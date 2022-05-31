Intrepid Potash: Probably Still Cheap, But I'm No Longer Invested

iamporpla/iStock via Getty Images

I've been an investor in Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) for the past four years, but I exited my position earlier this year at prices between $60 and $80 per share. I've written more articles about IPI than any other company, so I wanted to give an update on my thought process. In a nutshell, I think IPI is still cheap relative to its short-term earnings potential but less clearly cheap than it was at $8 or even $30. IPI is a cyclical stock, despite its business diversification and operational improvements. I was excited to own the company at the bottom of the cycle when it was hated and neglected by the market, and I am content to close my position with a substantial profit at the risk of missing out on additional gains. IPI is on track for a great 2022 and probably a great 2023 as well, but I will be watching from the sidelines unless we see a major drop from the current share price.

Commodity Cycles and My Initial IPI Thesis

I like the idea of investing in cyclicals because there is so much room for error if you have a long enough time horizon. If you know a company/sector/industry is going to cycle back and forth between two extremes, you can miss the tops and bottoms by a wide margin and still make a lot of money. The key is doing enough research to be able to avoid companies that go bankrupt at the bottom of the cycle. Once you've protected yourself against total ruin, it isn't necessary to get the market timing exactly right. The catch is you have to be patient, be able to mentally suffer through large drawdowns, and be willing to look like an idiot for years at a time. Easy, right?

IPI first popped up on my radar in 2018 and was initially appealing to me because potash prices were sitting near 10-year lows. (Note that the graph below is more useful for considering pricing trends; IPI's realized pricing does not match the exact values in the graph).

Muriate of Potash Pricing (Indexmundi.com)

The company's potash margins were in bad shape, even after closing their higher-cost potash mining operations and switching exclusively to solar evaporation production. It was clear that potash prices were in the low part of the cycle, but was IPI in good enough shape to avoid bankruptcy until prices recovered? I thought yes, because in 2017 IPI began to leverage their regional water-rights to sell water to oil and gas companies operating in the Permian Basin. These high margin water sales helped stabilize IPI's operating cash flow and generated meaningful revenue in 2018. With water sales keeping IPI solvent, the risks involved with waiting for potash pricing to improve were dramatically reduced, resulting in what I felt was a low-risk, high-uncertainty investment opportunity.

Things got a lot worse before they got better, but now potash prices are reaching new all-time highs and IPI is generating very robust margins on its potash and TRIO sales. Overall gross margins are near 50% and IPI generated $30mm in free cash flow in Q1 alone. The pace of price increases has slowed, but market dynamics support strong pricing through at least the next year and possibly beyond. IPI's share price has finally caught up to the improving business fundamentals and currently trades at market cap of $850mm and share price of $65. The stock has gone as high as $120 in the last two months and it wouldn't surprise me if it can reach that point again in the future. The short and medium term outlook for IPI are strong.

That being said, I think it is likely that we are at the top of the potash pricing cycle, or at least very close to it. All-time high pricing can last for a while, but even a healthy crop market and political instability aren't going to send fertilizer pricing up another 100-500% from current levels. With underlying fertilizer prices reaching the high point of the cycle, I began to think about making an exit. Stock prices can fluctuate wildly based on investor sentiment, and with IPI trading at single-digit multiples relative to projected 2022 earnings and cash flow there is still room for the stock to run in the short term. However, I would prefer to be investing in a cyclical company when the underlying commodity prices are in the low end of the cycle. I do not want to try and guess how positive market sentiment will be at the height of the cycle. I am content to make a sizeable return from a cost basis of $13 and I am willing to miss out on further gains if the market decides to value IPI at a 10-15x earnings multiple on peak commodity pricing.

Some Rough Thoughts on Valuation

I want to put some rough numbers to the situations I am describing. I'm going to start with cycle-peak pricing. If we are at the top of the cycle, we are looking at potash pricing of about $800/ton and TRIO pricing of about $500/ton. IPI has averaged about 338k tons of potash sold annually since 2017 (this number will probably be depressed in 2022 due to lower than usual inventory) and 227k tons of TRIO sold annually. Gross margins are sitting at about 50% for both products, so in a peak year we are looking at $200mm in gross profit from fertilizer sales. The oilfield services division has been underwhelming of late, but I will credit this area with $10mm in gross profit for the year (2022 in on track for just $8mm in gross margin, per Q1 results). SG&A comes out to about $25mm per year and IPI has used up its NOLs and is back to paying about 22% in taxes. Putting this all together, annual operating income looks to be about $175mm and net income to be about $136mm. Annual depreciation is about $36mm, but capex has been guided at between $50mm to $60mm for 2022, so very roughly we can project annual free cash flow to be about $125mm.

Reasonable investors can disagree about what kind of multiple to apply to earnings at the peak of the cycle, but I don't think a P/E or P/FCF ratio much above 10 makes sense. With about 13mm shares outstanding, we are thus looking at a cycle-peak price target of ~$100, or perhaps as high as $115.

I estimate the midpoint of the cycle to look something like $450/ton for potash and a maybe generous $400/ton price for TRIO. Average gross margin has been closer to 35% historically. Capex is also lower in the middle of the cycle, closer to $25mm on average. Paying 15x earnings or free cash flow seems more appropriate for the middle of the cycle. Running the same equations above with these mid-cycle numbers results in a market cap of about $825mm, or roughly $64/share. Given the current share price of $65.00, I'd say the market is choosing to value IPI at its "average" operating performance.

These are just rough estimates; they aren't meant to be hyper-accurate price targets. I bring them up to show that it was clear to me that IPI was undervalued at $10/share and that at $65 the company is more fairly valued (though on balance probably still undervalued). 50% potential upside to $100 isn't anything to sneeze at, but the value proposition today is much different than it was a few years ago.

Risks to Keep in Mind

I understand being bullish on IPI below $100/share, but there are some reasons to be cautious moving forward. Potash prices are high now due to artificial supply constraints and I am skeptical that prices can stay this high for too long. I imagine sanctions against Russia and Belarus will remain in place for some time, but worldwide production of potash has the capacity to scale up if demand for fertilizer stays strong. For example, IPI's competitor Mosaic (MOS) had already announced "meaningful" production increases for 2022 in June of last year. At the end of the day, IPI's main products are still commodities and their business is still cyclical. I don't feel that IPI's earnings and free cash flow over the next year or two are going to be predictive of their earnings power in the future.

There is still some question as to how IPI shareholders will benefit from the company's robust cash flow. Management authorized a share buyback program, but noted that with the recent spike in the share price they have not yet bought back any shares. A special dividend was discussed a few quarters ago, but I haven't seen any communication to suggest that is going to happen. Management noted in the last earnings report that they are going to make infrastructure investments to increase yield and improve margins. This investment could help improve earnings, but will be coming close to the top of the cycle and will not directly benefit shareholders in the short term. IPI is pursuing a SPAC to fund further investment in some kind of ancillary project, but it isn't clear that this will directly benefit existing IPI shareholders either.

Conclusion

Can IPI go higher? Absolutely. Fundamentals are strong and there is evidence that high potash prices can be sustained over the next 12-18 months. I was much more comfortable owning IPI at the bottom of the cycle, however, and made the decision earlier this year to exit my position in the company. I will be keeping an eye on IPI and looking to restart a position on a major pullback. It has been quite a journey as an IPI investor over the last four years and I would love to own shares again at the right price.