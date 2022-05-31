grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Q1-22 Presentation

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is a tech company whose roots lie in the field of marketing automation; these days, its offering is broader in scope, as it provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform encompassing not just marketing tools, but also sales, service, operations, and content management tools for mid-market (employee size of 2-2000) B2B companies across the globe. The company monetizes its services via subscription contracts (contract length of typically less than a year) which account for a lion's share of its revenue (~97%); the rest of the topline comes from other professional services such as onboarding, training and consultancy work.

HubSpot- What's to like?

One of the reasons why market participants have been attracted to HubSpot is its ability to procure clients at a rapid pace; just for some context, a couple of years back, by the end of FY19, they had less than 75,000 clients; in two years, this had grown by an impressive 35% CAGR, and stood at over 135,000 by the end of 2021. Why have clients gravitated towards HubSpot with increasing fervor?

Well, firstly, think about who HubSpot is targeting; these aren't elite large enterprises with dollops of marketing or customer service budgets that require sophisticated systems; rather its target market consists of smaller firms who are looking for a convenient, integrated CRM platform to help them extract greater productivity in this new era of hybrid work where teams are more decentralized and systems are increasingly disconnected. The sales cycle with these clients does not tend to be elongated, and the HubSpot platform helps address gaps in the CRM function quite adroitly and conveniently, and without coming across as overly cost-prohibitive.

In addition to that, unlike most other tech firms that rely largely on a traditional sales function, HUBS also has a very active 'Solutions Partner' channel that is very instrumental in driving sales for the company. These are basically other third-party service firms that help the original client with initiatives such as strategy, go-to-market, etc. These 'Solutions Partners' serve as key promoters of HUBS' platform and sales from these partners accounted for 44% of HUBS' total revenue.

What also helps is HUBS's freemium model, which helps them get their foot in the door with a wide pool of potential clients. Having said that, if you think the main allure of this story is just about getting access to the low hanging fruit via the freemium model, you're wrong, as there's a lot of work being done to cross-sell and help retain these clients and get them to transition towards the higher-end "paid-hubs" universe. Paid hubs have higher ASPs and will be instrumental in helping HubSpot hit its long-term goal of adjusted operating margins of 20-25% (from current levels of 9%).

And it doesn't just stop with getting clients to sign up for just one paid hub; the goal here is to ramp up the use of more than one hub (multi-hub strategy). As you can see from the image below, around five years back, only around 34% of their customers had signed up for more than one hub; currently, over 57% of their clients use more than one hub and the momentum has persisted even in Q1 (In Q1, 24% of HubSpot's professional and enterprise customers use more than one hub). This clearly indicates the growing confidence that clients have in the HubSpot offering.

Q1-22 Presentation

That's why it's important for investors not to get overly bogged down if they notice that customer addition trends are slowing (generating growth on a high base of 40% + annual growth will always be challenging). I think at this stage of its lifecycle, it's more crucial for HUBS to get those existing customers to sign up for more services (which are likely to have higher ASPs and will likely boost the margin profile); we can get a sense of this progress by tracking the growth rates of HUBS' average subscription revenue per customer (ASRPC) growth by quarter. Note that the growth differential between the customer additions and the ASRPC growth rates was over 30x some time back, but in recent quarters, this gap has narrowed with ASRPC growth improving in every quarter since Q1-21 (the recent growth in Q1-22 of 12% to over $11000 was very encouraging).

HUBS Earnings Call Transcripts

Looking ahead, I believe the company's recent revamp of its services hub (with new features such as smart routing, conversation intelligence, ticket predictions, etc.) in March (at a higher ticket price of $500 per month, vs $400 per month previously), could do a world of good in ensuring greater conversion and cross-sell from clients who use other hubs such as marketing or sales. Reportedly clients who used the new services hub saw a spike in their ticketing usage, highlighting the attractiveness of the revamped product.

I also like HubSpot's relatively conservative balance sheet which one does not usually see with most tech firms. Even though it has around $780m of debt, do also note that its cash and short-term investments more than make up for this, leading to a net cash position of $454m. Worth noting that aggregate cash and liquid instruments account for 56% of the company's total assets, underlying the inherent safety of the company's balance sheet.

Is HubSpot Stock Overvalued?

Investors gravitate to names such as HUBS on account of its strong growth profile; as you can see from the image below, over the last three years and over the last year, it has delivered fairly impressive revenue growth rates of 37% (CAGR) and 47% respectively; within HUBS' peer set, only Bill.com (BILL) has enjoyed a better revenue track record.

Seeking Alpha, YCharts

During the recent Q1-22 earnings event, HUBS management stated that they would look to generate sales within the $1.722-$1.728bn range for FY22 (incidentally, consensus estimates are currently already at the higher end of this range); this would imply forward sales growth of 33%; once again, only BILL has a better revenue road map. In light of this, I don't believe a 9.75x forward p/sales multiple should be deemed overly expensive, particularly as this represents a 15% discount to the peer set average. Crucially, the current P/S multiple of 9.75, also represents a hefty 48% discount to HubSpot's own long-term forward price to sales average multiple of 18.8!

YCharts

What Are The Current Wall Street Analyst Ratings For HUBS Stock?

Interestingly, it's also worth noting that the Wall Street community appears to be overwhelmingly in favor of HUBS stock. 88% of the 25 Analysts who cover the stock have a 'BUY' or 'OUTPERFORM' rating, with the rest comprising of 'HOLD' ratings (no 'SELL' ratings whatsoever). Incidentally, the average price target works out to $535, implying a potential upside of ~52% from current levels.

What Are Some Of The Risks Associated With HUBS Stock?

On the Q1-22 call, HUBS management did highlight some delays in purchasing decisions from its European clients (despite these uncertainties, HUBS still saw 8,200 net new customers, higher than the pace of the last three quarters- Q4-21: 7,300 additions, Q3-21: 7,100 additions, Q2-21: 7,100 additions); it remains to be seen if this is just a one-quarter occurrence or something likely to linger.

HubSpot is also vulnerable to FX translation issues, given that 46% of its group revenue comes from customers who are based outside the US. So, even though constant currency trends may not necessarily be falling off a cliff, the company's reported revenue numbers could come under pressure. Incidentally, in Q1 there was a 300bps adverse variance between reported sales growth and constant currency sales growth, on account of dollar strength; HUBS management thinks that for the rest of the year, FX could prove to generate incremental headwinds to the tune of $30m on the topline.

Then, it is well documented that 2022 hasn't been a particularly conducive environment for equities, and with so many things up in the air, volatility could likely remain elevated for the foreseeable future. In an environment such as this, I'm not sure it is particularly prudent to be loading up on high-beta names such as HUBS whose sensitivity to market movements is likely to be a lot more accentuated; just for some perspective, the stock's average 3-Yr beta works out to a whopping 1.65x!

Closing Thoughts - Is HUBS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

HUBS has already corrected by 45% this year (relative to a 12% decline in the broader markets), and is now ~66% off its all-time highs; some would say, this was a good exercise in shaking off some of the excess weight the stock had picked up as a pandemic themed play. In light of the brutal correction, might this be a good time to consider getting in? Well, here are some factors for your consideration.

StockCharts

If you track the trajectory of the HUBS stock, relative to its peers in the Cloud computing space, as represented by the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY), you'd note that since 2015, the market had been bidding up this relative strength ratio over time (implying HubSpot's growing popularity vs its peers). However, in 2021, we saw this ratio explode to uncomfortable levels of over 7.5x, reflecting the overbought nature of HUBS. No matter how attractive the underlying story is, it was always going to be something of a stretch to expect further upside from those levels; we've now seen the RS ratio pullback significantly to the sub 5x levels and below the upper boundary of the channel, implying marginally better risk-reward than what we saw towards the end of last year. Might this tempt some buyers to come on board? Well, a notable insider certainly appears to think so. After months of insider sales, we recently witnessed substantial insider purchases to the tune of $3.4m by the co-founder and current CTO of HUBS - Dharmesh Shah.

GuruFocus

Besides, based on the standalone weekly chart imprints, there also appear to be some other green shoots in recent weeks. Basically, since the turn of this year, we saw HubSpot break below its ascending trendline that had been in place since the pandemic last year. This was a major technical event that triggered adverse sentiment toward the stock. Selling has since persisted, although, in the last three weeks, we've now witnessed consistent hammer-shaped patterns (candles with long wicks) around the $300 levels, implying that some bargain hunters have decided to come on board and support this stock.

Investing

Whether this level of buying will be sufficient to galvanize a V-shaped recovery- at least to the Wall Street average price target of $535- remains another matter altogether. I suspect the more likely scenario in the short-term, would be some sideways rangebound movement, and thus I rate the HUBS stock as a HOLD.