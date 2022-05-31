Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Since mid-September, the Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stock has almost doubled when it traded at about $95 a share. Chevron seems to have lost steam despite the impressive growth, making investors wonder if the stock has peaked. Since March, the company has been struggling to surpass the $175 mark; however, oil has breached the $120 mark again, which could lead to another rally for Chevron.

Q1 highlights

On the 29th of April, when Chevron released its first-quarter results, investors saw again how profitable oil companies could be when energy prices are high.

In the first quarter of 2022, sales and other operating revenues were $52 billion, up 68% from $31 billion. Chevron Corporation reported staggering first-quarter profits of $6.3 billion or $3.22 per share, compared to just $1.4 billion or $0.72 per share compared to last year. The company benefited from the rise in oil and natural gas prices. The average sales price increased from $48 a barrel in Q1 last year to an average price of $77 this year.

The period was negatively affected by pension settlement expenses of $66 million and $218 million due to currency fluctuations, but the numbers seem insignificant compared to the quarterly profit. More importantly, the return on capital employed increased to 14.7 per cent, and the company's balance sheet has strengthened even further. The corporation's debt and net debt ratios fell to 16.7% and 10.8%, respectively.

During Q1, the capital expenditure increased by 10%, reaching $2.8 billion.

Outlook of Chevron

Despite increasing capital expenditures, the company is highly profitable and generates vast amounts of cash. Brent Oil just crossed the $120 mark on the 30th of May. Meanwhile, the WTI rose above $116.

The northern hemisphere is approaching the summer driving season. Therefore the demand for petrol and diesel is expected to pick in many countries, including the United States. Travelling will push demand for oil and fuels such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

Brent Oil Price (MarketScreener)

The company relies significantly on the oil price as the upstream tends to deliver 3 to 5 times higher profits than the downstream business. A good example would be the annual results of 2018 and the latest one from 2021, when the profit from the upstream business was $13.3 billion and $15.6 billion, compared to just $3.8 billion and $2.9 billion from downstream.

So far, Brent has been trading at about $110 for the first two months of Q2 and WTI at about $105 a barrel.

Consensus EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The company will release Q2 earnings at the end of July, and the numbers that analysts predict are just staggering. The company is estimated to report over $58 billion, or 171% higher revenue than Q2 of last year and earnings per share of about $4.64.

If we look at the projections by the end of the year, analysts expect very similar numbers for the second half of the year. Both Q3 and Q4 are estimated to deliver over $55 billion of revenue and around $4.20 EPS each quarter. Meanwhile, for the whole year, Chevron is expected to deliver revenue of over 220 billion and EPS of $16.6.

These estimations may turn out rather humble because of the rise of oil in the past two weeks. During Q1, Chevron reported $52 billion of revenue when the average oil price was $77. Meanwhile, for Q2, the average sale price could probably be around $100, or 30% higher.

I expect the banks to start revising estimates for the company and investors to start buying with the approach of Q2 earnings.

Valuation

Year to date, Chevron is up 52%, slightly behind its main competitor, Exxon (XOM) which is up 59%. Both stocks seem to move in pairs while trading at a forward P/E ratio of 11.

Chevron vs Exxon Share Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Chevron is inferior to Exxon when it comes to shareholder returns.

The firm has a dividend yield of just 3.2% compared to Exxon's 3.6%. Furthermore, Exxon's management has also launched a more generous share repurchase program of $30 billion in the next two years, or approximately $15 billion a year, representing 3.6% of the company's current market capitalization. Meanwhile, Chevron's $10 billion annually program represents just 2.8% of its $350 billion market capitalization.

However, this may be irrelevant if the oil keeps going higher. With the recent rise of oil, the company may deliver revenue and earnings per share toward the upper end of the market consensus. With average oil prices settling above $100, we could see EPS for Q2 to Q4 surpass $5; therefore, the company could exceed $19 for 2022. If so, I predict that the company would trade between $190 and $209 a share by the end of the year, at 10 to 11 times net earnings.

Risks

Although the business has a relatively low breakeven point, the cash flow and, therefore, profit heavily depend on the oil price. If oil drops significantly or reverses on a downward trend, the cash flow and profits will diminish.

Demand is the most significant risk of all for the firm. The elevated oil prices can slow down the global economy and lower oil prices. Furthermore, the war between Russia and Ukraine is in stagnation. Both parties have suffered many casualties and have limited resources to continue the conflict. Potential talks on the table for negotiation can wane the oil prices, as most certain Russia will use its embargo as part of the negotiation talks to save its economy from bankruptcy.

Furthermore, in the long-term picture, the rise of EVs and the shift toward cleaner alternative fuels is another factor that could impact global demand.

Conclusion

Chevron is a crucial player in the oil and gas industry. I believe that if the oil and gas prices remain high or continue to aim higher, then as a result, the stock will climb too. The company will most likely deliver even higher earnings than those projected, propelling the stock to $200 and above, making it an excellent investment both near and long-term.