity to expand and loan out more money while remaining profitable and liquid. Interest income and interest expense may amount to $1.52 billion and $100 million. Meanwhile, the operating margin may remain stable at 0.28. In the following years, I expect it to speed up as the economy becomes more manageable. Interest income and interest expense may climb to $1.57-2.14 billion and $140-240 million. Likewise, the operating margin may rebound to 0.28-0.31.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (Author Estimation)

Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

External Aspects

The efficient asset management of the company is evident. Its strong capital base and liquidity position shows its sound fundamentals. Of course, it must still beware of inflation. We know that it has already stretched farther than expected. Prices are on the rise, showing that they may increase some more. Last April it was 8.3%, down from its peak of 8.5% in March. It doesn't mean that it will continue to decrease, so it must remain on the guard. It must consider the pent-up demand across industries that may push prices further.

In response, it must anticipate a series of interest rate hikes as mentioned by the Fed. Many analysts project the interest rate and mortgage rate to climb to 3.00-3.25% and 4.80-5.50%. As such, it is wise to watch out for more changes before adjusting its loans and deposits. Fortunately, it is benefiting from higher interest rates now. But, being extra cautious will not hurt. It is already proven as shown by its maintained profitability despite the disruptions.

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, and Mortgage Rate (MarketWatch)

Thankfully, many people are getting hired with higher wages. The unemployment rate in the US is more stable now at 3.6%. Even better, the average wage continues to increase to $27.12 per hour. It can make many borrowers more capable of saving and paying their borrowings. The rising interest rates also entice people to save and invest. Surveys present that over 40% of Americans plan to increase their savings this year. With more financial capacity, there is a lower possibility of defaults. It may even capture many banked and unbanked customers.

The sound fundamentals of the company may help it rise above inflationary pressures. That is why I expect its conservative handling of loans and deposits to pay off. Even so, you can see that my projected increase is 7.9%. It is lower than the year-over-year increase in 1Q 2022. It is also lower than the average increase before the pandemic. I still choose to be conservative as inflation may be more challenging in the second half. But in 2023-2026, I expect more massive changes in a more stable economy. NTRS is more capable of stimulating its performance, given its solid financials.

Why Northern Trust Corporation May Stay Afloat Amidst Inflationary Pressures

We have seen how Northern Trust Corporation maneuvered in the last two years. It remains prudent to maintain its strong capital base and liquidity position. That is why its sustained profitability must not be a surprise. Its strength is further reflected in its stellar Balance Sheet.

Its loans and deposits are the lifeblood of its operations. The values over the years reflect its liquidity and sustainability. Before the pandemic, its loan-to-deposit ratio ranged at 28-30%. But, in 2020-2021, it stayed at 25%. The value it loans out remains low despite the substantial increase in deposits. That is why I believe it is being too conservative amidst the increased demand for its services. It leads to lower interest income and expenses. But in turn, its profitability becomes more evident. And now that it benefits from the increase in interest rates, we can see its ratio at 26% vs 25%. It is no wonder that interest income is higher with maintained expenses. Despite this, it remains conservative, given that the ratio remains below pre-pandemic levels. Also, its provisions are way higher, another proof of its conservative positioning. It shows that the company has very ample room for expansion. It may lend more money, which may lead to higher income as interest rates increase. It also has sufficient reserves, so it will not be hurt by potential defaults.

Loans, Deposits, and Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

Moreover, its cash balance remains high. It is way higher than pre-pandemic levels. With $59.48 billion in cash, it appears more liquid than in 1Q 2021 with $51.5 billion. It comprises 34% of the total assets. If it pulls out all its investments, its cash balance will be $124 billion, or 72% of its total assets. That is why clients and investors must not worry if there are defaults. It has more than enough cash to sustain its size and secure savings and investments. Indeed, the consistency in the Balance Sheet and Income Statement proves its sustainability.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Assets (MarketWatch)

The developments may also become potential avenues for a strong rebound. Technology is at the forefront of its core competencies. Its API store and front office solutions may increase its efficiency. It is more vital as more clients flock into money centers and banks. It can cater to more people with fewer inputs and time. Also, many clients choose digital banking, making its digital solutions timely and relevant.

Price Assessment

The stock price of Northern Trust Corporation has been moving sideways in the last month. There is a recent upside that appears to be sustained recently. At $112.60, it is already 9% higher than the price last month. But, it is 7% lower than the starting price. I was in a buy position in my previous article, and the price has already increased by over 20%.

Today, the PE Ratio of 15.62 is lower than the standard ratio of 20. It shows that the stock price is still undervalued. It is also lower than the average historical PE Ratio of the S&P 500 of 15.97 and near its peers on Seeking Alpha. They all trade at 10-15x multiple except for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) at 30x. There are potential growth prospects for the company, especially in 2023-2024. I estimate the EPS to increase from $7.72 to $8.44. It is near the estimation of NASDAQ and within the historical multiples. Given this, the price may increase to $124-132 or an 11-15% upside in 12-24 months.

PE Ratio (Yahoo Finance)

EPS Projection (Author Estimation and NASDAQ)

Moreover, NTRS remains a promising dividend stock. The per-share value had a consistent increase except in the last two years. Even so, the company did not cut or decrease the payouts. It now has an average growth rate of 14%. This year, it may stay at $2.80, but it is still attractive relative to the stock price. With a dividend yield of 2.48%, it is far higher than NASDAQ at 1.52% and S&P 500 at 1.34%. To verify the enticing valuation, we may use the Dividend Discount Model.

Dividend Yield (NASDAQ)

Stock Price $112.60 Average Dividend Growth 0.1417127935 Estimated Dividends Per Share $2.80 Cost of Capital Equity 0.083 Derived Value $125.7997471 or $125.80

The derived value adheres to my estimation with EPS. There may be an 11% upside in the next 12-24 months. The dividends may also be met, given the dividend payout ratio of 39%. Indeed, it remains adequate to sustain its capacity. There may be more growth prospects that may put upward pressure on the stock price.

Bottomline

Northern Trust Corporation remains a durable figure in the banking industry. It has sound fundamentals despite its recent slowdown. Also, its growth prospects are enticing amidst inflationary pressures. Likewise, the stock price and dividends prove it is an ideal stock. The recommendation is that Northern Trust Corporation is still a buy.