Article Thesis

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has been very volatile in recent months. With shares trading more than 30% below recent highs, let's delve into the reasons for this sell-off. The macro picture has worsened to some degree, but United States Steel is extremely cheap at current prices. I do believe that there is a reasonable chance that shares will recover a sizeable portion of the recent decline in the coming months as long as the macro picture does not worsen dramatically.

Why Did United States Steel Stock Drop?

United States Steel is, like its peers, a macroeconomically sensitive company. Demand for steel depends on the strength of the overall economy to a significant degree. During a recession, consumers and corporations buy fewer cars and trucks, which leads to lower steel demand by automobile manufacturers. During a recession, building activity also slows down, which leads to less steel being used for building homes, office buildings, and so on. Other sectors that can be macroeconomically sensitive are shipbuilding, infrastructure, etc. which require steel as well.

It is thus not too surprising, in general, to see steel stocks pull back during times when the economic outlook worsens. With a recession becoming more likely in the US according to many analysts from Wall Street firms, and with consumer sentiment worsening, the risks of an economic slowdown have appreciated in the recent past:

Due to high inflation, consumer sentiment is currently at a multi-year low -- even lower than during the initial phase of the pandemic around two years ago. At the same time, mortgage rates are at a multi-year high of more than 5% for 30-year fixed mortgages. That means that home buyers have less spending power for discretionary items, as their mortgages eat up more of their income. This leads to weaker spending on other items, and also reduces homebuying activity overall. We have seen the first signs of weakness in the US housing market, and it is reasonable to assume that this will eventually result in somewhat lower steel demand from the industry.

Another factor to consider is that many US-based steel manufacturers are at least somewhat dependent on supplies from either Russia or Ukraine, e.g. for pig iron. This has made investors worry that supply chain problems, caused by the current Russia-Ukraine war, could hurt the business outlook for steel manufacturers such as United States Steel Corporation.

There are thus several reasons one can bring up to explain the recent drop in United States Steel's price, although it should be noted that this does not yet factor in valuation. Even before the fall below $30, United States Steel was not priced for perfection at all -- instead, it already was priced for a big downturn, trading for less than 4x net earnings at the recent highs. Today, following the pullback we have seen from the high-$30s to the mid-$20s, United States Steel is trading for just 2.3x forward net profits. Even though the business outlook has worsened to some degree, the recent price decline could thus be overdone, I believe. The market did sell off X based on a somewhat worsening outlook while not considering that a downturn was already priced into the company's shares before the sell-off.

X Stock Key Metrics

United States Steel Corporation reported its most recent quarterly results on April 28. The company reported its best-ever first-quarter profits, as profits rose by 800% to almost $900 million. Annualized, the company is earning around $3.5 billion at the Q1 run rate. On a per-share basis, United States Steel earned $3.05 during the first quarter, which means that the current share price of $26.50 would be fully earned in less than nine quarters, or a little more than two years.

United States Steel also indicated that its second-quarter earnings would be strong as well. The company foresees that its Q2 results will be its best-ever report for any second quarter in its history, indicating that the good times have not ended for now. Of course, the danger of an economic slowdown does not have an immediate impact, as it takes some time for the impact of fewer housing starts to work its way through steel producers, for example. We can thus say that results in the very near term will still be very strong, although it looks like they will not be maintained at the current level forever. That is also reflected in the analyst community's estimates for United States Steel's earnings per share over the next couple of quarters:

We see that earnings per share are forecasted to decline relatively steadily over the next couple of years. While Q2 and Q3 are forecasted to be very strong still, Q4 and beyond will see meaningful deceleration versus the current run rate. However, investors should note that this is by far not a disaster per se. In 2023, United States Steel is forecasted to earn $4.83 still -- with a 7x earnings multiple, that would still allow for a stock price in the mid-$30s, for example.

It is also important to note that current analyst estimates could be too conservative. In July 2021, analysts were forecasting that United States Steel would earn $4 per share in 2022. As it turned out, that was a way too conservative estimate, as United States Steel has likely earned that amount over the first four months of the current year already. Steel prices remained higher for a longer period of time, compared to what analysts had predicted. It is at least possible that the same holds true going forward, and that the impact of the economic slowdown is less severe compared to what analysts are modeling today. In that case, X might be able to earn $5, $6, or $7 per share next year, instead of what analysts are predicting today -- it would not be the first time that analyst estimates were too low.

United States Steel's strong profitability during the first quarter also resulted in strong free cash generation. Even when we account for capital expenditures, the company still generated surplus cash flows of more than $400 million during the quarter, or about 6% of the company's current market capitalization -- 24% on an annualized basis. Management stated that this would allow the company to "meaningfully increase [their] direct returns to stockholders in the second quarter". The dividend has not been hiked so far. Instead, it was maintained at the pretty low level of $0.05 per share per quarter, which makes for a dividend yield of just 0.8%. Due to the current rather low valuation, United States Steel will likely focus on buybacks for now, which is possible under its current $500 million buyback program that was announced earlier this year. It is worth noting that the $400 million in free cash flow was possible despite headwinds from working capital buildup, which indicates that free cash generation could be even stronger over the next couple of quarters when this trend normalizes.

Can United States Steel Stock Rebound?

Based on the current very low valuation, the potential for better-than-expected profits in the coming quarters -- if the slowdown is more benign than currently feared -- and when we consider X's potential to ramp up its buybacks considerably, I do believe that United States Steel could indeed rebound to $30 and above. There is no guarantee of that, however. A lot depends on the trajectory of steel prices, which depends on a range of factors -- how large will the housing slowdown be? How much supply will be lost due to the current Russia-Ukraine war? Will the government increase infrastructure spending?

A more benign downturn could allow for still pretty strong profits for United States Steel and its peers, which would likely result in upside potential for its shares. On the other hand, a harsher-than-expected downturn could lead to a steeper drop in profits, which makes a rebound in X's stock less likely.

Is X Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

For those that are bearish on the economy, cyclical stocks such as X are likely not a good buy today. On the other hand, United States Steel could be a somewhat risky and volatile, but potentially rewarding buy for those that do believe that the macro picture for steel will remain solid going forward, even though profits will in all likelihood not remain at the current record levels forever. But even if profits drop by two-thirds from the current level, X could have meaningful upside potential if steel prices and profits stabilize at that level. A $30+ share price would not be demanding for a company earning $4 per share per year, which would be the case in that scenario. Depending on one's overall view of the economy and your risk tolerance, United States Steel could thus be a buy or not.