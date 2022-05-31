Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has come roaring back in the past week or so. In doing so, CEVA has managed to cut its YTD losses in half. In addition, CEVA has raised its FY2022 guidance, further emboldening the bulls. However, CEVA may not yet be in the clear despite the recent momentum. CEVA could still go either way. Why will be covered next.

Resistance is looming

The stock has been on fire lately with a gain of 13% in the last four days, sharply reducing YTD losses to a more modest 14% compared to losses of as much as 26% when the stock hit the low of the year on May 11. Not only has there been a rapid turnaround, but the close last Friday helped push the stock above the 50-day moving average, a bullish sign for CEVA.

CEVA has actually outperformed in comparison to most semiconductor stocks in 2022. For instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has lost 21% YTD, which is significantly worse than CEVA. Even at its lows, CEVA was still doing better than most semis, being down at most 26% in 2022. The chart below shows how the stock has come roaring back in recent days.

However, further gains could be harder to come by. CEVA will have to overcome several challenges if it is to go higher. Note how in the chart above the stock closed at the upper trendline last Friday. The stock may or may not have a hard time overcoming resistance. If the stock breaches it, a bigger challenge awaits in the $40-42 region.

There have been several failed attempts to breach this resistance level in 2022, which actually used to be a solid support for much of last year, before the stock finally fell below support in early 2022. What used to be support tends to become resistance once breached. This is what appears to have happened.

The stock did not have an easy time breaking through when $40-42 was support, so it is unlikely the stock will have an easier time now that it is resistant. Support held its ground for many months, so it is possible the stock could be contained by resistance for just as long. Furthermore, resistance standing its ground opens the door for a move lower by the stock. So, while the stock has done very well in recent days, which should encourage the bulls, it's unlikely to keep going at the current rate with barriers in the way.

Why CEVA is worth considering

The rally in the stock is backed by an upswing in growth, which is quite a change since the pace of growth at CEVA left something to be desired until quite recently. However, while it appears growth is picking up, it's worth reminding that CEVA did make some acquisitions to help get it done. Still, revenue increased by 35.4% YoY to $34.4M, a new record high.

In comparison, quarterly revenue grew by 21% in Q4 and by 22% for all of FY2021 YoY. Royalties accounted for $12M and licensing, NRE and related contributed the remaining $22.4M. CEVA still ended up with a GAAP loss of $1.7M or $0.07 per share, but that was less than a year ago. In terms of non-GAAP, EPS increased by 1700% to $0.18. The main difference between the GAAP and the non-GAAP number is the latter's exclusion of $0.14 in stock-compensation expense.

Note that GAAP net income in Q4 FY2021 benefited from a $2M investment gain. In contrast, GAAP net income in Q1 FY2022 was negatively impacted by a $1.1M loss on the revaluation of the investment in CPR, skewing the QoQ comparisons. In addition, there is some share dilution taking place with the number of shares going up. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue $34.391M $34.057M $25.402M 0.98% 35.39% Gross margin 81% 83% 91% (200bps) (1000bps) Operating income (loss) $0.468M $1.556M ($1.330M) (69.98%) - Net income (loss) ($1.696M) $3.878M ($3.630M) - - EPS ($0.07) $0.17 ($0.16) - - (Non-GAAP) Operating income $5.507M $7.240M $2.629M (23.94%) 109.47% Net income $4.214M $5.305M $0.254M (20.57%) 1559.06% EPS $0.18 $0.22 $0.01 (18.18%) 1700.00%

In terms of shipments, licensees of CEVA shipped a record 531M units, an increase of 56% YoY. Base station and IoT product shipments reached 431M, an increase of 104% YoY, but handset baseband chips declined by 22% YoY to 100M. CEVA signed 14 new license agreements, including three with first-time customers.

It's also worth mentioning that the Q1 numbers could have been better if not for COVID-19 restrictions and other supply chain constraints in China. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Royalties from base station and IoT product category were impacted by our customers' ability to ship product to OEM and ODM in China, resulting from the lockdown there and due to supply chain constraints that our 5G base station run customers are facing."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

CEVA performed better than expected in Q1. As a consequence, CEVA thought an upgrade in FY2022 guidance was warranted:

"[T]he fundamentals of our business are strong, which is implemented by record revenue in the first quarter. We continue to dominate the wireless IT space, stepping up our relationship with top-tier customers and are encouraged by the share gains by our key handset customer, the Tier 1 smartphone OEMs. We therefore are arising our annual -- raising our annual revenue guidance to a range of $142 million to $146 million versus $122.9 million for 2021. This guidance contemplates consistent recovery in China as the restrictions there are gradually lifted throughout the year."

The old one called for FY2022 revenue of $141.5-145.5M, but the updated one thinks $142-146M is more likely, an increase of 17.2% YoY.

Valuations for CEVA might be a stumble block

CEVA is showing a number of encouraging signs. The stock has come back to life. Growth is picking up. Guidance went up. However, some may still decide to pass on CEVA due to current valuations, which may be too high for their liking. The table below shows the multiples CEVA currently trades at.

For instance, the only reason why CEVA earned a P/E multiple this time around is because of the outsized EPS in Q4 FY2021, which was mostly due to a $2M investment gain as mentioned earlier. Previously, CEVA did not have a trailing P/E because it was in the red. Still, a P/E of 366 is high no matter how you slice it.

Furthermore, the Q4 boost is not expected to last. CEVA is projected to fall back into the red in terms of GAAP earnings, which is why CEVA does not have a forward P/E. CEVA looks somewhat better with a price-to-book of 3.1 thanks in part to having a cash and equivalent balance of $162M on the balance sheet, giving it an enterprise value of $705.5M. Still, a P/B of 3.1 is merely in line with the sector median. It may not be high, but it's not low either.

CEVA's enterprise value of $705.5M is equal to 51 times EBITDA on a trailing basis and 78 times EBITDA on a forward basis. Again, this may be too high for some, especially knowing that EBITDA makes lots of exclusions that some feel should be included when calculating company earnings. Note also how the forward multiple is higher than the trailing one, a sign that earnings are expected to decline, which is the opposite of what you ideally want in a stock.

CEVA Market cap $861.81M Enterprise value $705.50M Revenue ("ttm") $131.7M EBITDA $13.7M Trailing P/E 365.95 Forward P/E N/A PEG ratio N/A P/S 6.47 P/B 3.10 EV/sales 5.36 Trailing EV/EBITDA 51.34 Forward EV/EBITDA 78.39

Investor takeaways

CEVA is likely to gain the interest of the momentum crowd with its recent moves. The stock has made huge gains, shooting up in an almost straight line. CEVA got off to a tough start in May, but it looks like it will end the month on a strong note by wiping out all losses. CEVA has outperformed most semis being down a more modest 14% YTD, which is better compared to most. Some may be tempted to make bets on PI due to all of this, especially with the pace of growth accelerating.

Revenue grew by 35.4% YoY in Q1, which led to CEVA raising its guidance for FY2022. Raising guidance is always seen as a positive sign. Unit shipments by licensees reached a new record with 531M, an increase of 56% YoY. This record-setting occurred despite headwinds in China. The top line would likely have grown even faster than it did if not for such things like lockdowns in China.

However, it's important to keep in mind the role of acquisitions. CEVA is growing at a double-digit clip, but for quite some time growth was stuck in the mid-single digits before acquisitions apparently juiced up the pace of growth. In addition, while the top line looks good, the bottom line leaves something to be desired. One can legitimately argue that CEVA is not earning any real profits.

The non-GAAP profits are mostly the result of the exclusion of stock-compensation expenses. GAAP profits recently turned black, but that is not likely to last since it was accomplished thanks to investment gains that are fickle and easy to reverse, which already seems to be happening in Q1 with a sequential decline in earnings.

While stock gains of 13% in four days are impressive, there is reason to believe gains will soon be harder to come by. The stock has reached what is likely the first hurdle in terms of resistance. If it can overcome it, an even more formidable one looms. The latter already has the distinction of having successfully defended a couple of attempts earlier in the year to break through. This is not to say that the stock cannot move higher. It's just unlikely to come easy.

I am neutral on CEVA as mentioned in a previous article. There are arguments to be made in favor of going long, but the arguments against it seem to make a stronger case. While top-line growth is always welcome, bottom-line growth is more important and CEVA has some work to do on that front. Multiples for CEVA are on the high side, especially if earnings decline.

The stock could go either way with tough resistance looming ahead. CEVA is highly exposed to the market in China, which means it is possible more lockdowns over there could negatively impact the numbers from CEVA. CEVA could be a better deal at some point but now is likely not it.