The bar for what makes a stock an ideal investment today is much higher than it has been in the past few years.

Good is no longer good enough.

The bullish sell thesis

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) continues to perform exceptionally well. It is a clear beneficiary of the environment with reliable revenues protecting it in the event of a recession and CPI-based lease escalators protecting it from inflation. Jason Fox is among the best triple net CEOs and WPC has demonstrated an ability to originate long-term sale-leasebacks at above-market cap rates.

The fundamental performance is there, but I still think it is a good time to trim/sell due to the now higher bar for required returns on equities.

Relative valuation - an intentional discipline

Relative value is a concept that the human brain is not well equipped to handle. WPC is a great example because if one were to observe the progression of events it would seem like a strong buy today if one is not considering the relative value angle.

To illustrate this concept let us consider WPC as it progressed from the close of 2021 until now.

I owned and was strongly bullish on WPC as of 12/31/21. It outperformed my expectations fundamentally, both currently and in outlook.

FFO/share has grown about 5% from $4.90 in 2021 to an expected $5.14 in 2022.

Market price is only up 3%.

Therefore, WPC is trading at a slightly cheaper multiple than it was at the close of the year. The forward expected return to WPC shareholders is slightly higher.

So how was it a buy then and a trim/sell now?

The answer is relative valuation. There are two ways for a stock to get expensive.

Its multiple can increase The multiple of everything else can drop

In 2022 the latter is what happened. So while WPC's multiple is slightly lower than it was at the close of the year, the rest of the market has gotten massively cheaper.

NASDAQ is down over 25%

S&P is down about 15%

REITs are down about 15%

Furthering this cheapening is the fact that REITs have grown earnings quite significantly. As such, the P/FFO multiple on the average REIT has dropped off a cliff.

Therefore, on a relative value basis, WPC has gotten substantially more expensive. The investable universe has gotten juicy with high forward expected returns due to the freshly low multiples.

I think of this as the bar being raised. While an 8% risk-adjusted expected return was a solid investment at the end of 2021, now I am looking for 10%+.

In times of enhanced opportunity like today, it is even more important to not fall in love with winners. Hanging on to that winner can be quite costly when the opportunity cost of doing so has become so much greater. WPC is a great company for which I have a lot of respect, but the value just isn't as great as it used to be.

Below I have charted the P/FFO of each triple-net REIT with consideration to their respective leverage. Those above the line are relatively more expensive and those below the line might be opportunistically cheap.

WPC, along with other market darlings like NETSTREIT (NTST), Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC), are not the best deals out there.

My picks within triple net are Getty Realty (GTY) and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD). In addition to having significantly higher FFO yields, I think they have strong assets with Getty's high traffic locations and GOOD's 50% industrial portfolio.

Relative value within triple net

Relative value is a particularly important discipline within the triple net space because of the transparency of future revenues. Triple nets in general have steady income with moderate growth from acquisition spreads and lease escalators. As such, the future earnings are largely locked in (with varying levels of risk) which provides the investor a more apples-to-apples comparison.

Adjusting for risk factors and growth we can distill these triple nets down to a stream of cash flows and quite simply an 8% FFO yield from GOOD or a 7% FFO yield from GTY looks far more attractive.

WPC is closer to fully valued at a 6% FFO yield while NTST and Agree (ADC) look overvalued to me at FFO yields of 5.5%.

The "Proper" multiple for triple nets

The current median multiple for triple net REITs is 14.1X forward FFO. Where this stabilizes will depend largely on macro forces. Interest rates, GDP, inflation, and cap rate will all play a role, so the proper multiple for the space will vary by outcome.

In the worst plausible case of stagflation, I think something like 12X-13X would be appropriate for the sector with the individual REITs trading one or two turns above or below that number based on individual quality.

In the more likely base case scenario of a slowing but still positive economy, along with reduced but still high inflation, I see 16X as the appropriate median multiple for triple net REITs.

In the unlikely but potential scenario of inflation fully going away thereby removing the impetus for further Fed action I think the sector would trade up to 18X.

Note, that the above is a discussion of the sector multiple, rather than sector fundamentals. In each case, I think these REITs will broadly have stable to slightly growing FFO/share. These factors have a much bigger impact on what the market is willing to pay for a stream of cash flows and only a lesser impact on the actual stream of cash flows.

The purity of valuation

As an investor, we will perpetually be dealing with the unknown. As such I cannot tell you whether the future will hold a 13X, 16X or 18X median multiple for triple nets.

However, it is quite clear to me that regardless of where the sector multiple stabilizes I would much rather own a triple net with a P/FFO multiple of 13X than one with a 17 handle.

The lower multiple conveys both greater upside in favorable scenarios and less downside in difficult times.

WPC is still a good company, and I believe the stock will deliver a healthy positive return over the long run. In this time period of enhanced opportunity, however, I think there are better options with even higher long-term return potential. Within triple net, I like GOOD and GTY and there are similarly strong opportunities across the 21 real estate sectors.