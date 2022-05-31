jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is a Canadian-based lithium miner whose only asset is the 100%-owned Grota do Cirilo project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company is a pre-production miner that's in the process of completing the first of a three-phase project and is on track to begin production in the fourth quarter of this year. It also recently announced an increase to its estimated total mineral resource, bringing the amount to a very impressive 58.9Mt ("M&I&I") and making it one of the largest lithium hard-rock deposits in the Americas. This is especially notable given the high grade and low impurity levels of its spodumene. The stock has been on a bit of a run recently and that trend should continue as the project gets nearer to production.

Phase 1 & 2

While Sigma eventually plans to build out the project over 3 stages, most of the focus has been on the first two phases. Phase 1 is currently under construction and has an anticipated production start date of Q4 of this year and Phase 2 just finished completing its Pre-Feasibility Study this past quarter. The company is currently targeting a 2024 start date for when production will begin at that location. Meanwhile, management anticipates releasing Phase 3's preliminary economic assess ("PEA") sometime this summer.

Investor Presentation

The numbers on Phase 1's Feasibility Study look promising. Expected production will be 270,000 tpa (36,700 tpa LCE) of battery grade lithium at an average cost of $459/t ("CIF China"). The project has an after-tax NPV8% of $2.6 billion, IRR of 571% over an 8-year operating life and a payback period of just three months. Once production ramps up, the company expects free cash flow to come in at $455 million per year over the mine's eight years of operation. And while there's still work to be done on Phase 1, Sigma won't have to raise any additional funds as Phase 1 is fully funded.

Phase 2's PFS looks equally impressive, production is expected to come in at 261,100 tpa (35,500 tpa LCE) of battery grade lithium at an average cost of $453/t ("CIF China"). The project has an after-tax NPV8% of US$2.4 billion, IRR of 764% over a 12-year operating life, and a payback period of only 2 months. Sigma expects this phase to generate $342 million per year of free cash flow over the project's 12-year operating life.

The Phase 1 spodumene ore feed will have a grade of 1.55% Li 2 O while Phase 2's will have a somewhat lower, but still very respectable, grade of 1.37% Li 2 O. Sigma's concentrate will also have significantly fewer impurities than most of its largest competitors.

Investor Presentation

The company has had no trouble finding customers for its concentrate. In April of 2019, Sigma announced the signing of a binding offtake agreement with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and in October of last year, it signed another binding offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution Limited.

Catalysts Ahead

The concurrent development of the project's three phases will likely lead to many catalysts in the months ahead from which the stock may benefit. The aforementioned Phase 3 PEA will be released this summer, followed by the commissioning and start of production of Phase 1. Over at Phase 2, which will have an estimated capex cost of $76 million, detailed engineering is currently being carried out and construction is expected to begin once Phase 1 commissioning is initiated.

Investor Presentation

Management recently reminded investors that Sigma trades at a much deeper discount, in terms of market cap relative to 2024 anticipated LCE production, then a host of other senior and more junior lithium miners. It believes that part of the reason for this is the lack of liquidity in the company's stock, as is evidenced by its relatively low level of average daily trading volume.

Investor Presentation

Comparing Sigma to more senior miners such as Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF), two companies I previously covered here and here, is a bit overly ambitious. Both are profitable miners with portfolios of geographically diverse top-tier properties and are actively engaged in the development of strong project pipelines.

Conclusion

But while comparison to active producers may not be as appropriate, management may have a point when it comes to comparing the discount on Sigma's stock relative to that of other junior miners. It's clear from the low level of active daily trading volume that Sigma has not been getting as much investor attention as some of its rivals. The good news, however, is that as production begins and the project begins generating revenue, markets will no longer be able to continue ignoring the company's results.

Risks

The risks to this thesis include a sharp and prolonged decline in the price of lithium, making the project's economics unfeasible. Other risks would include regulatory changes implemented by the Brazilian government which prevents the project's completion and/or operation. Given that the project has not begun producing lithium yet, operational issues such as accidents and labor problems are also always a possibility and these could delay the start of lithium extraction at the site.