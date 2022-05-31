Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

During turbulent markets, consumer staples stocks rise in popularity as they are often viewed as defensive, safer positions. The current market is no exception and, as technology and other aggressive growth equities collapse, defensives seem unaffected, for the most part. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is one of those companies that offers reliability and reassurance to investors, and in this analysis the stock's attractiveness is examined.

Brief Business Overview

Hormel Foods is a U.S. based, global branded food company. Hormel processes and distributes a wide range of packaged food products including meat, nuts, and groceries. Its well-diversified brand portfolio includes names like SPAM, Skippy, Applegate, Old Smokehouse, and others. The company reports results in 4 segments: Grocery products (mostly including shelf-stable products sold in retail markets), Refrigerated Foods (pork, beef and poultry products for retail and foodservice), Jennie-O Turkey Store (focusing on turkey products), and International (including ex-U.S. manufacturing, marketing and sales operations).

Recent Stock Movement

Displaying resistance in the face of the developing broader market drawdown, the consumer staples sector has retreated by -2.74% YTD compared to the S&P 500's -2.57% losses. Hormel Foods has performed even better, barely marking any losses. Inelastic demand for food products means the companies in the industry have so far been able to offset rising input costs by scaling prices. With the inflation outlook beginning to improve, profitability across the sector is set to improve, while the protection defensive stocks offer is still evident.

Data by YCharts

Financial Performance

Over the past 5 years, revenue has grown at a 4.7% CAGR, with 2021 marking a significant increase in historical terms (19% YoY growth). While both gross and net profits have also increased over the same time period, the company's profitability capacity has decreased. To be more specific, Hormel Foods' current gross and net margins of 17.2% and 8.0% contrast with the consumer staple sector's 34.6% and 5.3% respective margins.

Tikr.com

For the first fiscal quarter of 2022, sales remained strong, despite inflationary pressures, with all 4 segments displaying resilience, reaching $3.04B. Operating profits grew at double-digit rates, with management reaffirming 2022 earnings guidance. In 2022, they look for sales between $11.7 - 12.5B and diluted EPS of $1.87 - $2.03. They also see elevated demand across almost all market channels.

Going forward, management looks to maintain the company's growth trajectory through 6 core initiatives, detailed in Hormel Foods' virtual investor day in October (leadership in foodservice, core brand growth, global expansion, growth in snacks and ethnic food portfolios, as well as company transformation). Growth in international sales is going to be a key driver for the upcoming years, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dividend Growth

Apart from being a sensible defensive choice to combat inflationary pressures and add downside protection to a portfolio, Hormel Foods also represents a good pick for dividend growth investors. Over the past decade, dividends have grown at an impressive 13.7% CAGR, while 5-year growth stands at 9.9%. More importantly, the company has a long, 22-year history of consecutive dividend increases. The current 2.14% yield represents a solid base for investors, with a longer-term horizon to begin building on despite being a bit lower than the sector average 2.3% yield.

Hormel Foods gets a B+ score for dividend safety, A+ for consistency, and A- for growth from Seeking Alpha. The company currently maintains a safe, 57% payout ratio. With Free Cash Flow per Share expected to keep increasing moderately well into the future, the company's commitment to growing dividend payments appears feasible. That said, analysts expect growth to slow down a bit over the next couple of years.

Seeking Alpha

A Forward Look at Valuation

Given the company's mature profile and predictability of future revenue based on historical patterns in this segment, the potential upside is determined via a forward-looking valuation. Using consensus analyst estimates and P/S multiples that fluctuate within a reasonable range from current levels, I examine HRL's 3-year forward upside potential. The P/S range selected (1.5-3.0 represents the 10-year valuation multiple range, the company has traded at. Deviations for forecasted revenue growth also remain fairly small.

Author's Research

Bullish Case: The company exceeds growth expectations and grows Revenue at a 7% per annum rate. In a best-case scenario that the P/S ratio climbs back at 2020 high levels of around 3.0x, the company will be trading at around a $42B Market cap, representing a 3-year 59% upside. If the P/S multiple drops to 2.5x, Hormel Foods will still reach a 34.9B Market cap, implying a 3-year 32% upside.

Base Case: Hormel Foods meets growth expectations and grows Revenue at a 4-5% CAGR. With a market valuation that will range between $26.4 and $32.1B, HRL's 3-year upside becomes less attractive, especially if the company's valuation multiples slightly decrease. The upside, assuming a 2.5x multiple sits at around 22%, which, still, on a CAGR basis could likely underperform the broader market

Bearish Case: The company fails to meet growth expectations, and grows Revenue at a 2% per annum rate. In this case, at a 1.5x or even a 2x P/S multiple in 2024 there is no room for gains, with downside potential starting to creep in.

Comparables Valuation

The consumer staples sector is highly competitive and profitability metrics across major companies lag other sectors of the market. Capital intensity and dependency on input costs are both high and any attempt at a valuation of Hormel Foods should include a comparison analysis, between at least a few major competitors. For the purposes of this analysis, the group selected includes General Mills (GIS), Kellogg (K), and Hershey (HSY).

Hershey is by far the most expensive stock in the group in terms of P/S ratios (4.7x), while, in terms of P/E multiples Hormel Foods actually stands above its competitors, trading at 28.8x earnings, with Hershey following closely at 27.3x P/E. What is important to note, however, is that HSY is the most profitable company in the group, with gross margins around the 46% level and net margins at 17%. On the same metrics, Hormel Foods is far behind (gross margin of 17-18% and net margins at 8%).

Data by YCharts

If at first glance these multiples appear high for defensive stocks with moderate growth potential, it is probably because, for the most part, they are. Even within the sector, Hormel Foods appears relatively expensive compared to its peers, considering its limited profitability capacity.

Final Thoughts

As with most high-quality defensive stocks, Hormel Foods should help investors shield their portfolio in the case that a recession will hit the U.S. economy. Pricing power, a reliable business model, moderate growth, and dividends are all things that elevate the attractiveness of the stock. On the flip side, valuations remain quite high, given the current state of the broader market. For committed value investors, a more attractive entry point will be proffered.