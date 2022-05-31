Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

According to CDC data, approximately 19% of women aged 15-49 are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying. Of this group, 26% of women have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term. Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) mission is to make dreams of parenthood come true through healthy, timely, and supported fertility journeys. In this article, I will identify why I believe Progyny is a hidden gem that you should add to your portfolio.

Overview

Progyny is a benefits management company that specializes in fertility and family building solutions. PGNY primarily services many of the country's most prominent employers, including Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Unilever (UL) (OTCPK:UNLYF), Uber (UBER), PayPal (PYPL), and 3M (MMM).

Progyny's Major Clients (Investor Presentation)

PGNY utilizes its proprietary Smart Cycle approach to simplify the fertility process. According to Progyny's 10-K:

In order to simplify the process for our members, we position the benefit to them using our proprietary Smart Cycle approach. Smart Cycles are designed by us to include the medical services required for a member's full course of treatment, including all necessary diagnostic testing and access to the latest technology. In conjunction with the Smart Cycle plan design, each of our members who utilizes our benefit has a dedicated Patient Care Advocate, or PCA, who has fertility expertise and provides end-to-end concierge support, including logistical support (i.e., fertility specialist selection, appointment scheduling, treatment authorization and treatment payment), clinical guidance (i.e., treatment options, outcomes statistics and what to expect) and emotional support during the often challenging and unpredictable fertility journey

Progyny launched in 2016 with only five employer clients; to date, PGNY continues to expand its client base serving over 265 clients as of December 31, 2021.

Progyny currently offered two core products to its customers

Fertility Benefits Solution: Access to Smart Cycle treatment for members including diagnostic testing and access to the latest technology (IVF). Pharmacy Benefits Solution: In 2018, the company launched Progyny Rx, providing members access to key medications necessary during treatment. Only members who have purchased the fertility solutions are eligible for Progyny Rx.

Business Model

Progyny generates the majority of its revenue (98%) through its utilization-based model. Progyny bills its clients based on fertility benefits and Progyny Rx solutions that are utilized by employees. For its fertility benefits, PGNY bills employers based on bundled case rates, including all third-party fertility specialists, anesthesiology and laboratory services, as well as all of our care management services. For Progyny Rx, clients are billed based on medication dispensed to employees in relation to the authorized fertility treatment.

Its second component of revenue (2%) is a PEPM (per employee per month) fee. With this population-based revenue model, PGNY provides access to PCAs (patient care advocates) for fertility and family building education and guidance, regardless of if treatment is pursued.

The Bull Case

Gaining Economic Moat & Market Share

Progyny's positioning as a pure-play benefits management company specializing in fertility allows them to hyper-focus on its mission. Progyny believes it can benefit from significant network effects as different companies compete to attract and retain top talent. If one of Progyny's clients purchases its services, other industry competitors will be forced to compete in order to offer their employees the same benefit. Hence, a natural network effect moat can be achieved and drive organic revenue growth across Progyny's channels.

Additionally, with increasing turnover amidst a ridiculously tight labor market, employers are willing to do everything in their power to retain top talent. With companies such as Apple (AAPL) paying its engineers bonuses upwards of $100,000 to prevent them from jumping on the Meta Platforms (FB) ship, it is clear the United States is in a war for talent

New Client Additions (Investor Presentation)

Additionally, as portrayed above, PGYNY's strong and reputable customer base allows them to survive in a recessionary or inflationary environment. Over the last 6 years, Progyny has continued to penetrate the market, increase its number of customers, and covered lives. Thus far, the company has still only penetrated a mere 3-5% of the total market. Of the 8,000 companies in the US with over 1,000 employees, only 3% are PGNY clients. From a covered lives perspective, the target market is 75M people, of which Progyny has 5% under its coverage program. While TAM is not always the only argument to make, this exhibits plenty of growth ahead if the company can pull the right levers.

Market Penetration (Progyny Investor Presentation)

A Better Solution to Treat Infertility

Progyny's services are proven to be better than traditional methods of treating infertility. The data speaks for itself, and PGNY's solutions have resulted in greater pregnancy success and healthier babies than its peers. By emphasizing its focus on the E2E customer journey, its selective network of high-quality fertility specialists and pharmacy integrations lead to superior outcomes.

Progyny Superior Approach (Investor Presentation)

It is evident that Progyny is in the early innings of growth as a top dog in the rapidly growing infertility market. The following two sections will break down two fundamental cultural shifts that will directly benefit PGNY and expand its room for growth.

Fundamental Cultural Shift

There are two fundamental cultural shifts that can provide significant long-term benefits for Progyny.

Infertility on the Rise

In the last decade in the United States, there is a fundamental cultural shift among women in terms of delaying pregnancy until later years. According to the New York Times, since 2007, the birthrate for women in their 20's has fallen by a whopping 28%.

The following four vector maps, sourced from The New York Times, exhibit the birth rate declines by age cohort from 2007 to 2019.

Age 20-24

New York Times

Age 25-29

New York Times

Age 30-34

New York Times

Age 35-39

New York Times

Age 40-44

New York Times

The five charts above clearly show the cultural shift over the last decade to delaying pregnancy to later years. We can see from ages 20 to 30 (1st of 5 images above), a woman's biologically best childbearing years, birth rates have significantly declined from 2007 to 2019.

According to PGNY's Investor Presentation, natural birth rates have declined at a 1.1% CAGR. Further, birth rates for women between the ages of 15 to 34 are declining at a CAGR of 1.7%, and birth rates for women 35+ are increasing at a 2.2% CAGR.

Hence, the data above proves there is a need for ART (assisted reproductive technologies) and other fertility management services as women tend to have children at a later age. Only 2% of babies are from assisted reproductive technologies in the US, compared to 10% in other countries with broad fertility services coverage.

% Of Employers With Fertility Benefit (Investor Presentation)

The graphic above indicates that over half of large employers will begin offering fertility benefits to their employees by 2023. Compared to 2015, this is a positive trend for Progyny who will be the direct beneficiary of the adoption of fertility benefits.

Benefits on the Rise

The second fundamental cultural shift is the services employers offer their employees to remain competitive and attract the best talent. According to a Glassdoor survey, 60% of people report that benefits and perks are a major factor in whether to accept a job offer.

Additionally, with increasing turnover amidst a tight labor market, employers are willing to do everything in their power to retain top talent. With companies such as Apple paying its engineers bonuses upwards of $100,000 to prevent them from jumping on the Meta Platforms ship, it is clear the United States is in a war for talent. While this is a more thematic issue, Progyny can benefit from the "war on talent", as employers must incentivize their employees to stay with them. Remote work and compensation are just the beginning of a multi-variant equation that determines employee satisfaction and entices workers to stay.

Financials

As depicted in the chart above, Progyny increase its covered lives and number of clients consistently, generating robust top-line revenue growth over a five-year period.

Author Created (Progyny 10-K)

With zero long-term debt and slightly north of $91M in cash, Progyny's strong balance sheet eliminates the risk of bankruptcy and protects investor capital.

TIKR

The engines supercharging Progyny's growth include the number of clients and increasing the number of covered lives. Additionally, PGNY claims it has consistently achieved close to 100% client retention on an annual basis.

Additionally, 81% of PGNY's clients are utilizing the new Progyny Rx solution launched in 2018, indicating demand for the company's services. Combined with a large addressable market, Progyny should see consistent revenue growth and margin expansion for years to come as it achieves economies of scale and penetrates the market effectively.

Valuation

The markets continue to humble many growth investors such as myself, with stock prices crashing and multiples contracting. Progyny is no exception, down approximately 50% from its all-time high in February. However, Progyny is still trading at a very rich multiple at 62x trailing earnings. The market's optimism with a high multiple is likely due to its low market penetration so far and expected revenue of ~750 million for F'22, implying over 50% revenue growth on a YoY basis.

Revenue Estimate (Seeking Alpha)

Final Thoughts

Despite Progyny's rich valuation, I place a strong buy recommendation on this company. With the large addressable market to penetrate, coupled with its growing customer base and industry tailwinds, PGNY has plenty of growth ahead. While the valuation is still high at 62x trailing earnings, I believe a starter position that can be added to following a pullback is an excellent strategy for investors looking to own a piece of this business. With current market volatility, PGNY may or may not pull back. However, for long-term investors such as myself, I believe adding a starter position in Progyny will strengthen it.